Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Liverpool, Real Madrid face Granada

Updated
Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League
Team news: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

2021-05-13T17:53:44Z

Here's how RB Leipzig and Dortmund line up for their DFB Pokal final:

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Klostermann, Kampl, Haidara, Sabitzer, Hwang, Olmo, Sorloth

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Forsberg, Nkunku, Kluivert, Laimer, Heinrichs

Dortmund XI: Burki, Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Dahoud, Bellingham, Reus, Sancho, Haaland.

Subs: Drljaca, Meunier, Schulz, Brandt, Delaney, Reinier, Reyna, Hazard, Knauff.

Here's the biggest obstruction that the Liverpool coach has had to deal with!

2021-05-13T17:46:27Z

And some on-the-ground footage of the protests happening outside of the stadium.

Team news coming in just a little over 20 minutes...

2021-05-13T17:38:08Z

Liverpool team bus blocked as protests by Man Utd fans continue

2021-05-13T17:34:05Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's matchday blog! 👋

2021-05-13T17:30:51Z

Hi everyone, and welcome back to another day of the matchday blog, where we'll be covering the likes of Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League (postponed a week and a half), Granada vs Real Madrid in La Liga and RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup.

We'll also be covering everything happening on the ground at Old Trafford, with our Manchester United correspodnent Charlotte Duncker bringing us live updates as more protests continue to take place by Red Devils fans – but not to the extent of the other week.