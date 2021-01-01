Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barcelona

Ryan Porteous is in no rush to leave Hibernian.

Queen's Park Rangers are the latest club to express interest in the imposing central defender, but any bid could fall on deaf ears.



“I think because of his association with this club and his affection for it I don’t ever think he is in a rush to leave but he knows there will come a time when it may be right for him in terms of how he wants to progress his career," Hibs boss Jack Ross told the Scotsman.



“But never for one second in the conversations I have had with him, formally or informally, have I ever got the sense that he is in any desperate rush to leave Hibs."