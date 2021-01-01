Nepal vs India: Follow the international friendly LIVE

Nepal vs India

India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.



The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.



The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.



Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.