Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

West Brom to demand £20m for Johnstone

2021-05-05T01:30:24Z

West Brom will demand £20 million ($28m) for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports The Telegraph.

With the Baggies set to be relegated, the 28-year-old will likely have many Premier League suitors after his strong performances this season.

Man Utd target Heaton as backup GK

2021-05-05T00:30:50Z

Manchester United may target Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton if David de Gea leaves, reports the Daily Star.

United could be ready to let De Gea depart this summer as Dean Henderson makes a case to be the permanent starter.

Former United goalkeeper Heaton could be brought in, though he hasn't made a Premier League appearance in more than a year.

Farias catches eye of Atletico Madrid

2021-05-04T22:50:00Z

Atletico Madrid are interested in 18-year-old Colon midfielder Facundo Farias, claims AS.

He has a €10 million (£9m/$12m) release clause that could be triggered in a few months, with Diego Simeone said to be "seduced" by the player.

Leeds target Lang

2021-05-04T22:35:00Z

Leeds United will target Club Brugge forward Noa Lang this summer, writes The Telegraph.

The 21-year-old winger played at Ajax before moving to Belgium and has vaulted into the long-term Netherlands national team picture with 21 goal contributions this season.

Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid (The Sun)

2021-05-04T22:25:00Z

The Glazers have given the green light for the big-money move

Manchester United are plotting a £90 million ($125m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to The Sun, with ownership wanting to appease fans after the Super League fiasco.

Kane is said to be interested in such a move, particularly as Spurs appear set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Hibernian confirm Mackay agreement

2021-05-04T22:10:00Z

Vinicius to leave Tottenham (Sky Sports)

2021-05-04T22:00:00Z

The Brazilian is set for a return to Benfica with his loan option unlikely to be picked up

Amid reports Harry Kane could force a summer move, Tottenham now appear likely to lose other attacking players, with Sky Sports reporting that on-loan forward Carlos Vinicius will head back to Benfica in the coming window. 

Vinicius has managed just one Premier League goal this year, although his Europa League return of six goals and three assists was useful for Spurs.

Tottenham would reportedly need to pay £36 million (€42m/$50) to keep the 26-year-old on a permanent basis - a fee they are apparently unwilling to consider.