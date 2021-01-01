Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January

Thomas Tuchel will avoid recalling Conor Gallagher to Chelsea from his loan at Crystal Palace despite the youngster's superb form, per The Guardian.

The Blues starlet has enhanced his profile with his latest stint away from Stamford Bridge, and made his senior England debut earlier this month.

But Tuchel will not be drawn on his future at the club, while admitting that he intends to let him continue to flourish with the Eagles.