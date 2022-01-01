Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set sights on Dembele

Tottenham join race to sign Hull winger Lewis-Potter

2022-01-21T01:00:00.000Z

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter - according to The Times.

Southampton, Leicester and West Ham have also been linked with the 20-year-old, while Brentford saw an £8 million bid turned down last summer.

Lewis-Potter has recorded five goals and three assists in 26 Championship games for Hull so far this season.

Portland Timbers announce Valeri's departure

2022-01-21T00:00:00.000Z

Watford plot swoop for Liverpool's Phillips

2022-01-20T23:45:00.000Z

Watford are plotting a swoop for Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips - according to the Evening Standard.

Claudio Ranieri is eager to bolster his defensive ranks this month and Phillips is thought to be open to a move away from Anfield.

The 24-year-old is playing a bit-part role in Liverpool's squad at the moment, but would likely see far more regular minutes at relegation-battling Watford.

Crystal Palace pull out of Ramsey race

2022-01-20T23:30:00.000Z

Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey - according to The Daily Mail.

The Eagles were thought to be interested in a January deal for the 31-year-old, who has been told he can leave the Allianz Stadium this month.

Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey has already turned down Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley, with Palace now deciding against making a formal offer for the Welshman.

Feyenoord sign USMNT starlet Bassett on loan from Colorado Rapids

2022-01-20T23:15:00.000Z

Mourinho rules himself out of Everton running

2022-01-20T23:01:00.000Z

Chelsea set sights on Dembele (The Sun)

2022-01-20T23:00:00.000Z

Blues target exit-bound Barca star

Chelsea have set their sights on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele - according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old's current contract expires in the summer but the Blaugrana are willing to let him go before the winter window closes after growing frustrated with negotiations over an extension.

Chelsea are poised to make a move for Dembele, but it is unclear whether they will try for a permanent deal or an initial loan.