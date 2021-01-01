Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani set to stay at Man Utd

Arnaut Danjuma's performances for Bournemouth have seen him linked with moves elsewhere, with the Netherlands international aware of interest from Ajax and the Premier League.

Asked about the admiring glances from Amsterdam, Danjuma told Voetbalzone: "There has been contact here and there, but nothing else has happened with it.

"I didn't want to leave mid-season. Bournemouth had mapped out a trajectory, I was in the right place and I would like to bring the club back to the Premier League."

Pressed on whether he plans to stay put if promotion is secured, Danjuma said: "That is always an option. As long as we get promoted to the Premier League, it will be beneficial for the club and for me.

"I'm not working on that yet. It is important that we go to the Premier League because I have not set my sights on an extra year in the Championship. When we get promotion, then we can see what will happen."