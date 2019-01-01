The Danish star is said to prefer a move to Spain instead

star Christian Eriksen has shut down talks over a move to , according to the Daily Mail.

In 2017, Eriksen promised Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he would never move to another London club, and he has now expanded that promise to include all teams in .

The 27-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is said to prefer a move to , with both Atletico and interested.