Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson says he hasn't been good enough this season to warrant talk of a big move.

The forward has long been tipped for bigger things, but only has eight Premier League goals to his name this season - five of which came in a four-game spell before the end of September.

"Any player would like to play in the and progress, that's what I've based my whole career on," Wilson told Sky Sports.

"First and foremost is obviously keeping Bournemouth up and safe and I haven't been good enough this season to even be talking about things like that."