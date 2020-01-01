Odisha 2-2 NorthEast United: Cole Alexander's equaliser secures a point for winless Juggernauts

FULL-TIME
Odisha 2-2 NorthEast United
Odisha remain winless after an evenly-contested game of football. The teams just couldn't be separated tonight.
Diego Mauricio's powerful low strike gave Odisha their first goal in the first half this season. Mehta's brilliant cross into the box was headed in by Lambot for as NorthEast equalised. After the break, Appiah was brought down by the keeper as he chased a through-ball into the box and he gave the Highlanders a one-goal lead from the spot. The lead lasted just two minutes as Cole Alexander curled a beautiful effort into the bottom right corner to make it 2-2.
89' - Header on target
85' - Camara shoots!
84' - Game slows down
75' - Drinks break
67' - ODISHA EQUALISE!
Odisha 2-2- NorthEast UnitedBeautiful move and goal! Diego plays a pass into the feet of Jerry who lays it off for Cole Alexander inside the box. The midfielder curls a delightful effort into the bottom right corner of the net, giving the keeper no chance to make a save.
65' - APPIAH FROM THE SPOT!
Odisha 1-2 NorthEast UnitedAppiah nets his third goal of the season by slotting home from 12 yards with aplomb.
64' - PENALTY TO NORTHEAST!
58' - Onwu on target
57' - Jerry's dummy
56' - Odisha over the bar!
52' - Fantastic move, fantastic block!
SECOND-HALF
Odisha 1-1 NorthEast United
Scores are level at the start of the second half which is now underway. Can Odisha get another goal to pick up their first win of the season or will NorthEast prove to be another roadblock? Let's find out.
Ninthoi has replaced Britto on the wings as Gerard Nus tries to add pace and flair into the game.
45+2' - LAMBOT EQUALISES!
Odisha 1-1 NorthEast UnitedMehta wins a free-kick on the right flank which is taken short. The full-back gets the ball on the right flank and delivers a stupendous cross into the box for Benjamin Lambot who places an exquisite header into the net.
43' - Free-kick series IV - Gallego unleashed
40' - Free-kick Series - The Return of Gallego
39' - Gallego's free-kick - The Sequel
36' - Gallego's Free-kick
30' - Drinks break
23' - ODISHA SCOR- BUT FLAG IS RAIS-NO THE GOAL STANDS
Odisha 1-0 NorthEast UnitedDiego Mauricio unleashes a powerful low strike into the net from the edge of the box to score Odisha's fourth goal of the season and their first in the first half! The linesman raises the flag soon after the goal is scored and the players are confused. The referee consults with his assistant and blows the whistle for the restart - the goal stands!
18' - Odisha miss!
11' - What a chance!
8' - To the moon
4' - NorthEast with the ball
KICK-OFF!
Odisha 0-0 NorthEast UnitedNorthEast United get the first half underway! Can Odisha get their first win of the season tonight?
No place for Marcelinho
Slow starters
Team News
