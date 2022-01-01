Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds make progress on USMNT star Adams

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Tyler Adams RB Leipzig 2021-22
PSG plot new Skriniar talks

2022-07-03T23:00:00.000Z

Famalicao want Liverpool's Beck

2022-07-03T22:45:00.000Z

Portuguese outfit Famalicao want to launch a loan bid for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, per The Sun.

The 19-year-old is viewed as a future starter down the line at Anfield.

As such, a stint abroad to garner more first team minutes is seen as a potential boon to the Reds.

Leeds make progress on USMNT star Adams

2022-07-03T22:44:29.061Z

Midfielder eager to go

Everton 'last resort' for Lingard (The Sun)

2022-07-03T22:15:00.000Z

A move to Everton would only be a 'last resort' for Jesse Lingard following his exit from Manchester United, says The Sun.

The England international is available on a free transfer this summer as he looks to find both first team football and a potential pathway back into Gareth Southgate's plans for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Frank Lampard's Toffees had been a suitor for his services - but Lingard would reportedly rather see if he can find a move elsewhere over Goodison Park.

No Man Utd terms for De Jong

2022-07-03T22:00:00.000Z