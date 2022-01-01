Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea still favourites for Kounde transfer

Man City step up Cucurella pursuit
Manchester City have increased their efforts to sign Brighton Marc Cucurella, according to the Sun.
Former Barcelona defender Cucurella is seen as a perfect replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is reportedly close to a move to Arsenal.
Raul turns down Espanyol job
Real Madrid legend Raul turned down the chance to coach at Espanyol, reports Marca.
The former forward instead chose to remain in charge at Castilla, where he is preparing to take the bench for a fourth season.
Newcastle move for Harrison
Newcastle United have set their sights on Leeds United star Jack Harrison, reports the Mirror.
The former Manchester City man is valued at £35 million by his club, who acquired him from the Etihad Stadium on an initial loan move before making the deal permanent last summer.
Mooy set for Celtic switch
Celtic are set to sign Aaron Mooy on free transfer. Full agreement in place, been told contract will be valid until June 2023 with an option to extend for further season. ⚪️🟢🤝 #CelticFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022
Deal will be completed this week after he left Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/9FqfQpkIrK
Chelsea still favourites for Kounde transfer (Mirror)
Blues are battling Barca for Sevilla defender
Chelsea remain in pole position in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde, claims the Mirror.
The Blues are fighting Barcelona for the highly rated Frenchman, while the Catalans also want to add Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to their defence having already signed Andreas Christensen on a free transfer this summer.