NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time...

7 - KONE MISSES!
2021-02-26T14:07:31Z
What a chance for Kerala Blasters! Kone gets away from his marker during a corner-kick and sends a free header wide of the goal! No idea how he can miss that!
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-26T14:02:51Z
NorthEast United 0-0 Kerala BlastersNorthEast United waste no time in getting a ball into the box. Machado delivers an excellent cross towards the far post from the right flank but Fox miscues his shot from close range!
Head to Head
2021-02-26T13:49:38Z
There have been four draws in the last five meetings between these two teams. NorthEast are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters since 2018.
NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters
2021-02-26T13:44:12Z
Playoff scenarioNorthEast United, who are unbeaten the eight games since Khalid Jamil took charge, need a point to qualify for the playoffs. They are up against Kerala Blasters who are winless in seven games.