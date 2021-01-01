Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

(Flavien Tait)

What an absolute disaster of a restart to the second half for PSG - they're down a second goal inside 20 seconds!

Rennes kick off, play it back into their own half, then wide to the right and drive forward. The cut-back flutters in from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait is there to meet it.

He lashes a powerful finish straight into the bottom left corner. If Gianluigi Donnarumma had kept like that during Euro 2020, Italy would have never won it!