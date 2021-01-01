Live Blog

Odisha vs Chennaiyin LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Chennaiyin will look to get their first win against Odisha in the ISL...

2021-01-13T13:13:37Z

Chennaiyin are winless in four games (three draws and a loss) as they prepare to take on Odisha who have also had a poor season in the seventh season of ISL. 

Odisha have been leaking goals in the first half and Chennaiyin will hope they can get off to a good start. The game will kick off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim wherein Chennaiyin have never won an ISL match. 