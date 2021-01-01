Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barcelona

Newcastle keen to beat Celtic to McCarthy
Newcastle are looking to pip Celtic to the signing of James McCarthy, claims TEAMtalk.
The Crystal Palace midfielder is among those approaching the end of their contract at Selhurst Park, with free agency now beckoning.
AC Milan join hunt for £40m Abraham
AC Milan are, according to Standard Sport, ready to join the hunt for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.
West Ham, Leicester and Aston Villa have already been linked with the England international, who could cost any of his suitors around £40 million ($55m).
Rangers set to seal Sakala signing
Rangers are, according to the Daily Record, set to complete the signing of Fashion Sakala.
The KV Oostende attacker has agreed pre-contract terms with the Scottish champions and will arrive at Ibrox over the summer.
Pogba to Real possible as Raiola speculates on Hazard swap
Paul Pogba may yet end up at Real Madrid, after many years of rumours regarding a switch to Spain, with the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, suggesting that a swap deal involving Eden Hazard could be discussed with Manchester United.
Raiola has told AS: "What if tomorrow Madrid want to do a swap, Hazard for Pogba. It's just an example. And it all four parties like it, why not?"
Everton hold Demiral discussions
Everton have held talks with Merih Demiral's agent, claims Corriere Torino.
The Juventus defender is seeing a summer move mooted, with the Toffees among those sounding out a possible deal.
Nubel wants Nagelsmann talks over loan
Alexander Nubel is keen to hold talks with incoming Bayern Munich coach Julin Nagelsmann to discuss his future.
Nubel is frustrated by his lack of playing time and has been in favour of a loan.
Sport 1 claims Nagelsmann is a fan of the goalkeeper and that could shift the dynamic, but the 24-year-old is still leaning towards a temporary move away.
Porteous not seeking Hibs exit
Ryan Porteous is in no rush to leave Hibernian.
Queen's Park Rangers are the latest club to express interest in the imposing central defender, but any bid could fall on deaf ears.
“I think because of his association with this club and his affection for it I don’t ever think he is in a rush to leave but he knows there will come a time when it may be right for him in terms of how he wants to progress his career," Hibs boss Jack Ross told the Scotsman.
“But never for one second in the conversations I have had with him, formally or informally, have I ever got the sense that he is in any desperate rush to leave Hibs."
Villa eyeing Tuanzebe bid
Aston Villa are lining up a bid for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.
The 23-year-old spent a season on loan at Villa earlier in his career and the club have kept him on their radar.
Dean Smith is striving to bring in a new centre-half, and Football Insider claims £7 million could persuade United to sell.
Lewandowski's agent set for Bayern talks
Robert Lewandowski’s agent is looking to hold talks with Bayern Munich.
According to Sport 1, all options are on the table including a contract extension or a possible departure for the Poland superstar.
Alves tells Messi to stay at Barca
Dani Alves has revealed he has told Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona.
Messi’s future at Barca is in doubt, with his contract winding down, but Alves has said the Argentina superstar would regret leaving the club.
Frankfurt turn to Krosche
Markus Krosche has been confirmed as Eintracht Frankfurt’s new sporting director.
Krosche will replace Fredi Bobic and the club are delighted with their new appointment.
"With Markus Krosche we are gaining an absolute expert in this very important position,” Eintracht chairman Philip Holzer is quoted as saying by Kicker.
Valdes set for Barca return
Victor Valdes is heading back to Barcelona.
Sport claims new Barca president Joan Laporta is a huge fan of the Camp Nou legend, and is set to install him as the club’s youth goalkeeping coach.
Arteta wants Willock back at Arsenal
Newcastle’s hopes of signing Joe Willock look set to be dashed, with Mikel Arteta keen for him to take his chance at Arsenal.
Willock has made a huge impression on Tyneside since joining on loan in January, and the Magpies want to make the move permanent.
However, Arteta wants the midfielder back in north London in the summer.
“He has a chance,” the Shields Gazette quote Arteta as saying. “He’s a player we really like, so, at the end of the season, he’ll come back here, and then we’ll make the decision again for what is best to move forward."
Reds' Sancho hopes rest on UCL
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Borussia Dortmund winger, who fits Liverpool’s transfer target of being young with huge potential.
Bild has confirmed the Reds’ interest, but the German outlet claims everything rests on whether Liverpool can get into the top four.
With five games remaining, they trail Chelsea by four points.
Spurs train sights on Rangnick
Tottenham have turned their attentions to Ralf Rangnick as the successor to Jose Mourinho.
Ajax boss Eric ten Hag was believed to be Spurs’ number one choice, but he extended his deal in Amsterdam.
According to Bild, that development has prompted Spurs chief Daniel Levy to switch focus to Rangnick who is currently without a club.
Neymar sights set on Barca (RAC1)
PSG man keen on Camp Nou transferNeymar’s goal is to return to Barcelona, according to RAC1.
Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta wants to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou, and the forward is keen on the reunion.
Neymar’s entourage have spoken to Barcelona, but the Catalans’ initial approach to Paris Saint-Germain has been knocked back.
Barca have not been put off and are prepared to play the long game, with Neymar’s contract with PSG set to expire in the summer of 2022.
Bissouma aware of Liverpool interest
According to the Sunday World, sources at Brighton have told them that the 24-year-old is aware of interest from Anfield.
Liverpool are looking at bringing in youthful potential as opposed to proven quality, and Bissouma fits that criteria.
Cavani future announcement imminent (Ole)
The Uruguayan is set to choose between Man Utd and Boca
Edinson Cavani will make a decision on his future in the coming days, reports Ole.
The striker has the option to extend his Man Utd contract by a further season, or he could walk away in the summer.
Cavani, 34, is set to choose between United and Boca Juniors, a club he has expressed his admiration for on several occasions.
Osorio to take over America de Cali
Juan Carlos Osorio is set to take over as head coach of Colombia outfit America de Cali, reports Marca.
The former Mexico and Paraguay boss has also coached Atletico Nacional and Once Caldas in his native Colombia.
Nice preparing move for Galtier
Nice are preparing to move for Lille head coach Christophe Galtier, reports Le10Sport.
Galtier has led Lille to a title push this season but he be tempted away by Nice's ambitious project and a lucrative offer.
Nice would still have to reach an agreement with Lille, as Galtier's contract runs through the end of next season.
Mkhitaryan could be set for Roma exit
Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be set to leave Roma at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.
The Armenian has a clause in his contract that triggers an extension after 25 appearances – a figure he has already reached this season.
But with Roma in turmoil, Mkhitaryan and his agent Mino Raiola have yet to accept the extension and could be looking for a move elsewhere.
Betis looking to move Carvalho
Real Betis are looking to offload midfielder William Carvalho, according to AS.
The Portugal midfielder has failed to see regular playing time under Manuel Pellegrini, and the club hope to sell him before his value drops even lower.
Napoli make €10m offer for De Ketelaere
Napoli have made a €10 million (£9m/$12m) offer for Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a big-money move away from Brugge for some time, having already made his senior Belgium debut.
Tuchel: I am involved and I should be involved in transfers
Thomas Tuchel insists that he won't be causing any issues over transfers at Chelsea despite his reputation for being a disruptive force at previous clubs.
Those issues helped accelerate his exit from PSG in December, ahead of taking over as Blues manager in January. But, as Chelsea begin to discuss their summer transfer plans, Tuchel has said he likes what he is hearing.
Raiola: Real Madrid can afford Haaland
Real Madrid can afford to meet the transfer fee Borussia Dortmund have set for Erling Haaland, agent Mino Raiola has claimed to AS.
In an exclusive interview with the Spanish newspaper, Raiola also speaks out on the Super League as well as FIFA efforts to clamp down on agent activities.
Madrid make fresh Vazquez offer
Real Madrid hope to extend Lucas Vazquez's contract with a new, improved offer, reports Marca.
The midfielder, whose current deal expires in the summer, has recently become a key part of Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up, with his versatility making him indispensable for the Liga and Champions League challengers.
Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barca (Eurosport)
The Argentine wants to see transfer ambition in order to renew
Lionel Messi is happy to cut his wages at Barcelona if that means the club can pursue Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland, claims Eurosport.
The Argentine has been told by new president Joan Laporta that he may have to undergo a salary reduction in order to renew beyond 2021.
But Messi's main priority is ensuring Barca are ambitious in the upcoming transfer window, and he could still leave if targets like Haaland are not pursued.
Vermeer close to Cincinnati deal
Veteran goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer is set to stay in MLS with FC Cincinnati, reports ESPN.
Vermeer, 35, previously represented LAFC until the Dutchman's contract was rescinded in mid-April.
