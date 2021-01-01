Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Good night
Well, that was a delight, wasn't it? (Unless you're an Arsenal or Roma fan.)
But while one Europa League semi-final looks to now be beyond the reach of one side - will Manchester United really ship four goals in Rome? - another hangs in the balance as Unai Emery prepares for a long-awaited homecoming to the Emirates Stadium next week.
We'll be on hand to cover every step of the way to Gdansk then. But unti that day, thank you for joining us - and we bid you good night!
Solskjaer offers Cavani update
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
Solskjaer said he's 'doing his best' to try and get Cavani to stay: "He knows my feelings and he knows I’d love to have him for another year." #MUFC— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) April 29, 2021
Man Utd make history with hammering
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
Our man James Westwood has had a look over the records broken in United's rout today and, boy, it was a busy one for the historians somewhere in the depths of Old Trafford.
Solskjaer: We took most of our chances
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
More from the United boss with BT Sport, adding: "We know we have got creative players who can create big moments.
"Paul Pogba's position today was very good in that position, he's allowed some freedom. He's got the foundation behind him. The diference today is we took most of our chances.
"The character showed that they came back and didn't lose their heads. Maybe five or 10 minutes at the end of the first half, we didn't look great but we got ourselves together. The two goals are junior, schoolboy errors that shouldn't happen at this level."
Solskjaer: The job is not done
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
As always, the Norwegian is - wisely - hedging his bets, though on the basis of that second half performance, he looks set for his first final in charge of the Red Devils.
"I don't feel the job is done but it was a good job done," he has told BT Sport. "We did well but we know they have quality.
"They scored two goals from the two chances we gave them. They didn't have loads of chances against Ajax. The second half was very good."
Fernandes echoes United greats
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
20 - Bruno Fernandes (20) is only the third player in Manchester United's history to score 20+ penalties, after Ruud van Nistelrooy (28) and Wayne Rooney (27). Regularity. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
Arteta: We have a chance to win
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has been offering his thoughts to BT Sport now, stating: "We didn't want to come here and lose but after the way the game developed, you have to take the result. If you have to lose it is probably the best result we could have.
"[It was] two different halves. We started to be us, in the first half there were so many moments we weren't.
"We had a big chance to draw the game. I am confident we have a chance to win."
Pogba: It's not finished
Man Utd 6-2 RomaSome more words from the Frenchman, who has told BT Sport that United must complete the job in Rome next week, stating: "The result is positive but it's not finished. We will have to say focused and play a nice game with the same mentality.
"In the first half we had two mistakes and conceded two goals. We were a bit all over the place after the second goal.
"At half-time we said let's do the right things, let's do simple things. The manager spoke. We were all motivated to score as many goals as possible."
Happy half-dozen for United
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
6 - @ManUtd have scored six goals in a single match in European competition for the first time since netting seven against Roma in April 2007; they are the first side to net as many in a major European semi-final since Real Madrid in the European Cup in May 1964. Fun. #UEL pic.twitter.com/xpRgCbl2Rd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
Pogba: I've been unlucky with penalties
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
For those following this matchday blog from outside of the United Kingdom, Manchester United's Twitter is making reference to the unofficial holiday of Ed Balls Day, which celebrates the time that the former Shadow Chancellor tweeted his own name with no further context a decade ago.
Paul Pogba meanwhile has been speaking to BT Sport on that penalty decision that allowed Roma to level up earlier one.
"I need to practise more," he's stated. "I need to practise to tackle wthout arms. It's unlucky. I've been unlucky a lot this season with penalties."
United in holiday spirit
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
Ed Balls pic.twitter.com/HNABilZfVg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2021
Saka: We showed we were better than them
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
Fighting talk from the England man, who says that Arsenal proved they were better than their hosts, despite coming up on the wrong side of the scoreline, in his comments to BT Sport.
"There are a lot of positives in the second half," he's stated. "It's a semi-final and to start the game like that... we didn't create anything, were passive, lost every duel. I'm happy in the second half we picked ourselves and have given us a chance at the Emirates.
"We showed we are better than them, even with 10 men, so it is up to us. When we play properly we can beat anyone."
Emery sets century first
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
1999 - This is the first time a former Arsenal manager (Unai Emery) has beaten the Gunners since George Graham’s Tottenham side won 2-1 at White Hart Lane in a Premier League encounter in November 1999. Haunt. #UEL pic.twitter.com/0nJKAiipwK— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
Pepe provides lifeline for Gunners
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
In a game that saw Unai Emery exact some kind of persuasive karma, Nicolas Pepe is the man who rode to the rescue in the end for Arsenal.
The Ivorian, with that away goal from the penalty spot, has arguably put his side at an advantage next week.
They'll be back on home soil and will need to only find a goal to progress - providing they can keep their visitors scoreless.
Cavani causes chaos for Fonseca
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
Edinson Cavani is reportedly set to exit Manchester United, if the papers are to be believed - but if he is, then a parting gift of the Europa League would be a cracking prize.
He has been absolutely outstanding tonight, the senior member of the outfield squad, holding back the years, to quote Simply Red.
He could have easily had three. What a turn.
Greenwood in rarefied company
Man Utd 6-2 Roma
27 - Mason Greenwood has scored 27 goals for Manchester United in all competitions, the third-most of any player in the club's history before turning 20 after Norman Whiteside (39) and George Best (37). Phenom. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
FT: Man Utd 6-2 Roma
It's half-dozen heaven for Manchester United! They have put six - SIX - goals past a ravaged Roma side at Old Trafford, to fully take control of this Europa League semi-final.
Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have nabbed doubles, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood have brought up the rear. The hosts were helped by a slew of bad luck for their visitors - but even so, Paulo Fonseca will be furious with that collapse.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel, and he's driving the bus toward Gdansk.
FT: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
It's up periscope for The Yellow Submarine - they have run out winners in a contest that finished with 10 men on both sides, to leave Arsenal looking down the barrel of a potential Europa League exit.
Unai Emery has shown his former side just what they missed out on when they got rid of him, the man who took them to the final of this tournament two years ago.
Mikel Arteta's side were improved after the break though - and that away goal could prove to be absolutely vital.
SUB: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
ON: Willian, Elneny, OFF: Pepe, Smith Rowe
It's a double change at the death for Arsenal - but it is surely too little too late for Mikel Arteta's side.
Willian and Mohamed Elneny have joined the fray - and moments later, Calum Chambers flashes a header over the crossbar.
That is the last chance saloon and it surely just shut for the night.
SUB: Man Utd 6-2 Roma
ON: Mata, OFF: Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani. They have been possibly at the peak of their combined powers this second half.
Granted, they have been afforded the space to do so by an increasingly ragged Roma side, but do not let that detract from how sublime the trio have looked.
The Portuguese now makes way for Juan Mata, with only a handful of minutes to come for injury time.
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
There's going to be five added minutes at Estadio de la Ceramica for Arsenal to find something.
Villarreal have managed to reimpose themselves throughout the closing stages however, restricting such chances.
GOAL: Man Utd 6-2 Roma
(Mason Greenwood, 87)
Six of the best for the Red Devils!
Mason Greenwood inflicts yet more pain on to Roma - who, at this rate, might pull a Tottenham and sack their manager before their biggest game of the season ahead of next week's return leg - to make it half-a-dozen at Old Trafford.
The England man is there to tuck a right-footed effort across the box, off Mirante's attempted stop, and in at the far post. The hosts have run riot with five unanswered goals this half.
SUB: Man Utd 5-2 Roma
ON: Matic, OFF: Fred
United's latest swap is to bring on Nemanja Matic for Fred in midfield, as Solskjaer surely looks to ensure this is a fuss-free finale.
The Norwegian should take a bow. He really did turn this one around when he needed to. They have one foot in the final, though he will not see it like that just yet.
SUB: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
ON: Aubameyang, OFF: Saka
It's the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal!
Mikel Arteta has thrown on his returning dynamo for Saka during these closing stages. Is there a second away goal in this contest?
SUB: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
ON: Moreno, Gomez, OFF: Pedraza, Trigueros
On the back of that, it will be a double change for the hosts, who will want to see this game out with no more issues.
Arsenal can sense something though, now that they are back on equal terms.
RED CARD: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
(Etienne Capoue, 80)
Now the hosts are down to 10 men against Arsenal!
Dani Ceballos' dismissal has been matched by one for the Yellow Submarine, with Etienne Capoue flashed a second yellow card only a dozen or so minutes after his first.
It is all the stranger as he had stayed down following the challenge in question and is being stretchered off himself. There's going to be a few faces missing in both return legs next week.
GOAL: Man Utd 5-2 Roma
(Paul Pogba, 75)
Paul Pogba makes it five - and Manchester United are in dreamland!
At 2-1 down at the interval, struggling to make the metres heading in to the break, it didn't look like the Red Devils had this in them, but this has been a cracking turnaround from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Bruno Fernandes turns a corner in after Cavani sees an attempt parried, and the Frenchman - who saved United's bacon against Milan two rounds ago - plants a peach of a header into the back of the net for his first Old Trafford goal in two years.
GOAL: Man Utd 4-2 Roma
(Bruno Fernandes, 71)
You wait ages for another goal and then two turn up at once!
Bruno Fernandes has well and truly struck gold tonight, and he crashes his spot-kick into the left corner, to truly put Manchester United up and away now.
How much could that two goal cushion mean to the Red Devils next week?
PENALTY: Man Utd 3-2 Roma
Penalty to Manchester United!
It's Edinson Cavani in the thick of it again, and he appears to miss a delightful cross flicked on towards the far post on the right edge - but the referee says that he has been fouled in his attempts to gather it!
Bruno Fernandes, to howls of anger from Roma, will take the kick from the spot.
GOAL: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
(Nicolas Pepe, 73)
Arsenal have their away goal lifeline!
Geronimo Rulli goes to his right, stretching for the left post, and Nicolas Pepe cracks it straight down the middle with a smooth left-footed finish.
Mikel Arteta pulls one back on his successor.
PENALTY Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
Oh, it is hero to zero time for Manu Trigueros!
This spot-kick will stand, as the Villarreal man is deemed to have clipped Bukayo Saka as the England man canters in on the right edge.
The Yellow Submarine's players protest furiously but they do not get it overturned this time.
GOAL: Man Utd 3-2 Roma
(Edinson Cavani, 64)
Edinson Cavani slams Manchester United back into the driving seat at Old Trafford!
This have been a corker of a Europa League semi-final, one that has swung back and forth, and neither side is letting up the pace yet.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the man who carves up the chance by blasting a shot in from the right flank of the box - and when Mirante fumbles it, Cavani is there to lash it home at the second attempt.
YELLOW CARD: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
(Etienne Capoue, 67)
A booking now for Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, for a challenge that could be best described as foolish on Pepe, inside the Arsenal man's half no less.
Unai Emery may be mulling over a change soon enough.
Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
Should Mikel Arteta have replaced Dani Ceballos earlier on, to ensure that such an issue could be avoided?
It's hard to say, but there's certainly a naivety to not making a swap given the magnitude of this tie.
Cavani adds to Roma tally
10 - Edinson Cavani has scored 10 goals in 13 appearances against Roma, only netting more against Monaco (15), Bordeaux, Guingamp and St Etienne (all 12) in his European career. Predatory. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
RED CARD: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
(Dani Ceballos, 57)
It goes from bad to worse for the Gunners - they are down to 10 men!
Dani Ceballos is deemed to have felled Dani Parejo with a challenge that is worth a second yellow - and he is off! His night is over and Arsenal will have to struggle on with one less body than their hosts.
Thomas Partey is also flashed a yellow card amid the protests.
YELLOW CARD: Man Utd 2-2 Roma
(Paul Pogba, 51)
A minute later and the Frenchman is deemed to have caught Antonio Mirante on the head as the pair went up in the Roma box.
That's a harsh one, and Pogba has every right to feel frustrated by the call.
YELLOW CARD: Man Utd 2-2 Roma
(Gonzalo Villar, 50)
Substitute Gonzalo Villar is in the book for a challenge on Paul Pogba that the United players appeal strongly.
The replays suggest that the follow-through goes high, but there's little weight behind it and the yellow card is the right call.
GOAL: Man Utd 2-2 Roma
(Edinson Cavani, 48)
The Red Devils pull level out of the gates!
It's the axis of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes once again, with the Frenchman slipping a fantastic ball downfield for the Uruguay man.
He cuts a pass inside for the Portuguese, sprints into the box to meet the return delivery and lashes a finish into the top right corner over Mirante. That is top-drawer stuff.
Man Utd 1-2 Roma
Likewise, there's no changes at Old Trafford either - which is curious, given that the in-form Mason Greenwood could have been a sharp asset.
Manchester United are closer to their visitors on the scoreboard, but arguably face a taller task given that they have conceded two away goals.
What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got up his sleeve?
Pogba's poor penalty record
Man Utd 1-2 Roma
4/6 - Four of the last six penalties Manchester United have conceded at Old Trafford have been given away by Paul Pogba, while he has been at fault for three of the last four they've conceded at any venue. Handsy. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
No changes at the break for either the Gunners or the Yellow Submarine, as we resume action in Spain.
Mikel Arteta will have had some choice words for his side, surely, but whether they can invent something in this last 45 minutes is another matter entirely.
A spot of ancient history
Man Utd 1-2 Roma
Not since the Year of the Four Emperors in 69 AD has Rome seen so many personnel changes. https://t.co/P6mKacgzuP— Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) April 29, 2021
Roma riding out injury storm
Man Utd 1-2 Roma
What a half of football that was for Roma. Perhaps more so than any other side tonight, they've battled against the odds and come out on top so far.
They will be unable to make any more in-game changes, per UEFA's rules - though they can make two more during the interval - but to be two goals up at Old Trafford is no small feat.
Manchester United, after such a bright start, have been brought crashing back down to earth. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must reignite their fuse.
Emery enjoying Gunners reunion
Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
There won't be many greater satisfactions in professional sport than getting one over your old side.
Right now, Unai Emery is doing just that. His side have been canny and clinical to a fault so far, turning the screw on Arsenal when they've had the chance and otherwise playing it mostly safe.
The aim now is to surely keep them scoreless, and deny them a vital away goal.
HT: Man Utd 1-2 Roma
Edinson Cavani, what a chance!
A terrible pass from the Roma defence puts the striker one-on-one with Antonio Mirante, and he somehow fails to find a way past with two bites of the cherry.
A subsequent corner is headed over by Scott McTominay and that will be the last act of a pulsating first half.
HT: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol - with a little help from VAR and the arm of Nicolas Pepe - means that it is the Yellow Submarine well on top as we reach the interval in Spain.
Unai Emery has outgunned and outclassed his old side with some ruthless exploitation.
Mikel Arteta has a huge team talk incoming.
Man Utd 1-2 Roma
No shortage of excitement in the Europa League today, folks!
Edinson Cavani, pushing to find that response for United - who have dropped a little off the pace since going behind - is flagged for offside now.
Harry Maguire fells Pellegrini a moment later. There's going to be five added minutes, with all those injuries.
Dzeko reaps Old Trafford reward again
Man Utd 1-2 Roma
6 - Edin Džeko has scored six goals in his last five appearances against Manchester United at Old Trafford, netting five in his last three games there. Blue. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
YELLOW CARD: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
(Pau Torres, 37)
Pau Torres is flashed a yellow card now for absolutely clattering Bukayo Saka, in the first booking of the game in Spain.
The Gunners are going to have to regroup at the interval if they want to find something from this game. Even just a goal - a vital away goal - could mean so much.
VAR: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
No penalty! Arsenal's hopes are dashed by VAR as Pepe is deemed to have committed a handball in the buildup!
That is so frustrating for Mikel Arteta's side. They looked to have been handed a lifeline. The cord has instead been cut by the video assistant referee.
As you were.
PENALTY: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
The Gunners have a spot-kick!
Nicolas Pepe is felled, quite clumsily, by Juan Foyth in the box and the Tottenham loanee is going to have some explaining to do.
VAR will have a look, of course, but Arsenal are readying themselves to potentially pull one back...
SUB: Man Utd 1-2 Roma
ON: Peres, OFF: Spinazzola
Bruno Peres is the new man for Roma, as Paulo Fonseca is forced to shuffle his deck again.
His frustrations will surely be tempered by the fact his side have two away goals here though. No matter where United go from here, they've set themselves a big hurdle for the second leg next week.
INJURY: Man Utd 1-2 Roma
Leonardo Spinazzola
Two injuries, and two goals for Roma - this has been a bonkers half of football.
But now, make that three knocks! Leonardo Spinazzola is limping - and the visitors are going to make yet another enforced change.
It is just as well they have five overall.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-2 Roma
(Edin Dzeko, 32)
And just like that, Roma have the lead!
They've put together very few attacks to concern United, in comparison to their hosts, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now on the wrong side of the scoreline after Edin Dzeko finishes off a fast-moving break.
Lorenzo Pellegrini is timed onside when he really shouldn't be, and is able to slot a ball inside for the striker to bundle into the goal at close range.
GOAL: Villarreal 2-0 Arsenal
(Raul Albiol, 29)
What a first half this has been for Unai Emery against his old club though!
The Yellow Submarine have doubled their lead through Raul Albiol, exploiting Arsenal at the corner.
The ball is swung in from the left, Gerard Moreno heads it on towards the far post and his teammate is there to bury a shot into the netting, before he celebrates with a one-two punch routine.
SUB: Man Utd 1-1 Roma
ON: Mirante, OFF: Lopez
Well, Antonio Mirante probably did not expect to be getting on the pitch at Old Trafford when he woke up this morning.
But the 37-year-old goalkeeper - who has less than 10 European games to his name - is on for Lopez, despite the latter claiming he is good to continue.
This could be a major boost for the hosts - and is clearly a major blow for the visitors.
INJURY: Man Utd 1-1 Roma
(Pau Lopez)
They've already lost one player to injury today - and now Roma look like they could lose a second before half-time has even rolled around.
It's Pau Lopez and it doesn't look great for the goalkeeper. He parries a great shot from Paul Pogba, launched from distance. and seems to injure his shoulder as he clatters to the ground.
Paulo Fonseca will be hoping that it is something he can shake off.
Man Utd 1-1 Roma
Well, this has been a busy first quarter, hasn't it? Three goals across two games and the tempo is yet to let up.
Manchester United have started the better against their visitors, even with that penalty against them, while Arsenal are starting to muster a little more ball in Spain.
A free-kick for the Red Devils is duly sprayed over the crossbar from just outside the penalty area by Fernandes now. It's one of his lesser efforts.
Penalty or no penalty?
Man Utd 1-1 Romahttps://twitter.com/goal/status/1387848354470768645
Fernadnes resumes fine form
Man Utd 1-1 Roma
25 - Bruno Fernandes has netted his 25th goal of the season in all competitions, with the only two Premier League players to net more being Harry Kane (31) and Mohamed Salah (29). Destructive. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Roma
(Lorenzo Pellegrini, 15)
A slice of rotten luck for United, and they're back on level pegging.
Roma have a crucial away goal, with Lorenzo Pellegrini absolutely burying his finish in at the left post.
David De Gea read it well, but there was too much pace on there to give him a decent shot at stopping it from finding a way through into the back of the net.
PENALTY: Man Utd 1-0 Roma
From heroes to zeroes for the Red Devils in the space of a few minutes!
This is not Paul Pogba's fault, as he slides in with a defensive block to deny Rick Karsdorp's cross with Roma's first real attack of the game, but the cross takes a freakish touch off his arm to spin out.
Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, after consulting with his linesman, points to the spot.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Roma
(Bruno Fernandes, 9)
That's a dream combination from the Red Devils - and a goal to break the drought for Bruno Fernandes!
Paul Pogba is the architect with a lovely little shuffle in-field off the left flank, where he slips a pass to Edinson Cavani on the edge of the box - and the striker taps a wonderfully weighted pass through for the Portuguese.
Pau Lopez comes off his line to try and deny him, but can only watch as the ball is just lifted over him with a delightful finish.
GOAL: Villarreal 1-0 Arsenal
(Manu Trigueros, 5)
What a start for Villarreal!
Unai Emery has struck against his old side and struck fast too, to leave the Gunners gasping at their early concession.
Samuel Chukwueze carves a path in to the right edge of the Arsenal box and looks to have been robbed of possession - but then Manu Trigueros races on to meet it and crash a shot in at the far post beyond Bernd Leno.
SUB: Man Utd 0-0 Roma
ON: Villar, OFF: Veretout
It is the end of Veretout's night - and a sad way to shuffle off at Old Trafford too.
Gonzalo Villar is the man tasked to replace him at this early juncture.
INJURY: Man Utd 0-0 Roma
Jordan Veretout
Shy of a goal or a red card, that is the worst possible start for Roma - and it is not even their own fault, nor their opponents.
Off the ball, Jordan Veretout has pulled up with a grimace, clutching at his hamstring. The game comes to a halt and he shakes his head.
The visitors look like they are going to have to make a swap inside the first five minutes.
KO: Villarreal v Arsenal
KO: Man Utd v Roma
Teams emerging
On different sides of Europe, the four teams are emerging at Old Trafford and Estadio de la Ceramica.
There's a huge 90 minutes ahead for all of them.
The second leg is where last-gasp heroics can be found - but all these teams will know that the damage can be done just as easily in the first encounter.
Barca downed by Granada
Barcelona 1-2 Granada
Elsewhere in Europe this evening though, there has been an absolutely huge result in La Liga, with Barcelona stumbling to a shock defeat against Granada.
The Blaugrana were fulfilling their outstanding fixture created by their Copa del Rey Final. and victory would have lifted them above Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to the summit.
Instead, they have come away empty-handed. Destiny now lies out of their hands. That could be a seismic result.
Arteta: We must earn final
Villarreal v Arsenal
The Gunners manager too has been talking about what will drive his side on this evening in Spain.
"There is excitement, it is an opportunity and a challenge. It is an opportunity to win a trophy, to play a final you have to earn it," he's told BT Sport.
"We have had a really tough period in the last few weeks with injuries and hopefully we can have some back. We have to focus on ourself, the better we do that the better we control their talented players."
Shaw: Semi-final defeat is motivation
Man Utd v Roma
Ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw has been talking about how United intend to use the disappointment of semi-final defeats in successive seasons - the Europa League last term, the Carabao Cup this year - to drive them on.
"In the past, we've missed out on a few finals and I think this season, the way we've been playing, the confidence is high, we've got real belief that we can reach it," he has said.
"We've had a lot of disappointment, so I think we can use that as motivation for this one, the way we felt after them. We can just reflect on that and put things right."
Quarter-century record on line for Utd
Man Utd v Roma
1997 - Manchester United haven’t lost at home in a European semi-final since April 1997 (0-1 v Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League), winning four and drawing three of their last seven such games. Stomping. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2021
Can Pogba float like a butterfly?
Man Utd v Roma
It has been a surprisingly quiet run-in to the campaign in terms of speculation about Paul Pogba's future - there was a time not too long ago when it was typically front-page news - and the Frenchman looks to have perhaps settled truly again at Old Trafford.
He's been talking up his sporting influences ahead of today's game, including Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Muhamed Ali.
You can read his comments on what drives him to new heights here.
Wholesale swaps for Fonseca
Man Utd v Roma
Smalling meanwhile is just one of four players to keep their spot from the defeat to Cagliari last time out, with Paulo Fonseca swapping out more than half his side for today's first leg.
It means that Edin Dzeko will lead the attack, presenting a potent threat against Harry Maguire and company at the rear for United.
Then, of course, there is Mkhitaryan, who will surely waste no time in tormenting his former employers.
Pogba and De Gea return for Red Devils
Man Utd v Roma
As for United, there are the expected changes from the side held by old rivals Leeds United at the weekend, with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani recalled.
It means Luke Shaw - superb this season - keeps his spot at the back, while Scott McTominay and Fred continue to partner in midfield.
Perhaps the most notable change is between the posts - David De Gea is back in place of Dean Henderson, his heir apparent.
Parejo talks up Emery skills
Villarreal v Arsenal
Emery may well be hoping for a game of superb skill from Dani Parejo, given the way the player has talked up his admiration for the manager this week.
The former Valencia man - who once had a loan back at Queens Park Rangers a decade ago - has been singing the praises for his boss.
Emery keeps it clean
Villarreal v Arsenal
There's only two swaps from their hosts however, with Emery resisting the urge to tinker with the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in their last match.
Gero Rulli has taken the place of Sergio Asenjo in goal, while the other change is a defensive one, as Alfonso Pedraza slots into the left-back position.
It means Juan Foyth - on loan from Arsenal's rivals Tottenham of course - keeps his spot in the side.
Gunners go bold up front
Villarreal v Arsenal
Let's examine those lineups then, shall we?
Arsenal have not been able to welcome Alexandre Lacazette back into the fold but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made the bench - and he may be needed if goals do not come, given that Mikel Arteta has gone for the more unusual pick of Nicolas Pepe to lead the line.
Martin Odegaard is the only change to the team that lost to Everton, replacing Eddie Nketiah.
An unhappy reunion?
Man Utd v Roma
United have already conquered one old ghost this term in Europe - dumping Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Milan out in the round-of-16 - but they've got double trouble up against them today.
Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who both played in that 2017 triumph over Ajax in Stockholm - will be lining up for Roma this evening, following their departures from Old Trafford.
They return to the Theatre of Dreams surely determined to twist Solskjaer's hopes of silverware into a first-leg nightmare; they will need no motivation to do the damage today.
Team News: Villarreal v Arsenal
#UEL | Here is how the Yellows will line up for the first leg of the @EuropaLeague semi-finals.— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) April 29, 2021
ENDAVANT VILLARREAL! 💛💪👏 #ItsOurTime#UEL pic.twitter.com/RL9On2c2YB
📋 Tonight's team is in...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021
🇳🇴 Odegaard starts
🇨🇮 Pepe leads the line
🏴 Holding partners Mari
#️⃣ #UEL
Team News: Man Utd v Roma
📣 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗! 📣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 29, 2021
Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's #UEL semi-final 🔴
🟨🟧🟥📋🟥🟧🟨— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 29, 2021
Team news is 𝙄𝙉! 👊
#ASRoma #UEL #ManUtdRoma pic.twitter.com/36niXDyMs7
Behind Emery lines
Arsenal, of course, reunite this evening with the man who was in charge when they made that Europa League Final in Baku two years ago, in the shape of Unai Emery.
The Spaniard, a three-time winner of this trophy during his days with Sevilla, arguably knows how to win it better than anybody else.
The jury is still out on whether the Gunners made the right call in replacing him with Mikel Arteta, given their current league position - but of course, had the latter not guided them to a FA Cup triumph last term, they wouldn't even be here right now.
Roma and Villarreal seeking own triumphs
In their way however are two sides coveting the prize of a major European honour themselves - and neither are going to go down without a fight.
In United's way stands Roma, who have been waiting 60 years for another continental triumph, when they beat Birmingham City for the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.
As for Arsenal, they've got to tangle with Villarreal, who haven't won on this stage since the 2004 Intertoto Cup - and for the Spaniards and their manager, it couldn't be more personal.
Red Devils and Gunners hunt glory
But you try telling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta's sides that this is an inferior honour not worth getting hot under the collar about.
It's been a while since either side tasted continental glory, and neither is going to quibble over the merits of some much-wanted silverware in a season that has seen them fall short in the trophy department.
The Red Devils last won this tournament four years ago under Jose Mourinho - while as for the Gunners, they've not enjoyed such a trophy since they seized the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup Final. Both will say that they are overdue.
England expects
For the second time in three seasons, European football sits on the cusp of an all-Premier League final foursome across the Champions League and Europa League Finals.
Back then, in 2019, it was Liverpool and Tottenham in the showpiece game of the former, while Arsenal squared off with Chelsea in the finale of the latter.
Only the Gunners and the Blues remain in contention to help repeat an unlikely feat this time around, albeit with the latter aiming for top-tier rather than second-rung glory.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
It's just the two games for your pleasure this evening - but what a pair it is, as the Europa League semi-finals gear up for their first legs.
We're into the continental endgame now - and we'll be bringing you all the action from:
Manchester United v Roma (20:00)
Villarreal v Arsenal (20:00)
(All times BST)