Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs seek Pochettino return

Dortmund have given their star the right to find a new club

Manchester United will prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, with the forward informed he can leave, according to The Telegraph.

Sancho was also a top target for the Red Devils last year, but a deal never came together. He has since continued to impress, shaking off a slow start to 2020-21 to finish with eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also target Jack Grealish to bolster his attack amid a push from some of his players to sign the Aston Villa standout.