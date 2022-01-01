Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea challenge Man Utd with bid for Barcelona star De Jong

Chelsea challenge Man Utd with bid for De Jong (Sport)
Red Devils could lose out on top target
Chelsea have made an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Sport reports.
The Catalan club are willing to include Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus around €60 million in exchange for the Netherlands international, who is wanted by Manchester United.
Di Maria lands in Torino ahead of Juventus move
Angel Di Maria has arrived in Turin to complete his transfer to Juventus.
Video emerged of the Argentina international getting off of a flight in Italy as he prepares to seal a move to the Serie A team.
#Juventus, #DiMaria è atterrato a Torino: domani mattina le visite mediche // Di Maria has landed in Turin, tomorrow morning he’ll undergo his medical at Juventus 🛬⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/LredE9e6TG— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 7, 2022
Leeds & AC Milan ready new De Ketelaere offers
Leeds and AC Milan are each preparing a bid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge.
The Mirror says the Premier League side are willing to pay a club-record £32 million to sign him.
The Belgian side rejected an initial bid from Milan but Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are set for more talks with the 21-year-old’s agents and will make an improved offer for him.
PSG want Lewandowski and Scamacca
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to further revolutionise their attack this summer.
Foot Mercato reports the French side want to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Gianluca Scamacca from Sampdoria.
Reims' rising star Hugo Ekitike is also on their list of targets as they want the 20-year-old to be Kylian Mbappe's understudy.
Richards leaves Bayern for Nottingham Forest
Omar Richards is set to leave Bayern Munich after for Nottingham Forest.
The left-back will return to England after just one season in Germany as Bild reports that a transfer to Forest will soon be completed.