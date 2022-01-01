Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Portugal face World Cup play-off decider, Mane & Salah go head-to-head, England, France & more in action

Join us for live updates as Portugal take on North Macedonia with a place at Qatar 2022 up to grabs, while the likes of England and Spain also feature

Watkins scores for England

2022-03-29T19:20:41.353Z

England have taken the lead at Wembley.

Ollie Watkins is the man who breaks the deadlock against Ivory Coast.

Raheem Sterling teed it up for the forward to get his second goal for the national team.

Bruno Fernandes puts Portugal ahead

2022-03-29T19:19:21.000Z

Portugal have the advantage in their World Cup qualifying play-off against North Macedonia.

The Manchester United boys have teamed up, with Bruno Fernandes netting the opening goal and Cristiano Ronaldo getting the assist.

GOAL! Austria 0-1 Scotland

2022-03-29T19:16:11.502Z

Jack Hendry has headed Scotland into the lead against Austria.

Belgium 2-0 up against Burkina Faso

2022-03-29T19:11:02.000Z

Goals in quick succession have given Belgium a strong lead early in the first half.

Hans Vanaken struck first 16 minutes in to give the home side the lead.

Two minutes after setting up that goal, Leandro Trossard got one of his own to double his side's advantage.

Ghana qualify for the World Cup

2022-03-29T19:07:25.000Z

Ghana have booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar!

A 1-1 draw in Nigeria on Tuesday ensured they won the tie on away goals, having played out a goalless draw in the first leg.

Sane comes close for Germany

2022-03-29T18:57:46.933Z

Germany already causing problems against Netherlands.

Thomas Muller picked out a dangerous run from Leroy Sane and lifted the ball towards the winger inside the box.

Sane brought it down and hit a shot from a tight angle but could only hit the side netting.

GOAL! Turkey take early lead against Italy

2022-03-29T18:51:37.414Z

Cengiz Under has given Turkey the advantage against Italy.

It has taken just four minutes, but the European champions have fallen behind once again.

Team news: Portugal vs North Macedonia

2022-03-29T18:25:25.000Z

North Macedonia starting XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski, Elmas, Bardhi, Ademi, Trajkovski, Ristovski, Kostadinov.

Team news: England vs Ivory Coast

2022-03-29T18:15:02.000Z

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast line up as follows: Ali, Kamara, Deli, Bailly, Aurier, Seri, Kessie, Gradel, Cornet, Pepe, Haller.

Who is in action this evening?

2022-03-29T18:05:54.529Z

Portugal will take on North Macedonia and Sweden will face Poland to battle it out for places in the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane's Senegal and Mohamed Salah's Egypt meet to fight for a place in Qatar.

Elsewhere in some international friendlies, England host Ivory Coast, Netherlands play Germany, Spain are up against Iceland, Scotland come up against Austria, and France will meet South Africa.

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2022-03-29T18:04:12.870Z

Hello and welcome to another exciting matchday of international football!

GOAL will keep you up to date with everything going on in the World Cup qualifying matches and the international friendlies.