Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

Mason Greenwood Tyrone Mings Aston Villa vs Man Utd Premier League 2020-21
GOAL! Villa take the lead!

2021-05-09T13:30:37Z

Bertrand Traore has broken the deadlock with a ferocious strike! It's Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester United.

2021-05-09T13:19:11Z

After a series of disappointing campaigns at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw is finally flourishing and he's been lively so far, getting up the left wing to support attacks. He was involved in a delightful one-two move with Marcus Rashford, testing Emiliano Martinez's gloves and started another move which resulted in Fred sending a shot just wide. Aston Villa will have to tighten up their right side. It's still 0-0 after 15 minutes.

2021-05-09T13:05:42Z

The beginning of a big run of games for the Red Devils!

Two days after this on Tuesday, they have got Leicester at Old Trafford, then Liverpool come to town on Thursday.

FT: Wolves 2-1 Brighton

2021-05-09T12:56:31Z

Adama Traore and Morgan Gibbs-White provided the goals in Wolves' turnaround against Brighton, who suffered after Lewis Dunk was sent off. He was joined in the referee's book by Neal Maupay, who was given a red card after full time. While Wolves are looking for a potential top-half finish, the result means that Brighton are still not strictly safe. The Seagulls are 15th, with 37 points after 35 matches. They are 10 points clear of the drop zone, so there is a considerably cushion, but Fulham and West Brom have 12 points to for... 

2021-05-09T12:53:40Z

GOAL! Wolves take the lead!

2021-05-09T12:49:26Z

Late drama as Morgan Gibbs-White fires home in the last minute! It's 2-1 to Wolves as they complete their comeback against Brighton.

Can Man Utd delay Man City's title celebrations?

2021-05-09T12:44:32Z

Of course, it's not only Manchester United and Aston Villa fans who will be watching this one closely.

Manchester City's loss to Chelsea yesterday means they have to wait to get their hands on the Premier League trophy, but the title could well be theirs today.

Should the Red Devils suffer defeat to Villa, City will be confirmed as champions, but a win or draw will prolong the wait.

GOAL! Adama Traore!

2021-05-09T12:36:12Z

Adama Traore has levelled up for Wolves against 10-man Brighton.

Adama Traore Wolves vs Brighton Premier League 2020-21
2021-05-09T12:32:51Z

Graeme Souness has praised Manchester United chiefs for sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look set for a second-place finish.

"I'd give credit to the decision makers at Manchester United - I know we can't say that too often in current times! - they've stuck by him," Souness said on Sky Sports.

"They've always made the right noises about him and it's come good for them."

Is he right though? 👀

2021-05-09T12:30:35Z

Meanwhile, there has been a bit of talk regarding the possibility of moving the Champions League final to England.

UK government minister Michael Gove says that "delicate negotiations" are ongoing...

Read the full story!

Man Utd players not moaning about fixtures - Solskjaer

2021-05-09T12:21:37Z

Manchester United are gearing up for a challenging run of fixtures. After today's game, they play Leicester on Tuesday and then Liverpool in the rearranged match on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking it game by game though!

He told Sky Sports: "We'll deal with Tuesday and Thursday later on, we just need to have a performance. The players' job is to focus for 90 minutes. They're looking forward to it I think! I haven't heard them moan at all, I'm the only one moaning I think! They just want to play."

2021-05-09T12:15:19Z

In the early Premier League kick-off between Wolves and Brighton, which is now into the second half, it's 1-0 to the Seagulls and Lewis Dunk is the main talking point.

After putting his side ahead in the (unlucky?) 13th minute, he was sent off not long after the restart for a cynical foul on Fabio Silva with the forward through on goal.

Here are the teams for Villa vs Man Utd

2021-05-09T12:06:34Z

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, D. Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins.

Man Utd XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

While Villa have named an unchanged team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has freshened things up following Thursday's Europa League semi-final.

Paul Pogba 2020-21 Manchester United
Which games are on today? 📝

2021-05-09T12:00:35Z

Here's what's in store...

We'll be keeping you up to date about the following games and more!

⚽️  Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 2:05pm

⚽️. West Ham vs Everton - 4:30pm

⚽️  Arsenal vs West Brom - 7pm

⚽️. Juventus vs AC Milan - 7:45pm

⚽️  Real Madrid vs Sevilla - 8pm

⚽️  Rennes vs PSG - 8pm

All times BST

You can see the full list of today's fixtures here!

2021-05-09T12:00:00Z

It's Sunday! ☀️  Welcome to Goal's live match coverage. ⚽️

We'll have all the latest news and updates from across today's games in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more.

Team sheets, goals, red cards, VAR incidents - if it happens, we'll keep you informed.

We'll also have pre and post-match quotes as well as insight from our correspondents, so stick around!