Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd prioritising Fernandes extension

Dortmund looking at Malen as Sancho replacement
Donyell Malen, one of the players in Borussia Dortmund list after as @cfbayern reported on Twitch tonight. 🟡⚫️ #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021
BVB in talks with Mino Raiola to anticipate the competition from English clubs. https://t.co/RcRctUMiel
James in talks over €10m Milan switch
James Rodriguez is in talks with Milan over a €10 million move from Everton - according to Antena 2.
The Colombian midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Real Madrid last summer, has a three-year contract offer on the table at San Siro.
James is hopeful the switch to Milan will go through after a mixed first year at Everton as he seeks to return to the Champions League stage.
Milan struggling to reach Tonali agreement
Milan are struggling to reach an agreement with Brescia over a permanent deal for Sandro Tonali - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri paid a €10 million fee to take the Italy midfielder on loan in 2020-21, and now want to secure his services outright for an extra €10m.
However, Brescia are refusing to drop below their €15m (£13m/$18m) valuation of Tonali, who helped Milan finish second in Serie A.
Vecino set to remain at Inter
Matias Vecino is set to remain at Inter Milan for at least one more season - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from San Siro amid interest from Serie A rivals Napoli.
However, Vecino now looks likely to stay put having been given a vote of confidence by new Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi.
Juve re-ignite interest in Dzeko
Juventus have re-ignited their interest in Roma striker Edin Dzeko - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Giallorossi are eager to get the Bosnian off their books due to his €7.5 million per-annum salary.
Juve tried to sign Dzeko last year, and are now set to try and bring him in again ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
Everton planning to hi-jack Arsenal's move for White
Everton are planning to hijack Arsenal's move for Ben White - according to The Daily Mail.
The Gunners were thought to be close to agreeing a £50 million ($69m) deal with Brighton for the 23-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current contract.
However, Everton are willing to match that fee and include an extra £5 million in add-ons as Rafa Benitez looks to land his first signing as the club's new head coach.
Milan consider Damsgaard swoop
Milan are considering a swoop for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Rossoneri have been impressed with the 20-year-old's performances for Denmark at Euro 2020, and would like to bring him onto their books when the tournament finishes.
Sampdoria are prepared to sell Damsgaard, but only if they receive a fee somewhere between €30 million (£26m/$36m) and €50m (£43m/$59m).
Chelsea starlet Gilmour to join Norwich on loan
Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour will join Norwich City on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 session - as The Sun reports.
The 20-year-old's temporary move to Carrow Road will be completed after his 10-day coronavirus quarantine period ends.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sanctioned Gilmour's departure with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all currently ahead of him in the squad pecking order.
Famalicao sign ex-Porto defender Bruno Alves
✍️ Campeão europeu Bruno Alves assina pelo FC Famalicão— Futebol Clube de Famalicão (@FCF1931_Oficial) July 1, 2021
ℹ️ Sabe mais em https://t.co/fl0iUMKKeX
⚪️🔵 #vilanovameuamor #amordeperdicao pic.twitter.com/iHH4WcDnS1
Man Utd prioritising Fernandes extension (Fabrizio Romano)
Portuguese star in line for new deal
Manchester United next priority will be Bruno Fernandes contract. After adding another top salary with Jadon Sancho, Man Utd board know they’ve to progress in discussions [already opened] with Bruno about a new agreement. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021
Updates expected this month.
Spurs see €15m Tomiyasu bid rejected
Tottenham have seen a £16 million ($22m) bid for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu rejected - according to Sky Sports.
The Italian club are holding out for a £20m ($27m) fee for the Japan international, with talks between the two clubs still ongoing.
Tomiyasu, who still has three years to run on his current contract, featured in 32 Serie A games for Bologna last term.