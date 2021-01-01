Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as the two Premier League sides look to take the first step toward a European final

Updated
Good night

2021-04-29T22:00:00Z

Well, that was a delight, wasn't it? (Unless you're an Arsenal or Roma fan.)

But while one Europa League semi-final looks to now be beyond the reach of one side - will Manchester United really ship four goals in Rome? - another hangs in the balance as Unai Emery prepares for a long-awaited homecoming to the Emirates Stadium next week.

We'll be on hand to cover every step of the way to Gdansk then. But unti that day, thank you for joining us - and we bid you good night!

Solskjaer offers Cavani update

2021-04-29T21:54:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Man Utd make history with hammering

2021-04-29T21:46:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Our man James Westwood has had a look over the records broken in United's rout today and, boy, it was a busy one for the historians somewhere in the depths of Old Trafford.

You can have a read of his rundown here.

Solskjaer: We took most of our chances

2021-04-29T21:42:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

More from the United boss with BT Sport, adding: "We know we have got creative players who can create big moments.

"Paul Pogba's position today was very good in that position, he's allowed some freedom. He's got the foundation behind him. The diference today is we took most of our chances.

"The character showed that they came back and didn't lose their heads. Maybe five or 10 minutes at the end of the first half, we didn't look great but we got ourselves together. The two goals are junior, schoolboy errors that shouldn't happen at this level."

Solskjaer: The job is not done

2021-04-29T21:38:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

As always, the Norwegian is - wisely - hedging his bets, though on the basis of that second half performance, he looks set for his first final in charge of the Red Devils.

"I don't feel the job is done but it was a good job done," he has told BT Sport. "We did well but we know they have quality.

"They scored two goals from the two chances we gave them. They didn't have loads of chances against Ajax. The second half was very good."

Fernandes echoes United greats

2021-04-29T21:34:28Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Arteta: We have a chance to win

2021-04-29T21:30:00Z

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has been offering his thoughts to BT Sport now, stating: "We didn't want to come here and lose but after the way the game developed, you have to take the result. If you have to lose it is probably the best result we could have.

"[It was] two different halves. We started to be us, in the first half there were so many moments we weren't.

"We had a big chance to draw the game. I am confident we have a chance to win."

Pogba: It's not finished

2021-04-29T21:26:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Some more words from the Frenchman, who has told BT Sport that United must complete the job in Rome next week, stating: "The result is positive but it's not finished. We will have to say focused and play a nice game with the same mentality.

"In the first half we had two mistakes and conceded two goals. We were a bit all over the place after the second goal.

"At half-time we said let's do the right things, let's do simple things. The manager spoke. We were all motivated to score as many goals as possible."

Happy half-dozen for United

2021-04-29T21:22:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Pogba: I've been unlucky with penalties

2021-04-29T21:18:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

For those following this matchday blog from outside of the United Kingdom, Manchester United's Twitter is making reference to the unofficial holiday of Ed Balls Day, which celebrates the time that the former Shadow Chancellor tweeted his own name with no further context a decade ago.

Paul Pogba meanwhile has been speaking to BT Sport on that penalty decision that allowed Roma to level up earlier one.

"I need to practise more," he's stated. "I need to practise to tackle wthout arms. It's unlucky. I've been unlucky a lot this season with penalties."

Saka: We showed we were better than them

2021-04-29T21:13:00Z

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Fighting talk from the England man, who says that Arsenal proved they were better than their hosts, despite coming up on the wrong side of the scoreline, in his comments to BT Sport.

"There are a lot of positives in the second half," he's stated. "It's a semi-final and to start the game like that... we didn't create anything, were passive, lost every duel. I'm happy in the second half we picked ourselves and have given us a chance at the Emirates.

"We showed we are better than them, even with 10 men, so it is up to us. When we play properly we can beat anyone."

Emery sets century first

2021-04-29T21:08:18Z

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Pepe provides lifeline for Gunners

2021-04-29T21:05:00Z

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

In a game that saw Unai Emery exact some kind of persuasive karma, Nicolas Pepe is the man who rode to the rescue in the end for Arsenal.

The Ivorian, with that away goal from the penalty spot, has arguably put his side at an advantage next week.

They'll be back on home soil and will need to only find a goal to progress - providing they can keep their visitors scoreless.

Cavani causes chaos for Fonseca

2021-04-29T21:02:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

Edinson Cavani is reportedly set to exit Manchester United, if the papers are to be believed - but if he is, then a parting gift of the Europa League would be a cracking prize.

He has been absolutely outstanding tonight, the senior member of the outfield squad, holding back the years, to quote Simply Red.

He could have easily had three. What a turn.

Greenwood in rarefied company

2021-04-29T20:59:00Z

Man Utd 6-2 Roma

FT: Man Utd 6-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:56:00Z

It's half-dozen heaven for Manchester United! They have put six - SIX - goals past a ravaged Roma side at Old Trafford, to fully take control of this Europa League semi-final.

Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have nabbed doubles, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood have brought up the rear. The hosts were helped by a slew of bad luck for their visitors - but even so, Paulo Fonseca will be furious with that collapse.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel, and he's driving the bus toward Gdansk.

FT: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:55:00Z

It's up periscope for The Yellow Submarine - they have run out winners in a contest that finished with 10 men on both sides, to leave Arsenal looking down the barrel of a potential Europa League exit.

Unai Emery has shown his former side just what they missed out on when they got rid of him, the man who took them to the final of this tournament two years ago.

Mikel Arteta's side were improved after the break though - and that away goal could prove to be absolutely vital.

SUB: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:54:00Z

ON: Willian, Elneny, OFF: Pepe, Smith Rowe

It's a double change at the death for Arsenal - but it is surely too little too late for Mikel Arteta's side.

Willian and Mohamed Elneny have joined the fray - and moments later, Calum Chambers flashes a header over the crossbar.

That is the last chance saloon and it surely just shut for the night.

SUB: Man Utd 6-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:52:00Z

ON: Mata, OFF: Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani. They have been possibly at the peak of their combined powers this second half.

Granted, they have been afforded the space to do so by an increasingly ragged Roma side, but do not let that detract from how sublime the trio have looked.

The Portuguese now makes way for Juan Mata, with only a handful of minutes to come for injury time.

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:50:00Z

There's going to be five added minutes at Estadio de la Ceramica for Arsenal to find something.

Villarreal have managed to reimpose themselves throughout the closing stages however, restricting such chances.

GOAL: Man Utd 6-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:49:00Z

(Mason Greenwood, 87)

Six of the best for the Red Devils!

Mason Greenwood inflicts yet more pain on to Roma - who, at this rate, might pull a Tottenham and sack their manager before their biggest game of the season ahead of next week's return leg - to make it half-a-dozen at Old Trafford.

The England man is there to tuck a right-footed effort across the box, off Mirante's attempted stop, and in at the far post. The hosts have run riot with five unanswered goals this half.

SUB: Man Utd 5-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:46:00Z

ON: Matic, OFF: Fred

United's latest swap is to bring on Nemanja Matic for Fred in midfield, as Solskjaer surely looks to ensure this is a fuss-free finale.

The Norwegian should take a bow. He really did turn this one around when he needed to. They have one foot in the final, though he will not see it like that just yet.

SUB: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:44:00Z

ON: Aubameyang, OFF: Saka

It's the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal!

Mikel Arteta has thrown on his returning dynamo for Saka during these closing stages. Is there a second away goal in this contest?

SUB: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:40:00Z

ON: Moreno, Gomez, OFF: Pedraza, Trigueros

On the back of that, it will be a double change for the hosts, who will want to see this game out with no more issues.

Arsenal can sense something though, now that they are back on equal terms.

RED CARD: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:39:00Z

(Etienne Capoue, 80)

Now the hosts are down to 10 men against Arsenal!

Dani Ceballos' dismissal has been matched by one for the Yellow Submarine, with Etienne Capoue flashed a second yellow card only a dozen or so minutes after his first.

It is all the stranger as he had stayed down following the challenge in question and is being stretchered off himself. There's going to be a few faces missing in both return legs next week.

GOAL: Man Utd 5-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:38:00Z

(Paul Pogba, 75)

Paul Pogba makes it five - and Manchester United are in dreamland!

At 2-1 down at the interval, struggling to make the metres heading in to the break, it didn't look like the Red Devils had this in them, but this has been a cracking turnaround from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Bruno Fernandes turns a corner in after Cavani sees an attempt parried, and the Frenchman - who saved United's bacon against Milan two rounds ago - plants a peach of a header into the back of the net for his first Old Trafford goal in two years.

GOAL: Man Utd 4-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:34:00Z

(Bruno Fernandes, 71)

You wait ages for another goal and then two turn up at once!

Bruno Fernandes has well and truly struck gold tonight, and he crashes his spot-kick into the left corner, to truly put Manchester United up and away now.

How much could that two goal cushion mean to the Red Devils next week?

PENALTY: Man Utd 3-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:32:00Z

Penalty to Manchester United!

It's Edinson Cavani in the thick of it again, and he appears to miss a delightful cross flicked on towards the far post on the right edge - but the referee says that he has been fouled in his attempts to gather it!

Bruno Fernandes, to howls of anger from Roma, will take the kick from the spot.

GOAL: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:31:00Z

(Nicolas Pepe, 73)

Arsenal have their away goal lifeline!

Geronimo Rulli goes to his right, stretching for the left post, and Nicolas Pepe cracks it straight down the middle with a smooth left-footed finish.

Mikel Arteta pulls one back on his successor.

PENALTY Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:30:00Z

Oh, it is hero to zero time for Manu Trigueros!

This spot-kick will stand, as the Villarreal man is deemed to have clipped Bukayo Saka as the England man canters in on the right edge.

The Yellow Submarine's players protest furiously but they do not get it overturned this time.

GOAL: Man Utd 3-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:26:00Z

(Edinson Cavani, 64)

Edinson Cavani slams Manchester United back into the driving seat at Old Trafford!

This have been a corker of a Europa League semi-final, one that has swung back and forth, and neither side is letting up the pace yet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the man who carves up the chance by blasting a shot in from the right flank of the box - and when Mirante fumbles it, Cavani is there to lash it home at the second attempt.

Edinson Cavani Manchester United
Getty Images

YELLOW CARD: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:25:00Z

(Etienne Capoue, 67)

A booking now for Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, for a challenge that could be best described as foolish on Pepe, inside the Arsenal man's half no less.

Unai Emery may be mulling over a change soon enough.

Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:23:00Z

Should Mikel Arteta have replaced Dani Ceballos earlier on, to ensure that such an issue could be avoided?

It's hard to say, but there's certainly a naivety to not making a swap given the magnitude of this tie.

Cavani adds to Roma tally

2021-04-29T20:22:00Z

RED CARD: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:18:00Z

(Dani Ceballos, 57)

It goes from bad to worse for the Gunners - they are down to 10 men!

Dani Ceballos is deemed to have felled Dani Parejo with a challenge that is worth a second yellow - and he is off! His night is over and Arsenal will have to struggle on with one less body than their hosts.

Thomas Partey is also flashed a yellow card amid the protests.

YELLOW CARD: Man Utd 2-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:16:00Z

(Paul Pogba, 51)

A minute later and the Frenchman is deemed to have caught Antonio Mirante on the head as the pair went up in the Roma box.

That's a harsh one, and Pogba has every right to feel frustrated by the call.

YELLOW CARD: Man Utd 2-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:14:00Z

(Gonzalo Villar, 50)

Substitute Gonzalo Villar is in the book for a challenge on Paul Pogba that the United players appeal strongly.

The replays suggest that the follow-through goes high, but there's little weight behind it and the yellow card is the right call.

GOAL: Man Utd 2-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:12:00Z

(Edinson Cavani, 48)

The Red Devils pull level out of the gates!

It's the axis of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes once again, with the Frenchman slipping a fantastic ball downfield for the Uruguay man.

He cuts a pass inside for the Portuguese, sprints into the box to meet the return delivery and lashes a finish into the top right corner over Mirante. That is top-drawer stuff.

Man Utd 1-2 Roma

2021-04-29T20:09:00Z

Likewise, there's no changes at Old Trafford either - which is curious, given that the in-form Mason Greenwood could have been a sharp asset.

Manchester United are closer to their visitors on the scoreboard, but arguably face a taller task given that they have conceded two away goals.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got up his sleeve?

Pogba's poor penalty record

2021-04-29T20:06:00Z

Man Utd 1-2 Roma

Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T20:03:00Z

No changes at the break for either the Gunners or the Yellow Submarine, as we resume action in Spain.

Mikel Arteta will have had some choice words for his side, surely, but whether they can invent something in this last 45 minutes is another matter entirely.

A spot of ancient history

2021-04-29T20:00:00Z

Man Utd 1-2 Roma

Roma riding out injury storm

2021-04-29T19:58:00Z

Man Utd 1-2 Roma

What a half of football that was for Roma. Perhaps more so than any other side tonight, they've battled against the odds and come out on top so far.

They will be unable to make any more in-game changes, per UEFA's rules - though they can make two more during the interval - but to be two goals up at Old Trafford is no small feat.

Manchester United, after such a bright start, have been brought crashing back down to earth. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must reignite their fuse.

Emery enjoying Gunners reunion

2021-04-29T19:55:00Z

Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

There won't be many greater satisfactions in professional sport than getting one over your old side.

Right now, Unai Emery is doing just that. His side have been canny and clinical to a fault so far, turning the screw on Arsenal when they've had the chance and otherwise playing it mostly safe.

The aim now is to surely keep them scoreless, and deny them a vital away goal.

HT: Man Utd 1-2 Roma

2021-04-29T19:52:00Z

Edinson Cavani, what a chance!

A terrible pass from the Roma defence puts the striker one-on-one with Antonio Mirante, and he somehow fails to find a way past with two bites of the cherry.

A subsequent corner is headed over by Scott McTominay and that will be the last act of a pulsating first half.

HT: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:49:00Z

Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol - with a little help from VAR and the arm of Nicolas Pepe - means that it is the Yellow Submarine well on top as we reach the interval in Spain.

Unai Emery has outgunned and outclassed his old side with some ruthless exploitation.

Mikel Arteta has a huge team talk incoming.

Man Utd 1-2 Roma

2021-04-29T19:46:00Z

No shortage of excitement in the Europa League today, folks!

Edinson Cavani, pushing to find that response for United - who have dropped a little off the pace since going behind - is flagged for offside now.

Harry Maguire fells Pellegrini a moment later. There's going to be five added minutes, with all those injuries.

Dzeko reaps Old Trafford reward again

2021-04-29T19:43:00Z

Man Utd 1-2 Roma

YELLOW CARD: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:42:00Z

(Pau Torres, 37)

Pau Torres is flashed a yellow card now for absolutely clattering Bukayo Saka, in the first booking of the game in Spain.

The Gunners are going to have to regroup at the interval if they want to find something from this game. Even just a goal - a vital away goal - could mean so much.

VAR: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:40:00Z

No penalty! Arsenal's hopes are dashed by VAR as Pepe is deemed to have committed a handball in the buildup!

That is so frustrating for Mikel Arteta's side. They looked to have been handed a lifeline. The cord has instead been cut by the video assistant referee.

As you were.

PENALTY: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:39:00Z

The Gunners have a spot-kick!

Nicolas Pepe is felled, quite clumsily, by Juan Foyth in the box and the Tottenham loanee is going to have some explaining to do.

VAR will have a look, of course, but Arsenal are readying themselves to potentially pull one back...

SUB: Man Utd 1-2 Roma

2021-04-29T19:38:00Z

ON: Peres, OFF: Spinazzola

Bruno Peres is the new man for Roma, as Paulo Fonseca is forced to shuffle his deck again.

His frustrations will surely be tempered by the fact his side have two away goals here though. No matter where United go from here, they've set themselves a big hurdle for the second leg next week.

INJURY: Man Utd 1-2 Roma

2021-04-29T19:37:00Z

Leonardo Spinazzola

Two injuries, and two goals for Roma - this has been a bonkers half of football.

But now, make that three knocks! Leonardo Spinazzola is limping - and the visitors are going to make yet another enforced change.

It is just as well they have five overall.

GOAL: Man Utd 1-2 Roma

2021-04-29T19:34:00Z

(Edin Dzeko, 32)

And just like that, Roma have the lead!

They've put together very few attacks to concern United, in comparison to their hosts, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now on the wrong side of the scoreline after Edin Dzeko finishes off a fast-moving break.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is timed onside when he really shouldn't be, and is able to slot a ball inside for the striker to bundle into the goal at close range.

GOAL: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:31:00Z

(Raul Albiol, 29)

What a first half this has been for Unai Emery against his old club though!

The Yellow Submarine have doubled their lead through Raul Albiol, exploiting Arsenal at the corner.

The ball is swung in from the left, Gerard Moreno heads it on towards the far post and his teammate is there to bury a shot into the netting, before he celebrates with a one-two punch routine.

SUB: Man Utd 1-1 Roma

2021-04-29T19:30:00Z

ON: Mirante, OFF: Lopez

Well, Antonio Mirante probably did not expect to be getting on the pitch at Old Trafford when he woke up this morning.

But the 37-year-old goalkeeper - who has less than 10 European games to his name - is on for Lopez, despite the latter claiming he is good to continue.

This could be a major boost for the hosts - and is clearly a major blow for the visitors.

INJURY: Man Utd 1-1 Roma

2021-04-29T19:27:00Z

(Pau Lopez)

They've already lost one player to injury today - and now Roma look like they could lose a second before half-time has even rolled around.

It's Pau Lopez and it doesn't look great for the goalkeeper. He parries a great shot from Paul Pogba, launched from distance. and seems to injure his shoulder as he clatters to the ground.

Paulo Fonseca will be hoping that it is something he can shake off.

Man Utd 1-1 Roma

2021-04-29T19:24:00Z

Well, this has been a busy first quarter, hasn't it? Three goals across two games and the tempo is yet to let up.

Manchester United have started the better against their visitors, even with that penalty against them, while Arsenal are starting to muster a little more ball in Spain.

A free-kick for the Red Devils is duly sprayed over the crossbar from just outside the penalty area by Fernandes now. It's one of his lesser efforts.

Penalty or no penalty?

2021-04-29T19:22:00Z

Man Utd 1-1 Roma

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1387848354470768645

Fernadnes resumes fine form

2021-04-29T19:20:00Z

Man Utd 1-1 Roma

GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Roma

2021-04-29T19:16:00Z

(Lorenzo Pellegrini, 15)

A slice of rotten luck for United, and they're back on level pegging.

Roma have a crucial away goal, with Lorenzo Pellegrini absolutely burying his finish in at the left post.

David De Gea read it well, but there was too much pace on there to give him a decent shot at stopping it from finding a way through into the back of the net.

PENALTY: Man Utd 1-0 Roma

2021-04-29T19:14:00Z

From heroes to zeroes for the Red Devils in the space of a few minutes!

This is not Paul Pogba's fault, as he slides in with a defensive block to deny Rick Karsdorp's cross with Roma's first real attack of the game, but the cross takes a freakish touch off his arm to spin out.

Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, after consulting with his linesman, points to the spot. 

GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Roma

2021-04-29T19:10:00Z

(Bruno Fernandes, 9)

That's a dream combination from the Red Devils - and a goal to break the drought for Bruno Fernandes!

Paul Pogba is the architect with a lovely little shuffle in-field off the left flank, where he slips a pass to Edinson Cavani on the edge of the box - and the striker taps a wonderfully weighted pass through for the Portuguese.

Pau Lopez comes off his line to try and deny him, but can only watch as the ball is just lifted over him with a delightful finish.

GOAL: Villarreal 1-0 Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:06:30Z

(Manu Trigueros, 5)

What a start for Villarreal!

Unai Emery has struck against his old side and struck fast too, to leave the Gunners gasping at their early concession.

Samuel Chukwueze carves a path in to the right edge of the Arsenal box and looks to have been robbed of possession - but then Manu Trigueros races on to meet it and crash a shot in at the far post beyond Bernd Leno.

SUB: Man Utd 0-0 Roma

2021-04-29T19:05:30Z

ON: Villar, OFF: Veretout

It is the end of Veretout's night - and a sad way to shuffle off at Old Trafford too.

Gonzalo Villar is the man tasked to replace him at this early juncture.

INJURY: Man Utd 0-0 Roma

2021-04-29T19:05:00Z

Jordan Veretout

Shy of a goal or a red card, that is the worst possible start for Roma - and it is not even their own fault, nor their opponents.

Off the ball, Jordan Veretout has pulled up with a grimace, clutching at his hamstring. The game comes to a halt and he shakes his head.

The visitors look like they are going to have to make a swap inside the first five minutes.

KO: Villarreal v Arsenal

2021-04-29T19:01:00Z

We are also underway at Estadio de la Ceramica!

KO: Man Utd v Roma

2021-04-29T19:00:00Z

We are underway at Old Trafford!

Teams emerging

2021-04-29T18:58:00Z

On different sides of Europe, the four teams are emerging at Old Trafford and Estadio de la Ceramica.

There's a huge 90 minutes ahead for all of them.

The second leg is where last-gasp heroics can be found - but all these teams will know that the damage can be done just as easily in the first encounter.

Barca downed by Granada

2021-04-29T18:55:00Z

Barcelona 1-2 Granada

Elsewhere in Europe this evening though, there has been an absolutely huge result in La Liga, with Barcelona stumbling to a shock defeat against Granada.

The Blaugrana were fulfilling their outstanding fixture created by their Copa del Rey Final. and victory would have lifted them above Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to the summit.

Instead, they have come away empty-handed. Destiny now lies out of their hands. That could be a seismic result.

Arteta: We must earn final

2021-04-29T18:50:00Z

Villarreal v Arsenal

The Gunners manager too has been talking about what will drive his side on this evening in Spain.

"There is excitement, it is an opportunity and a challenge. It is an opportunity to win a trophy, to play a final you have to earn it," he's told BT Sport.

"We have had a really tough period in the last few weeks with injuries and hopefully we can have some back. We have to focus on ourself, the better we do that the better we control their talented players."

Shaw: Semi-final defeat is motivation

2021-04-29T18:44:00Z

Man Utd v Roma

Ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw has been talking about how United intend to use the disappointment of semi-final defeats in successive seasons - the Europa League last term, the Carabao Cup this year - to drive them on.

"In the past, we've missed out on a few finals and I think this season, the way we've been playing, the confidence is high, we've got real belief that we can reach it," he has said.

"We've had a lot of disappointment, so I think we can use that as motivation for this one, the way we felt after them. We can just reflect on that and put things right."

Quarter-century record on line for Utd

2021-04-29T18:40:00Z

Man Utd v Roma

Can Pogba float like a butterfly?

2021-04-29T18:36:00Z

Man Utd v Roma

It has been a surprisingly quiet run-in to the campaign in terms of speculation about Paul Pogba's future - there was a time not too long ago when it was typically front-page news - and the Frenchman looks to have perhaps settled truly again at Old Trafford.

He's been talking up his sporting influences ahead of today's game, including Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Muhamed Ali.

You can read his comments on what drives him to new heights here.

Wholesale swaps for Fonseca

2021-04-29T18:33:00Z

Man Utd v Roma

Smalling meanwhile is just one of four players to keep their spot from the defeat to Cagliari last time out, with Paulo Fonseca swapping out more than half his side for today's first leg.

It means that Edin Dzeko will lead the attack, presenting a potent threat against Harry Maguire and company at the rear for United.

Then, of course, there is Mkhitaryan, who will surely waste no time in tormenting his former employers.

Pogba and De Gea return for Red Devils

2021-04-29T18:30:00Z

Man Utd v Roma

As for United, there are the expected changes from the side held by old rivals Leeds United at the weekend, with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani recalled.

It means Luke Shaw - superb this season - keeps his spot at the back, while Scott McTominay and Fred continue to partner in midfield.

Perhaps the most notable change is between the posts - David De Gea is back in place of Dean Henderson, his heir apparent.

Parejo talks up Emery skills

2021-04-29T18:27:00Z

Villarreal v Arsenal

Emery may well be hoping for a game of superb skill from Dani Parejo, given the way the player has talked up his admiration for the manager this week.

The former Valencia man - who once had a loan back at Queens Park Rangers a decade ago - has been singing the praises for his boss.

You can read all about that here while we await kick-off.

Emery keeps it clean

2021-04-29T18:24:00Z

Villarreal v Arsenal

There's only two swaps from their hosts however, with Emery resisting the urge to tinker with the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in their last match.

Gero Rulli has taken the place of Sergio Asenjo in goal, while the other change is a defensive one, as Alfonso Pedraza slots into the left-back position.

It means Juan Foyth - on loan from Arsenal's rivals Tottenham of course - keeps his spot in the side.

Gunners go bold up front

2021-04-29T18:21:00Z

Villarreal v Arsenal

Let's examine those lineups then, shall we?

Arsenal have not been able to welcome Alexandre Lacazette back into the fold but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made the bench - and he may be needed if goals do not come, given that Mikel Arteta has gone for the more unusual pick of Nicolas Pepe to lead the line.

Martin Odegaard is the only change to the team that lost to Everton, replacing Eddie Nketiah.

An unhappy reunion?

2021-04-29T18:18:00Z

Man Utd v Roma

United have already conquered one old ghost this term in Europe - dumping Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan out in the round-of-16 - but they've got double trouble up against them today.

Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who both played in that 2017 triumph over Ajax in Stockholm - will be lining up for Roma this evening, following their departures from Old Trafford.

They return to the Theatre of Dreams surely determined to twist Solskjaer's hopes of silverware into a first-leg nightmare; they will need no motivation to do the damage today.

Team News: Villarreal v Arsenal

2021-04-29T18:15:30Z

Behind Emery lines

2021-04-29T18:12:00Z

Arsenal, of course, reunite this evening with the man who was in charge when they made that Europa League Final in Baku two years ago, in the shape of Unai Emery.

The Spaniard, a three-time winner of this trophy during his days with Sevilla, arguably knows how to win it better than anybody else.

The jury is still out on whether the Gunners made the right call in replacing him with Mikel Arteta, given their current league position - but of course, had the latter not guided them to a FA Cup triumph last term, they wouldn't even be here right now.

Roma and Villarreal seeking own triumphs

2021-04-29T18:09:00Z

In their way however are two sides coveting the prize of a major European honour themselves - and neither are going to go down without a fight.

In United's way stands Roma, who have been waiting 60 years for another continental triumph, when they beat Birmingham City for the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.

As for Arsenal, they've got to tangle with Villarreal, who haven't won on this stage since the 2004 Intertoto Cup - and for the Spaniards and their manager, it couldn't be more personal.

Red Devils and Gunners hunt glory

2021-04-29T18:06:00Z

But you try telling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta's sides that this is an inferior honour not worth getting hot under the collar about.

It's been a while since either side tasted continental glory, and neither is going to quibble over the merits of some much-wanted silverware in a season that has seen them fall short in the trophy department.

The Red Devils last won this tournament four years ago under Jose Mourinho - while as for the Gunners, they've not enjoyed such a trophy since they seized the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup Final. Both will say that they are overdue.

England expects

2021-04-29T18:03:00Z

For the second time in three seasons, European football sits on the cusp of an all-Premier League final foursome across the Champions League and Europa League Finals.

Back then, in 2019, it was Liverpool and Tottenham in the showpiece game of the former, while Arsenal squared off with Chelsea in the finale of the latter.

Only the Gunners and the Blues remain in contention to help repeat an unlikely feat this time around, albeit with the latter aiming for top-tier rather than second-rung glory.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-04-29T18:00:00Z

Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

It's just the two games for your pleasure this evening - but what a pair it is, as the Europa League semi-finals gear up for their first legs.

We're into the continental endgame now - and we'll be bringing you all the action from:

Manchester United v Roma (20:00)

Villarreal v Arsenal (20:00)

(All times BST)