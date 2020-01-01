Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sporting want Rojo as part of Fernandes deal

Portuguese outfit eager for the defender to be included in final agreement

Lisbon want Marcos Rojo as part of the deal which will could see Bruno Fernandes move to - according to O Jogo.

The Portuguese giants are eager to bring in the centre-back in exchange for a prized asset, but his £160,000 per week wages could be an issue.

Rojo's inclusion will make the deal worth €70 million ($78m, £60m) in total, with negotiations between the two clubs still ongoing.