Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal inspired to keep loan star Odegaard

Martin Odegaard Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2020-21
Lazio to seek Ranocchia free transfer

2021-03-15T23:48:42Z

Lazio will look to sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia on a free transfer to provide depth at centre-back, according to La Lazio Siamo Noi.

There are few active Serie A players with the experience of Ranocchia, who has appeared in 207 matches in Italy's top-flight.

Bowyer resigns from Charlton post

2021-03-15T23:44:08Z

Lee Bowyer has stepped down from his job as Charlton Athletic manager and informed his players of the decision on Monday morning, reports the South London Press.

He is now considered a candidate to take over at Birmingham City.

Portsmouth could target former player as new boss

2021-03-15T23:35:58Z

Portsmouth are considering a risky but sentimentally pleasing hire of former player Matthew Taylor to fill their managerial vacancy, writes The News.

Taylor, 39, has minimal coaching experience but currently leads the Tottenham U18s.

Everton extend MacIver

2021-03-15T23:31:49Z

Arsenal inspired to keep loan star Odegaard (Daily Mail)

2021-03-15T23:24:28Z

The Norwegian has been all the Gunners had hoped for since his arrival, and they would like to make his move permanent

Arsenal have already seen enough from Martin Odegaard to want him beyond this season, according to the Daily Mail, with the attacking midfielder's goal against rivals Tottenham at the weekend adding to their affection.

Odegaard was sent to London by Real Madrid in January as Zinedine Zidane was struggling to find a regular place for him.

The 22-year-old has expressed admiration for how Arsenal operate, recently saying he feels at home in Mikel Arteta's dressing room.