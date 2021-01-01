Arsenal face Newcastle United in our first big game of the day and the Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their mid-week disappointment with a win.

Mikel Arteta's side come into the game against the Magpies on the back of two consecutive defeats, having lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.

That frustrating loss followed a beating at the hands of Everton and results in the Premier League have seen them drop into the bottom half, where they occupy 11th place. However, a win today would see them jump into ninth.

Newcastle on the other hand have been fighting against Premier League relegation and, while they have created space between themselves and the drop zone with a series of good results, a win today would more or less guarantee their safety.

Kick off is at 2pm.