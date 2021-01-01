Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid show Isak interest

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Alexander Isak Real Sociedad 2020-21
Dalot price tag 'too high' for suitors

2021-06-23T22:55:00Z

Manchester United are open to selling Diogo Dalot, but Goal understands the price they have given AC Milan, where he was on loan last season, is currently too high.

Real Madrid show Isak interest (AS)

2021-06-23T22:40:00Z

The Sweden striker has impressed at Euro 2020

Real Madrid are showing interest in Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, claims AS.

The wiry 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals in La Liga last term and has demonstrated his dribbling and distribution skills at Euro 2020 for his country.

Man Utd confirm Ross departure

2021-06-23T22:15:00Z

Fiorentina set Milenkovic fee for West Ham (Calciomercato)

2021-06-23T22:00:00Z

The 23-year-old centre-back will require a bid of at least €25m to strike a deal

Fiorentina have rejected a €18 million offer for Nikola Milenkovic and are holding out for at least €25 million ($21m/£15m) to free the player, claims Calciomercato.

Milenkovic has been a regular starter for Fiorentina since 2018-19 and has also recently been linked to clubs in Serie A.