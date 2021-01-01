Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Arsenal while Spurs host Brentford

Watch Son's decisive strike for Spurs
That's how you score on the break 👏— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021
Heung-min Son finishes off a 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘦 counter from Spurs and they lead 2-0!#PLonPrime #TOTBRE pic.twitter.com/RsbQ8eDlgF
Fernandes marks 100th appearance in style
100 - Bruno Fernandes is the first player to score on his 100th competitive appearance for Man Utd since Antonio Valencia vs Blackburn in April 2012. Equaliser. pic.twitter.com/AaJ49zaiE6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2021
HT: Honours even at Old Trafford
United and Arsenal are locked level after a frantic first 45 minutes, with Smith Rowe's bizarre opener eventually cancelled out by a trademark Fernandes effort.
Huge 45 minutes coming up!
Watch Fernandes' neat finish
TOTAL FOOTBALL 🤤🔴— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021
An exquisite Man Utd move is finished by Bruno Fernandes for the equaliser 👏#PLonPrime #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/qcEDokPxeX
UNITED 1-1 ARSENAL 1 (Fernandes)
Bruno Fernandes has equalised for Man Utd!
The Red Devils have made their pressure count just before the interval, with Fernandes applying the finishing touch.
Jadon Sancho initially played Fred into the box before the Brazilian cut the ball back to Fernandes, who produced a cool first-time finish that left Ramsdale with no chance in the Gunners net.
All to play for!
Son doubles Tottenham's lead!!
Tottenham have gone 2-0 up thanks to Son!!
The South Korean tapped into an empty net after latching onto a ball from Sergio Reguilon to finish off a swift move from the hosts.
Conte's men are moving up to sixth as it stands!
Nice one Son. 😎 pic.twitter.com/4tvlLyUZCo— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2021
Smith Rowe follows in Anelka's footsteps in Manchester
2 - Emile Smith Rowe (21y, 127d) is now the second-youngest goal scorer for Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford, after Nicolas Anelka in February 1999 (19y & 340d). Unusual. pic.twitter.com/KTnIkoitJs— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2021
Man Utd pushing for an equaliser
Man Utd are now on top at Old Trafford, with Carrick's high pressing system seeing them win the ball high up the pitch on a consistent basis.
Clear chances are still in short supply, but Alex Telles had a penalty appeal waved away and Harry Maguire saw a shot from just outside the box saved well by Ramsdale.
Can the hosts draw level before the break?
Kane blows chance to double Spurs lead
We are ten minutes into the second half at Spurs now, and the hosts really should be two up!
Harry Kane has blown their latest chance, with the England striker finding space in the box but ultimately seeing his shot saved by Fernandez.
Watch Smith Rowe's controversial opener!
CONTROVERSY AT OLD TRAFFORD!— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021
Emile Smith Rowe scores with David De Gea on the floor injured... AND THE GOAL STANDS!#PLonPrime #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/dEumm7SzhA
Smith Rowe with the incredible half-volley to give Arsenal the early lead.#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/anNZJO52tc— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2021
ARSENAL LEAD VIA SMITH ROWE!
Arsenal have taken the lead in bizarre circumstances here!
United goalkeeper David de Gea went down in the box after being stamped on accidentally by Fred as a corner came in from the right, only for the ball to be cleared out to the feet of Emile Smith Rowe.
The Gunners midfielder then volleyed into the net with De Gea still down, and the referee has given the goal after a lengthy VAR review!
End-to-end start at Old Trafford
United's clash with Arsenal has been end-to-end so far, with neither side managing to keep hold of the ball for long spells as of yet.
The Gunners came closest to opening the scoring in the very first minute, as Marcus Rashford almost put through his own net from a teasing corner.
Game on!
HT: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford
Tottenham take a narrow lead in at the break and look relatively comfortable.
They will want the cushion of another goal to rest on, though, and the home supporters will be eager to see more action in the final third.
Brentford, meanwhile, may have to make some changes in order to turn the tide!
We'e underway at Old Trafford!
Arsenal have just kicked off at Old Trafford! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes? stay tuned for all the latest updates
Spurs in control
With over 30 minutes now gone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the hosts are very good value for their 1-0 lead.
Conte's side have had a couple of half-chances to double their advantage, but Brentford are still on the lookout for their first shot on target.
Fernandes: Rangnick is intense, I like that
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has given his thoughts on Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim head coach.
The Portuguese told Amazon Prime of Rangnick, who will take charge of his first game against Crystal Palace on Sunday: "From everything I've heard about him, he's a person everyone respects in the world of football. He's a really good manager. He's offensive, he likes to press high. He's intense. I like that, I'm an intense player."
David & Romeo Beckham in attendance at Old Trafford
Father and son time 🥰— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021
Welcome back to the Theatre of Dreams, Becks! ❤️#MUFC | #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/fpLu4U0LtE
Arsenal's away woes
Arsenal have failed to score in four of their six games away from home so far this season.
Arteta's men have only found the net on three occasions, which is currently the joint-worst record in the league alongside Norwich.
The Gunners have never been so goal-shy on the road at the start of a campaign - can they buck the trend in Manchester?
SPURS TAKE THE LEAD
Tottenham have taken the lead via an own goal!
Son managed to get the better of his man down the left before producing a teasing cross that left the Brentford defence in a daze.
Sergi Canos ended up heading into his own net under pressure from Ben Davies, sparking typically exuberant celebrations from Conte on the Spurs bench.
First blood to the hosts!
Strong start from Spurs
Tottenham are on top in the early stages against Brentford, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura leading their charge.
Moura has come closest so far with a shot from just inside the box, but Brentford keeper Alvaro Fernandez managed to turn the ball past the post to keep the scores level.
Arteta hails Ramsdale for showing 'personality'
Arteta has also singled out his first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for praise ahead of the Gunners' trip to Old Trafford.
"We are really happy with his performances and the character and personality he has shown," he told Amazon Prime.
"You need collective and big performances and to play well to win the game. It is another game and every one is important."
Carrick & Arteta explain their lineups
Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick to Amazon Prime: "Couple of little tweaks and changes. Harry Maguire has come back in from suspension. We have done it for the two games previous and we have done it tonight. Harry is the captain of the club and a terrific player and a big part of the squad. Eric [Bailly] did well the other day. He is fine with the reason for it. You want those left out to be disappointed. It is natural.
"There is a lot made of the press and counter-attack and styles. We want to be a winning team. There are different ways of going about it. Some games we have dominated with the ball, others we have sat back. We have plans for every game but it is winning that counts."
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Amazon Prime: "It is time to play them. We come here with the same level of preparation like we normally do. We need to start to rotate the team.
"Very difficult to predict [how Man Utd will play]. That was something we spoke about in preparation. We don't know how much input he [Ralf Rangnick] has had into the team."
De Gea & Man Utd squad emerge for warm-ups
Our no.1 ❤️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021
👐 @D_DeGea#MUFC | #MUNARS
Tottenham vs Brentford underway!
Brentford have just kicked off away at Tottenham, will we see fireworks in north London?
Conte: Spurs have been slipping
Conte gave an honest assessment of the task he is facing at Tottenham ahead of their crucial clash with Brentford.
"This is a big challenge for me," the Italian told reporters.
"The club, in the last years, has been slipping.
"I understand that sometimes the fans lose their patience but I repeat I am here to put myself totally for Tottenham and to work 24 hours for this club."
Team news: Man Utd vs Arsenal
🥁 Presenting the United line-up for #MUNARS...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021
Let's go, Reds! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 2, 2021
🇵🇹 Nuno on the left
🇪🇬 Elneny in midfield
🇧🇷 Martinelli starts
Let's go, Gunners! 💪#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/fHAhdsdmdI
Conte & Co arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
In the house. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/3DhLne6p1N— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2021
Tottenham aiming to halt poor London derby run
Tottenham will be aiming to halt their poor run of results in London derbies so far this season when they come up against the Bees.
Spurs have lost a grand total of five games in 2021-22, including four against their city rivals, as you can see by their record below:
September 11 - A v Crystal Palace 0-3
September 19 - H v Chelsea 0-3
September 26 - A v Arsenal 1-3
October 24 - A v West Ham 0-1
Team news: Tottenham vs Brentford
Your team to face @BrentfordFC this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/v4O273zG08— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2021
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 2, 2021
⏸ Bees unchanged from Sunday's win
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #TOTBRE pic.twitter.com/IG3UVSWfaI
It's matchday!! ⚽️🤩
Good evening all and welcome to what should be another enthralling night of Premier League football!
We have two games in store, starting with Tottenham playing host to Brentford in Antonio Conte's fifth game since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm.
Spurs can move up to sixth with a victory, but the Bees will surely put up a stern test as they bid to make it back-to-back wins following their victory over Everton last weekend.
Manchester United and Arsenal will then take centre stage, with old-age rivals set to meet at Old Trafford in a contest that could go a long way to deciding who finishes in the top four.
Team news coming right up - stay tuned!!