Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Villarreal v Manchester United

Former Villarreal and Arsenal man Santi Cazorla has headed to Gdansk with the Yellow Submarine today and is in quite an emotional place.

"A special moment for everyone, no?" he tells BT Sport. "Villarreal is my family. I played for the club a lot of years, it is important for me to help the team and enjoy the final.

"They don't need my help now. When you play in a final you have a lot of motivation. But I try to support them as best I can outside the pitch and try to enjoy with the them.

"Villarreal have to take the ball and keep the possession. Gerard Moreno is one of the best players in the world, he is in one of the key moments of his career."