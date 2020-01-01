Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona, Juventus & Man City set for three-way swap involving Lautaro

Barca, Juve & Man City set for three-way swap involving Lautaro
The Blaugrana are looking to drive the Argentine star's price down
Barcelona are hoping to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter in a three-way swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo, reports Sport.
The Blaugrana are keen on a move for the Argentina striker but are looking to facilitate a player exchange deal to drive down his price.
The proposed deal would see Semedo go to Manchester City, which would allow Joao Cancelo to return to Inter where he starred on loan in 2017-18.
Bayern Munich to bid £50m for Sane
Bayern Munich are preparing a £50 million ($61m) bid for Manchester City's Leroy Sane, according to The Telegraph.
The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a move for the winger and were hoping to land him for as little as £35m ($43m).
Despite the coronavirus driving transfer prices down, Bayern have accepted they will need to pay more if they are to land the 24-year-old.
Barcelona eye De Sciglio as Semedo replacement
Barcelona are in talks with Juventus over the transfer of Mattia De Sciglio, reports Marca.
The Catalans have been unable to reach an agreement with Nelson Semedo over a contract extension and have put the Portuguese up for sale as a result.
With an eye on a new right-back, Barcelona have moved for De Sciglio, who could cost around €10 million (£9m/$11m).
Man Utd agree €70m deal for Dembele
The Lyon striker is on his way back to England after four years
Manchester United have agreed a €70 million (£62m/$76m) deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to TodoFichajes.
The 23-year-old will return to England after leaving Fulham in 2016 to join Celtic, where he starred for two seasons before moving to his native France with Lyon.
Dembele scored 22 goals for Lyon in the 2019-20 season, which was brought to an early end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Everton set to let Stekelenburg depart
Everton are ready to allow backup goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to leave the club, according to Football Insider.
Stekelenburg is out of contract at the end of the current season and the Toffees are set to look for a different understudy for Jordan Pickford.
Stekelenburg, 37, has not played for Everton since October 2018.