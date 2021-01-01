Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani set to stay at Man Utd

Real Salt Lake move for Independiente star Menendez
Real Salt Lake have made an offer for Independiente star Jonathan Menendez, says Ole.
The MLS side offered $1.2 million for 60 percent of the player's rights, but Independiente are holding out for more.
The club do no want to sell the player, but he is eager to make the switch to MLS.
Jackson joins Minnesota United
𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣#MNUFC has acquired homegrown priority to midfielder Aziel Jackson via trade with @NewYorkRedBulls.— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 30, 2021
Jackson has signed a two-year contract with three club options with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/btTtPHzxvu
Wolfsburg and Leverkusen among clubs chasing Terzic
At least four Bundesliga clubs are interested in hiring Edin Terzic, according to Sport1.
The interim Borussia Dortmund coach was expected to return to a background post at the German club when Marco Rose takes charge this summer.
But he could be lured to a head coach role with Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Koln all looking at him.
Mason claims top-four finish not required to keep Kane
Tottenham do not need to qualify for next season's Champions League to convince Harry Kane to stay, interim manager Ryan Mason says.
Mason is confident that the England international is committed to Spurs and is in no hurry to leave, even if they miss out on a place in Europe's premier club competition next season.Read more on Goal!
Leicester look to repeat Mahrez coup at Le Havre
Leicester City are interested in another hidden gem at French club Le Havre, reports Foot Mercato.
The Foxes swooped for Riyad Mahrez at Le Havre and are now looking to sign 19-year-old Josue Casmiri, who is also been followed by Milan.
Williams signs for LA Galaxy
✨ @augiwilliams is a 𝕲 ✨— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 30, 2021
Farke braced for interest in Buendia
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke expects a whirlwind of activity this summer around star player Emiliano Buendia.
“Of course if one of the best clubs in the world wants Emi as a starter and makes an unbelievable offer then it could be a realistic solution for all parties. But Emi is a key player and it is always our task to make sure that we keep the key players. It is due to the great work of Stuart Webber we have them under long term contracts," Farke told reporters when asked about the Argentine's future.
"That means if a club wants them they have to invest an unbelievable amount of money. If there is a club who want to put some crazy offers out then maybe you use this to help the club in the future, but as a head coach my first thought is to work further on with our key players.”
Chelsea ready to sell Abraham
Chelsea are prepared to sell Tammy Abraham in the upcoming transfer window, according to ESPN.
West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are all reportedly interest in the forward, who has fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel in recent months.
Pochettino unsure if Mbappe will stay at PSG
Mauricio Pochettino says Paris Saint-Germain will do whatever possible to convince star striker Kylian Mbappe to stay if they fail to win the Champions League.
The France international continues to be linked with a move away from the club as the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, City and Manchester United are all credited with interest in him.
West Ham in talks with Brentford star Toney
West Ham have advanced on their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
Claret & Hugh reports the Hammers are already in talks with the star's representatives, but they are not the only club eager to snap him up.
Estudiantes confirm Sarmiento's sale to Man City
Estudiantes wonderkid Dario Sarmiento will join Manchester City in the summer, the Argentine club confirmed on Friday.
City will reportedly pay a fee worth around £17 million ($24m) for the teenage forward.
Mingueza signs new Barcelona contract
BREAKING NEWS❗@OscarMingueza staying at Barça until 2023.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2021
Full story 👉 https://t.co/PFgDnfbr9w pic.twitter.com/ZTub0A5YU5
Besiktas 'in talks with Leicester over Ghezzal deal'
Besiktas will renew negotiations with Leicester this week over a deal for Rachid Ghezzal, according to Milliyet.
Algerian winger Ghezzal has impressed on loan in Turkey this season, and the Super Lig side would like to sign him permanently.
Leicester are open to talks, as Ghezzal only has a year left on his Foxes contract.
Piszczek to sign for Polish third tier club
Borussia Dortmund veteran Lukas Piszczek has announced his intention to sign for Polish amateur side LKS Goczalkowice - where he started his career - at the end of the season after 11 years with the Bundesliga giants.
The 35-year-old defender told the Bundesliga website: "You guys don't realise how knackered I am. I'll return to Poland and - just for fun - play for my old club LKS Goczalkowice.
"It would be nothing more to do with professional football - I will only keep myself fit there."
Bruce issues Saint-Maximin hands-off warning
Steve Bruce has told suitors that Newcastle have no intention of selling winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.
The Magpies boss told a press conference: "The last thing we want to be doing is selling our best players.
"I have no doubt he will attract interest because you only have to watch him once and realise that he's a really gifted, talented footballer; he scored a goal in training the other day which was just remarkable. Pity we haven't got footage of it."
Arsenal 'will make move for Guido Rodriguez' (El Desmarque)
The Gunners are looking increasingly likely to make a move for Real Betis midfielder
Arsenal are certain to make a bid for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez this summer, claim Spanish outlet El Desmarque.
Betis reportedly need to sell amid tight financial constraints, and will allow the midfielder to move to England, with "everything indicating" the Gunners will make a move.
The midfielder has a release clause worth €80m, however Arsenal will not have to pay anywhere near that figure.Guido Rodriguez
Juventus 'increase interest in Kean'
Juventus are upping the ante in their bid to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Kean has impressed on loan at PSG this season and could stay in Paris or return to Merseyside - however reports in Italy say he is definitely a target for Juve.
The forward, who moved from Turin to Everton a couple of seasons ago, will sit down with his agent, Mino Raiola, in the near future to talk over his options.
Cavani 'set to stay at Man Utd' (ESPN)
The striker had doubts over his future but is set to remain at Old Trafford
Edinson Cavani has decided to stay at Manchester United next season, according to ESPN.
Reports state Cavani will extend his contract next week, having previously been heavily linked to Boca Juniors.
The Uruguayan forward has enjoyed a successful campaign on the pitch for the Red Devils, although was reportedly unsettled off it and ready to return to South America at one stage.
Allegri 'main candidate to replace Pirlo' (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Juventus could welcome back their former manager after a disappointing season
Juventus will ask Max Allegri to return as manager this summer and replace Andrea Pirlo, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Pirlo has struggled in his first season as a senior coach, with Juve having lost the Serie A title and struggling to qualify for the Champions League.
Reports now suggest Allegri is the preferred choice should Juve get rid of Pirlo in the summer - and he could return with more power over transfers following Juve's recent woes.
Hasenhuttl could retire after Southampton
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has suggested that he could retire from football when his contract at St. Mary's ends.
The former RB Leipzig manager, who has a deal with the Saints until 2024, told Sky: "I don't see many scenarios in which I would give this three-year contract, which I still have here, for anything else.
“At some point I'll ask myself the question, and I mean it in all seriousness, whether I want to do anything at all afterwards. You do without a lot, and it also costs an incredible amount of energy. I don't know what will happen after that yet. But it may well be that I might let it be."
Danjuma admits Ajax interest and responds to PL links
Arnaut Danjuma's performances for Bournemouth have seen him linked with moves elsewhere, with the Netherlands international aware of interest from Ajax and the Premier League.
Asked about the admiring glances from Amsterdam, Danjuma told Voetbalzone: "There has been contact here and there, but nothing else has happened with it.
"I didn't want to leave mid-season. Bournemouth had mapped out a trajectory, I was in the right place and I would like to bring the club back to the Premier League."
Pressed on whether he plans to stay put if promotion is secured, Danjuma said: "That is always an option. As long as we get promoted to the Premier League, it will be beneficial for the club and for me.
"I'm not working on that yet. It is important that we go to the Premier League because I have not set my sights on an extra year in the Championship. When we get promotion, then we can see what will happen."
Milan need Champions League windfall to sign Tomori
AC Milan are keen to keep Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis but Champions League qualification would help the Serie A side to afford the €30 million (£26m/$36.5m) option to buy the defender from Chelsea.
The 23-year-old is also keen to remain at San Siro and has had a string of meetings with technical director Paolo Maldini and sporting director Frederic Massara.
The Milan officials have explained that they want to keep Tomori but the fee is expensive. Indeed, ideally, they would ask for a discount from Chelsea, but that is not expected to be granted, leaving Milan hoping for a Champions League spot at the end of the season.
You can read more from Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella here.
Oblak open to Premier League move
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has left the door open to a possible Premier League move.
"The Premier League has strong teams. Maybe the strongest. But I think in the end it is what the coach is asking of you. You listen to his instructions," the Atletico goalkeeper said during an interview with European football expert Guillem Balague.
Asked if he can picture himself playing in the Premier League, Oblak added: "I don’t know. I don’t know what the future will bring, but I am sure that in any league I would play I could play well. You never know what will happen in the future."
Spurs end pursuit of Rodgers
Tottenham have shelved their interest in Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, reports The Sun.
Prising the Northern Irishman away from a long-term contract with the Foxes was never going to be easy for Spurs, so they are now exploring other options to succeed the ousted Jose Mourinho.
Man City willing to sell Sterling (Football Insider)
Blues prepared to part with England ace
Manchester City are, according to Football Insider, willing to sell Raheem Sterling this summer.
Pep Guardiola is willing to part with the England international as he seeks to free up funds that will allow moves for Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish to be made.
New Ajax deal for Ten Hag
His home? Amsterdam… ❌❌❌— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 30, 2021
+1 for Erik ten Hag ➥ 2023
Young may extend Inter stay
Ashley Young may be about to extend his stay at Inter, claims The Mirror.
The versatile 35-year-old has seen a return to England at newly-promoted Watford mooted, but he is closing in on a Serie A title triumph and could land a new 12-month deal in Italy.
West Ham & Newcastle looking at Lemina
West Ham and Newcastle are considering summer swoops for Mario Lemina, claims The Guardian.
The 27-year-old midfielder has impressed during a loan spell at Fulham from Southampton and could make a permanent switch away from St Mary's in the next window.
Leicester battle Wolves & Villa for Chelsea star
More new on Tammy Abraham, with Football Insider claiming that Leicester have moved to the front of a transfer queue.
The Foxes are ready to battle it out with Midlands rivals Wolves and Aston Villa for the 23-year-old frontman.
Bayern open to offers for Tolisso
Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to offers for Corentin Tolisso, reports Kicker.
The World Cup winner has struggled with injury of late but is said to have attracted interest from West Ham, Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester United.
Chelsea set asking price for Abraham
Chelsea have put a £40 million asking price on Tammy Abraham, reports The Telegraph.
The England international striker is struggling for game time under Thomas Tuchel, but the Blues will still demand big money from any sale.
Everton closing in on £35m Coutinho (The Sun)
Toffees wants ex-Liverpool star
Everton are, according to The Sun, closing in on a £35 million ($49m) deal for Philippe Coutinho.
The Brazilian boasts strong ties to the Toffees' arch-rivals Liverpool, but could find himself heading back to Merseyside as an exit door swings open at Barcelona.
Newcastle keen on Tomiyasu
Newcastle are taking an interest in Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, claims Il Resto del Carlino.
The versatile 22-year-old Japan international is capable of operating at full-back and at centre-half.
Man Utd working to keep Cavani
Solskjaer said he's 'doing his best' to try and get Cavani to stay: "He knows my feelings and he knows I’d love to have him for another year." #MUFC— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) April 29, 2021
Suarez urges Messi stay
Luis Suarez has said former team-mate Lionel Messi should stay with his lifetime club rather than leave in the coming transfer window.
Now at Atletico Madrid, Suarez still sees the Barcelona star as an ally and believes he would be best served sticking with Ronald Koeman's group.
“If Messi asked me as a friend, I would tell him I don’t see him anywhere other than Barca, it wouldn’t be good for him,” said Suarez to TV3.
Dortmund could jump PL clubs for White
Borussia Dortmund are ready to jump ahead of several Premier League clubs in the chase for Brighton defender Ben White, who has made 31 starts in the English top flight this year, claims The Sun.
The 23-year-old is rated at £35 million ($49m/€40m) and is also being tracked by Manchester United and Arsenal.
Leeds United reportedly had three bids for White denied last summer.
Baumgart emerges as Hannover's top manager target
Bild has claimed that Hannover are ready to hire Steffen Baumgart as their next head coach after announcing earlier this week that they would part ways with Kenan Kocak following the campaign.
Baumgart has led SC Paderborn since 2017.
Barnsley to keep Dike through play-offs
NEWS: #OrlandoCity and EFL Championship side @BarnsleyFC have reached an agreement. Daryl Dike, the 20-year-old player, will remain on loan through the end of the EFL Championship Playoffs.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 29, 2021
Mourinho takes pundit position
Despite saying recently that he wanted to find a new coaching job as soon as possible, Jose Mourinho has found a pundit position with talkSPORT, the company announced on Thursday.
Mourinho was sacked earlier this month by Tottenham amid reports of dysfunction within the dressing room.
Son close to new Spurs contract (Daily Star)
The winger is in the final stages of extending a deal that had been set to expire in 2023
Son Heung-min is on the brink of a new contract at Tottenham, writes the Daily Star, in a potential boost to a club in dire need of positive news.
Having sacked Jose Mourinho and lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, life has become uncertain for Spurs, particularly with star striker Harry Kane rumoured to be considering a departure.
An extension for Son, then, would promise some continuity moving forward. The South Korean attacker has scored a career-high 15 times in the Premier League this campaign.
Dundee extend Pawlett
✍️ We are pleased to announce Peter Pawlett has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Tannadice until 2023.— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 29, 2021
🗣 "There's been a lot of positive things during my time here. Hopefully, we can continue to progress and build the Club to better things."#UnitedTogether
Chelsea target Lukaku at £105m (Daily Mail)
The Blues might be willing to smash their transfer record for the Inter striker
Chelsea could target Romelu Lukaku this summer despite a £105 million ($146m/€121m) price tag set by Inter, according to the Daily Mail.
Lukaku has reached a new level in Italy over the past two seasons, scoring 44 league goals and supplying 11 assists. He's far above the player he was as a youngster at Stamford Bridge, and he could be seen as the type of peak performer up top to give the Blues the clinical finishing they have often lacked.
He's not the only transfer option for the Blues, however, as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland remain in the picture.