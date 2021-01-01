Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino makes Pogba top PSG transfer target

Villa line up Brooks bid
Aston Villa will make an approach for Bournemouth's David Brooks in January, claims the Mirror.
The playmaker and Reading's Michael Olise are both being watched by the Villans, who are keen to further strengthen their squad.
Lyon confirm talks with Atletico over Dembele transfer
Lyon have confirmed they are in talks with Atletico Madrid over the sale of Moussa Dembele to the Liga leaders.
Atletico are seeking a replacement for Diego Costa, who had his contract terminated by mutual consent last month.
With Diego Simeone’s side fighting for honours on a number of fronts, the coach has spoken of the need to secure support for Luis Suarez in attack.
West Brom keeper Bond moving to Galaxy
West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond will continue his career in MLS with the LA Galaxy, reports the Hertfordshire Mercury.
Bond, 27, has played just a handful of matches for the Baggies in the two and a half years he has been at the Hawthorns.
Marseille set to sign Lirola
OM are set to sign Lirola from Fiorentina. Last details to be sorted and the deal will be done on loan with buy option. Strootman will leave the club and will join Genoa next week. Confirmed. 🇫🇷— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2021
Atlético are no longer in the race for Milik. Dembele [OL] is getting closer. 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/9XTBonP1JV
Rice snubs Man Utd move
Declan Rice has no interest in leaving West Ham for Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
The midfielder is happy in London and does not want to move away from the capital, with Chelsea his favoured destination.
Keane eyes management return
Former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland boss Roy Keane is considering a shock return to management, claims the Sun.
Keane, 49, last worked as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest in 2019, and has since focused on television work as a pundit.
Lingard offered Man Utd escape route by Inter
Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard will be offered the chance to get his career back on track at Inter, reports the Mirror.
The winger has barely featured for United this season, and could move as soon as the current transfer window should Inter manage to offload Christian Eriksen.
Ozil makes Arsenal wage demand in order to leave
The playmaker wants the Gunners to cover his salary until 2023
Mesut Ozil is willing to leave Arsenal immediately if the club covers a significant part of his wage demands, reports the Sun.
The playmaker, who has been linked to Fenerbahce and D.C. United, would thus continue to draw a salary until 2023 from the Gunners, who nevertheless would pay much less than the current £350,000-a-week commitment.
West Ham line up Daka bid
West Ham United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Patson Daka, according to the Mirror.
The Hammers are keen to add another striker to their ranks following Sebastien Haller's exit to Ajax.
Pochettino makes Pogba top PSG transfer target
The Argentine is a big admirer of the midfielder's talents
New Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has made Paul Pogba his transfer priority for the summer, claims the Daily Star.
The midfielder has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Pochettino sees him as the perfect addition to his squad.