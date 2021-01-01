Live Blog

Nepal vs India: Follow the international friendly LIVE

The Blue Tigers take on the Gorkhalis in the first of their two international friendlies in Nepal...

Updated
Indian national team 2021
High intensity start

2021-09-02T11:51:44Z

It's always been like that when these two archrival clash. A regulation save each for Gurpreet and Limbu. Nepal trying to launch the early attacks, Sana with some calm defending at the back alongside Bose.

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-02T11:44:49Z

Nepal in red, India in blue

India's Brandon Fernandes kicks things off at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal

India have arrived

2021-09-02T11:27:29Z

Nepal team news

2021-09-02T11:20:26Z

Nepal XI: Limbu (GK) (C), Anjan, Dinesh, Gautam, Nawayug, Ananta, Suman Lama, Tej, Pujan, Suman Aryal, Ayush

Subs: Bikesh, Bishal Rai, Manish, Bishal Shrestha, Deep, Santosh, Nitin, Sunil Bal, Suraj, Rajan, Aashish, Kamal

India's options on the bench

2021-09-02T11:19:53Z

India subs: Amrinder (GK), Pritam, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Seriton, Apuia, Bipin, Thapa, Sahal, Yasir, Rahim 

STAT PACK

2021-09-02T10:34:47Z

Nepal vs India

India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.
 
The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.
 
The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.
 
Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.

 

Sunil Chhetri, India vs Nepal
One of many, first of the two

2021-09-02T10:29:13Z

Nepal vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of today's - first of the two - international friendly between Nepal and India. The repeat of the same fixture will take place on Sunday.