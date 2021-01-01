Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leipzig to sign Bayern-linked Silva

Penney joins Ipswich from Sheffield Wednesday
🙌 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐗!#itfc— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 29, 2021
Xhaka draws Juve interest after Euro performance (Calciomercato)
The renowned passer has seen his stock rise during recent international competition
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has drawn interest from Juventus after his Man of the Match effort at Euro 2020 for Switzerland on Tuesday, claims Calciomercato.
Xhaka helped his nation shock France in the last 16, which in turn could make the Gunners more likely to get their €20 million asking price met.
Roma have been tracking the 28-year-old for the past month but may now need to fend off new suitors.
Brentford loan goalkeeper to Burton
We are delighted to announce the arrival of Markus Schopp as the new first team Head Coach! 👊— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 29, 2021
Barnsley appoint Schopp
Leitner leaves Norwich
Moritz Leitner has left the club after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel the midfielder’s contract.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 29, 2021
Leitner made a total of 53 appearances in all competitions for Norwich City, scoring two goals.
Leipzig to sign Bayern-linked Silva
RB Leipzig are set to sign Bayern Munich-linked striker Andre Silva from Frankfurt, according to Bild.
The deal, which is reportedly almost complete, would cost a €23 million ($27m/£20m) fee plus significant agent fees, a signing-on fee and €4 million per year wages.
Silva was a breakout star in the Bundesliga this past season, scoring 28 goals in 32 domestic appearances.