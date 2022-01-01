Matchday LIVE: Tottenham, Man Utd and Man City in Premier League action plus the best from around Europe

WATCH: Kulusevski doubles Spurs' lead
It's got even worse for Leeds... 😩— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2022
Dejan Kulusevski cuts in from the right-wing and finds a gap at the near post to slot home 🎯
Tottenham score a SECOND goal in five minutes!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2022
This time it's the loanee from Juventus Dejan Kulusevski! Tottenham lead 2-0.
GOAL! Leeds 0-3 Tottenham
Harry Kane gets his goal!
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent a fantastic chipped pass towards the striker as he drifted towards goal.
It was a tight angle for the striker but he managed to get it beyond Illan Meslier.
GOAL! Leeds 0-2 Tottenham
Dejan Kulusevski has just doubled the visitors' advantage.
He looked trapped down in the corner, found his way through to the box and fired it low into the Leeds net.
GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Tottenham
Matt Doherty has fired Tottenham into the lead at Elland Road.
He comes blazing into the Leeds box to meet a low cross from Ryan Sessegnon and open the scoring.
Kick-off!
We are underway in the Premier League match between Leeds and Tottenham.
Leeds are in dire need of a positive result today as they have taken just one point from their last five matches in the top-flight.
Spurs, meanwhile, hope to bounce back from their shock defeat at home to Burnley.
8 - Heading into today's game, Tottenham have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League matches that have kicked off at 12:30pm (W3 D1), with one of those defeats coming away at Leeds last May (3-1). Pressure.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022
Team news: Leeds vs Tottenham
📋 Marcelo makes two changes today, as Robin Koch and Diego Llorente return to the #LUFC side pic.twitter.com/MiRKKlPMqH— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 26, 2022
🔢 Your team to face Leeds! #LEETOT pic.twitter.com/vIJOWT0mSa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2022
What do we have in store today?
We'll be keeping you up to date with all of the following matches.
Leeds vs Tottenham
Man Utd vs Watford
Empoli vs Juventus
Everton vs Man City
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Celta
Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne
Welcome to the matchday blog!
Another Saturday packed with football action is upon us!
Join GOAL as we follow the action across Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today.
So let's get ready to go!