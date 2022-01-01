Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool not looking to land Pulisic

Feyenoord sign Wieffer from Excelsior
Signed and ours. ✍️#WelcomeMats— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) June 23, 2022
Benfica sign Enzo Fernandez from River Plate
Benfica have reached an agreement to sign Enzo Fernandez from River Plate, according to Sport.
The Portuguese side will pay €10 million up front to land him from the Argentine side, with an additional €8m available in bonuses.
Antony agents urge Ajax to accept Man Utd offer
Antony situation. Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal - not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing. 🇧🇷 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022
Been told player’s camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high. pic.twitter.com/OELd3cxASi
Neymar offered to Barcelona
Neymar's agent has approached Barcelona to offer the Brazilian's services to the Catalan club, it was reported on El Chiringuito.
The Paris Saint-Germain star's attacker reached out to discuss a €50 million deal with Xavi's team, but they are prioritising the signing of Robert Lewandowski.
Spurs to make Richarlison offer
Tottenham will make a bid to sign Richarlison from Everton, GOAL understands.
The Brazilian attacker has been linked to several top teams in Europe and the Premier League side hope to lure him to north London.
Pope joins Newcastle from Burnley
✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley on a four-year deal!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 23, 2022
⚫️⚪️
Ajax plot Zirkzee move
Ajax are plotting a move to bring Joshua Zirkzee back to the Netherlands.
Fichajes reports the Dutch side are looking to sign the 21-year-old striker from Bayern Munich this summer after his loan spell at Anderlecht, where he scored 15 oals in 32 league appearances.
Pogba agrees Juventus move (Fabrizio Romano)
Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022
Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago - now he’s back for free. pic.twitter.com/YNyyOlmSUE
Juventus face Pjaca conundrum
Juventus hope to offload Marko Pjaca this summer.
Calciomercato reports that Torino have decided not to sign him on a permanent basis after having him on loan last season.
The Bianconeri will either try to sell him outright for at least €5 million this summer, or else they will look to renew his contract beyond 2023 and send him on loan with an option to buy.
Barca make Lewandowski offer
Barcelona have made an initial offer for Robert Lewandowski, ESPN reports.
The Catalan side are making their move for the Bayern Munich striker and are also lining up a bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
Wirtz signs Leverkusen deal
"Your signature, please." pic.twitter.com/yemA0CYuCl— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 23, 2022
Richarlison & Raphinha are top targets for Spurs
Tottenham are making Brazilian forwards Richarlison and Raphinha there top targets at this stage of the summer window, reports the Evening Standard.
Both players have also been linked with Arsenal on the other side of north London, but Antonio Conte is urging his board to get business done with Everton and/or Leeds.
Chelsea yet to move for Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus for the Premier League, but The Telegraph says Chelsea are yet to make a move.
Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of the French midfielder, who could be made available for as little as £15 million ($18m) this summer.
Real could move for Dybala
Inter have not yet tied up a deal for Paulo Dybala and Tuttosport claims that Real Madrid may yet steal in.
Atletico Madrid are also said to be keen on the Argentine forward, but two La Liga heavyweights need to move unwanted forwards out before bringing reinforcements in.
Dembele set to sign new Barcelona contractual
Ousmane Dembele is ready to complete a U-turn on his future plans at Barcelona and sign a new contract, reports AS.
The World Cup-winning France international is set to free agency this summer, but could now commit to fresh terms at Camp Nou.
West Ham still rivalling Man Utd for Ward-Prowse
Manchester United have been linked with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, but GiveMeSport claims that West Ham are also very keen.
The Saints will not be parting with an England international without a fight, though, and are set to have set a £75 million ($92m) asking price.
Real to make part-exchange offer for Barella
Real Madrid are willing to include Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in a bid to prise Nico Barella away from Inter, claims CMW.
The Blancos remain in the market for midfield reinforcements and are looking for a part-exchange agreement that would allow them to land an Italy international.
Arsenal prioritise Jesus & Raphinha
Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha are now the priority targets for Arsenal, claims CaughtOffside.
That means that any interest being shown in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to be shelved for now.
Man Utd to table improved offer for De Jong (Manchester Evening News)
Frenkie de Jong remains a top target for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that an improved offer is set to be tabled.
Erik ten Hag is eager to be reunited with the former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are yet to meet Barcelona’s asking for the Netherlands international.
Chelsea considering de Ligt
Chelsea are interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, reports Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old has a £103 million (€120 million) release clause in his contract at Juventus, which expires in 2024, and the club will only consider offers close to that figure.
Given the departures of Antonio Rudger and Andreas Christensen this summer, Chelsea are eager to bring in defensive reinforcements.
Wolves value Barca and Man Utd target Neves at £70m
The Telegraph reports that Wolves will demand £70 million from any club interested in signing Ruben Neves.
European giants Manchester United and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the Portuguese international.
The 25-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Wolves, which he signed in 2018.
Tottenham end Jesus interest as Arsenal close in
According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have withdrawn from the race for Gabriel Jesus, leaving Arsenal to complete the transfer of their priority attacking target.
Spurs are looking to strengthen their forward line this transfer window and have expressed strong interest in Raphinha and Richarlison over Jesus.
Haller completes Dortmund medical
🛬 Der #BVB macht Nägel mit Köpfen! Sebastien #Haller ist am Donnerstagmittag in #Dortmund eingetroffen, um den Medizincheck zu absolvieren. Anschließend wird er seinen Vertrag unterzeichnen: https://t.co/sc5n9ObSfG (Foto: @RN_Florian) pic.twitter.com/N3wxhKM7Dv— Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) June 23, 2022
Newcastle pull out of Hugo Ekitike deal
Newcastle United have withdrawn their bid to sign French talent Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims, according to 90min.
Personal terms had been agreed upon with the 20-year-old, and Newcastle's bid had been accepted by Reims.
However, negotiations with the player's agent, who demanded additional costs and payments, proved too difficult to overcome, and therefore Newcastle have now backed out of the deal.
Liverpool youngster Koumetio makes loan move to Austria Vienna
Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio has completed a loan move to Austria Vienna, subject to international clearance.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 23, 2022
Best of luck, Billy 👊
Nkunku extends Leipzig contract until 2026
Viele Grüße aus Paris 📬🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Tn4bzSm7jj— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) June 23, 2022
Man City set to sign second choice keeper Moreno
According to Kicker, Ortega Moreno is set to join Manchester City and become the Premier League champions' second choice goalkeeper behind Ederson.
The 29-year-old has been Arminia Bielefeld's first choice goalkeeper since re-joining them in 2017, however his contract with the German club has now expired, making him a free agent.
Witsel set to join Atletico Madrid
Axel Witsel's set to join Atlético Madrid on a free move, full agreement in place. Paperworks ready, contract will be valid until June 2023. Here we go. ⚪️🔴🤝 #Atleti @MatteMoretto— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022
Simeone wanted Witsel to replace Herrera in the team for this season.
Liverpool not looking to land Pulisic (CBS Sports)
Liverpool may be in the market for another attacker, with Sadio Mane departing, but CBS Sports claims that no interest has been shown in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.
The USMNT star has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time, with his qualities considered to be perfect for Jurgen Klopp, but no approach from Merseyside has been made.
Date set for Sterling transfer decision
Raheem Sterling will make a decision on his future before Manchester City head to the United States for a pre-season tour, reports the Manchester Evening News.
With the England international forward attracting interest from Chelsea, he has until the middle of July in which to make a definitive call on his transfer intentions.
Hoever leaves Wolves for PSV loan
Back in his home country with @premierleague experience 💼— PSV (@PSV) June 23, 2022
Let’s take big steps together 👣#TheKiJanaWay
Chelsea & Spurs put off by Saint-Maximin asking price
Chelsea and Tottenham have shown interest in Newcastle winger, but the Daily Mail claims that both sides have been put off by the Magpies' asking price.
Two London rivals are said to have been informed than an enigmatic French winger would cost £40 million ($49m) in the summer transfer window.
Forest closing in on Man Utd keeper Henderson
Express Sport claims that Dean Henderson is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest.
The Reds had been hoping to include a purchase option in that agreement, but those at Old Trafford have asked for such a clause to be removed and a compromise has now been reached.
Pepe wants to leave Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe is looking for a way out of Arsenal, claims football.london.
The Ivorian winger has struggled to make an impact with the Gunners on the back of a big-money move from Lille and is eager to start afresh elsewhere in a deal that could suit all parties.
Liverpool still hoping for Salah stay
With Sadio Mane gone, Liverpool remain determined to get Mohamed Salah tied down on a new contract.
The Liverpool Echo reports on that process, with the Reds hoping a compromise can be reached with a talismanic figure that allows him to remain at Anfield.
Lyon win Lepenant race
🦁 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣 🤝 𝙅𝙈𝘼 🦁#Lepenant2027 pic.twitter.com/yfmZmITzQa— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) June 22, 2022
Pogba closing in on Juve return (Romano)
Deal could be wrapped up soon
Paul Pogba’s agent will meet with Juventus tomorrow to complete the negotiations for his comeback. It’s just matter of final details then deal will be signed. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
Pogba only wanted Juventus and he’s expected in Italy for medicals at the beginning of July. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/cu54M0w1Aj
Man Utd willing to sell Williams
Manchester United are happy to sell Brandon Williams, with the defender deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, per The Sun.
The full-back was a semi-regular presence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before spending last season on loan at Norwich.
But the 21-year-old could be shown the door in order to help him pick up regular game-time.
Liverpool loan Lewis to Newport
Newport County AFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦 from Liverpool!— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) June 22, 2022
Welcome, Adam! https://t.co/EBk375GKDw pic.twitter.com/vbLWUX38x2
Arsenal still after Jesus and Raphinha
Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed. 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
ℹ️ Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. https://t.co/UmGp3uCg8E