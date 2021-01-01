Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Watch: Salah gives Liverpool the lead
The Egyptian just cannot stop scoring
Was always going to be him 🤗— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021
Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead after Sadio Mané's was saved by Dúbravka 🙌
Another goal, another record for the Egyptian 👏 pic.twitter.com/kawB5aNOiX
That man Mo Salah has scored yet again. Liverpool lead 2-1. #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/vQgofOw57e— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2021
Magic Mo!
24 - Mohamed Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, 9 assists) - in Premier League history, only @alanshearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in a single campaign (25 - 16 goals, 9 assists). Cheer. #LIVNEW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2021
Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Everton
That's the whistle at the Bridge.
Chelsea have dominated possession but have yet to find the breakthrough. A dogged and determined performance from a depleated Everton side so far.
Goal: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool have turned it around and it's who else but Mohamed Salah!
Sadio Mane seized on a loose backpass from Jonjo Shelvey, his effort is saved by Dubravka but Salah is on hand to slam home the rebound!
YES, MO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RVAyfiJN6J— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021
Watch: Shelvey gives Newcastle the lead at Liverpool
Here's how the Magpies went in front
JONJO SHELVEY— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 16, 2021
Newcastle take a shocking 1-0 lead thanks to this long range strike by Shelvey!
📺: @peacockTV #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/LTWIFFpU8v
JONJO SHELVEY! 🤩💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021
The long-range specialist whips it into the bottom corner from outside the box against his old club! pic.twitter.com/4jVHRA9DuQ
Goal: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle
Liverpool are level - but Newcastle are furious!
Diogo Jota saw his inital header saved by Martin Dubravka but buries the rebound. However, there was a newcastle player down holding his head in the penalty area. Looks like there had been a collision between two Newcastle players from a corner moments earlier. The referee played on though and the goal stands!
DIIIIIOOOOOOOOGGGGOOOOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/OMsJQCHmSi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021
Chelsea on top
It's still goalless at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea are well on top. They have had 76% possession and have had 10 shots at goal compared to Everton's one.
The Toffees are still holding firm though - for now.
Injury blow for Newcastle
Oh dear. Newcastle defender Jamaal Lewis pulled up running onto a pass down the Liverpool right. Looks like a hamstring.
He cannot continues and limps off the pitch, with Matt Ritchie coming on in his place.
GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
Hello, what do we have here? Newcastle lead - and it's the former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey.
Shelvey collected the ball 25 yards out and fired in a fizzing drive that swerved past a bamboozled Alisson!
WHAT A FINISH FROM JONJO SHELVEY!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YrZCGh0Ypl— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 16, 2021
Kick-off: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
1' - Underway at Anfield...UP THE REDS! 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021
[0-0]#LIVNEW
Let off for Everton!
Oooh, what a chance for Chelsea!
Reece James gets in behind the Everton defence but fires wide from eight yards. Moments later, Mason Mount drills wide from a tight angle after a mazy James run.
Chelsea are cutting through Everton at will.
This could be a long night for the Toffees.
Everton do not have history on their side
26 - Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D11) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. Stronghold. #CHEEVE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2021
Kick-off: Chelsea 0-0 Everton
Up the Chels! 💪— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2021
💙 0-0 🍬 [1'] #CheEve
Here we go!
The two teams are taking to the field at Stamford Bridge.
Remember a Chelsea win will move them to within two points of leaders Manchester City.
Tuchel confirms Covid cases, Toffees decimated
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell are the four players to test positive for Covid-19.
It was revealed earlier today that the club had suffered a further three positive tests to go with Mateo Kovacic, who is currently self-isolating.
Everton have been decimated by injury and illness with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne all absent.
That had forced Rafa Benitez to turn to youth, with 20-year-old Ellis Simms making his full debut up front. Fellow academy graduate Anthony Gordon and 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite also come into the side.
Team news: Liverpool v Newcastle
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021
How we line up for tonight’s meeting with @NUFC in the @PremierLeague:
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 16, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sJKxGzld1I
Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones test positive for Covid
Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all absent for Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight after returning suspected positive COVID tests. Isolating while awaiting PCR results.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 16, 2021
Rest of first-team squad tested negative today. Liverpool did not apply for game to be postponed.#LFC
Team news: Chelsea v Everton
Your Chelsea team news! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #CheEve— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 16, 2021
Tonight's Toffees for #CHEEVE! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/J6hO7R6I1q— Everton (@Everton) December 16, 2021
Tonight's fixtures
Let's start with the formailities, here's tonight's fixtures (all times GMT):
- Chelsea v Everton (19:45)
- Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)
Leicester's match against Brighton was also scheduled to take place this evening but has become the latest match to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.
There have also been a further four games due to take place this weekend that have been postponed, in addition to Manchester United's game against Brighton that had already been cancelled earlier today.
For details of all the Premier League matches that have been cancelled due to Covid, head over here.
Welcome to today's Matchday Blog!
We go again.
Welcome to Thursday's edition of the GOAL matchday blog. The Premier League takes centre stage this evening as title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City.
Let's dive straight in!