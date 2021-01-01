Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Willian desires Chelsea return

PSV to lure De Jong back to Eredivisie
PSV believe they can convince striker Luuk de Jong to return to the Eredivisie from Sevilla, writes VI.
De Jong enjoyed the two best goalscoring seasons of his career at PSV, scoring 26 league goals for them in 2015-16 and 27 league goals in 2018-19.
The attacker has struggled in Spain with just nine goals in 48 appearances across all competitions this year.
Ter Stegen expected to stay at Barcelona
Marc André ter Stegen is not a target for Borussia Dortmund. He wants to stay at Barcelona - he’s not been told anything about a potential transfer this summer as he’s a key player for Barça. 🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021
Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Gregol Kobel from Stuttgard as GK. 🇩🇪
PSG & Atletico in €30m Mukiele chase (Bild)
RB Leipzig could look to cash in on the defender this summer
Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will battle for versatile RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, reports Bild.
The 23-year-old French player can operate both in central defence and as a full-back. He made 21 starts in the Bundesliga this past season.
Mukiele is reportedly valued at €30 million ($36m/£26m).
Tapsoba drawing Premier League interest
Several UK clubs are interested in Edmond Tapsoba (also #AFC). The 22-year-old has NO release clause in his contract until 2026. Bayer Leverkusen normally don’t want to sell the centre-back this summer as he is one of the key players. A club has to bid €60m to open talks. ⚫️🔴— Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) May 25, 2021
Willian desires Chelsea return (Sky Sports)
Despite being linked to MLS, the Arsenal winger is said to prefer a summer move to Stamford Bridge
Willian desires a Chelsea return as his brief stint at Arsenal already appears to be coming to an end, according to Sky Sports.
The Brazilian has also been connected to Inter Miami of MLS, but joining the Blues would present a greater opportunity to play on big stages. However, Thomas Tuchel's attacking options are plentiful and the 32-year-old could struggle to find regular playing time over the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, among others.