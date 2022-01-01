Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea challenge Man Utd with bid for Barcelona star De Jong

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Frenkie de Jong Barcelona
Getty Images

Chelsea challenge Man Utd with bid for De Jong (Sport)

2022-07-07T22:35:07.000Z

Red Devils could lose out on top target

Chelsea have made an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Sport reports.

The Catalan club are willing to include Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus around €60 million in exchange for the Netherlands international, who is wanted by Manchester United.

Di Maria lands in Torino ahead of Juventus move

2022-07-07T22:33:42.000Z

Angel Di Maria has arrived in Turin to complete his transfer to Juventus.

Video emerged of the Argentina international getting off of a flight in Italy as he prepares to seal a move to the Serie A team.

Leeds & AC Milan ready new De Ketelaere offers

2022-07-07T22:32:41.000Z

Leeds and AC Milan are each preparing a bid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge.

The Mirror says the Premier League side are willing to pay a club-record £32 million to sign him.

The Belgian side rejected an initial bid from Milan but Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are set for more talks with the 21-year-old’s agents and will make an improved offer for him.

Charles De Ketelaere Club Brugge 2019 2020
GettyImages

PSG want Lewandowski and Scamacca

2022-07-07T22:26:53.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to further revolutionise their attack this summer.

Foot Mercato reports the French side want to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Gianluca Scamacca from Sampdoria.

Reims' rising star Hugo Ekitike is also on their list of targets as they want the 20-year-old to be Kylian Mbappe's understudy.

lewandowski
Getty Images

Richards leaves Bayern for Nottingham Forest

2022-07-06T22:30:04.000Z

Omar Richards is set to leave Bayern Munich after for Nottingham Forest.

The left-back will return to England after just one season in Germany as Bild reports that a transfer to Forest will soon be completed.