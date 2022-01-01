Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more in action as club football returns

GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Watford
(Diogo Jota)
The Reds it the front inside the first quarter at Anfield!
Watford will not be hugely impressed with their concession here, as Liverpool carve them up on the break. It's Joe Gomez who fizzes a ball into the box amid a host of Hornets shirts.
Diogo Jota picks it out and glances a flying header in towards the far side of the net. Jurgen Klopp's men lead.
Reds seek to impose command on game
Liverpool 0-0 Watford
8' - Thiago threads a wonderful pass into Jones, who gets it out of his feet and shoots. It's too high to test Foster.
Hornets flash early warning for hosts
Liverpool 0-0 Watford
Sarr strikes an effort over the bar after getting on the end of a Kabasele clearance. Warning for Liverpool.
KO: Liverpool v Watford
Just listen to the noise around Anfield!
We are underway in our first Premier League clash of the day!
Almost time
Liverpool v Watford
And it's off to the match I go...
Klopp shuts down Salah-Mane rift talk
Liverpool v Watford
Ahead of kick-off, Jurgen Klopp has moved to clear the air on the atmosphere between his two strikers now - and he has assured all that there is harmony between the pair.
"No doubt about it they are not only close, they are well educated, they are good boys, they are good humans," he stated. "I really thought Sadio did particularly well with it to be honest and I am sure that Mo appreciates that as well.
"Even if it is your brother, then imagine he is playing for the other team and you have to play a final and one wins and the other loses. That is not a good situation for anyone. But for sure Sadio and Mo would consider themselves as friends, and they handled it well."
Here come the old boys
Liverpool v Watford
19 - This will be the 19th time a previous Liverpool manager will face them at Anfield in the Premier League. Just one of the previous instances has ended in a victory (D3 L14), with that coming for current Watford boss Roy Hodgson while at West Brom in April 2012.
Can Maguire silence the doubters?
Man Utd v Leicester
From two men suffering a crisis with their country to one whose performances under the national flag have been better than his club form now, as Harry Maguire looks to silence the doubters when he faces old club Leicester City with Manchester United today.
The England defender was booed before kick-off against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, a move that preceded both a fine performance at the back for the Three Lions and sparked a passionate defence from coach Gareth Southgate and his international squadmates.
But Maguire has been handed the brunt of criticism for United's club failings this term, and he'll hope to deliver the kind of showcase at Old Trafford this weekend that shuts them up.
Jorginho with a point to prove?
Chelsea v Brentford
Salah isn't the only Premier League star contending with World Cup heartbreak however, with Chelsea playmaker Jorginho likely to be looking to put his mark on his side's game with Brentford following Italy's failure to qualify too.
The Azzurri lost to North Macedonia in a playoff semi-final last month, and their midfielder has become something of a scapegoat for their loss.
On the back of last year's Euro 2020 high, it is a bitter pill to swallow - and he'll want to put it swiftly behind him at club level this weekend.
Liverpool struck by striker split once more?
Liverpool v Watford
So, first out of the gate today are Liverpool, as they look to move top of the Premier League with a win against Watford. Victory at Anfield would see them vault champions Manchester City into first - for the moment at least - to keep them firmly in the hunt.
It will be not so much of a surprise that Mohamed Salah is straight into the starting XI, and that Sadio Mane makes do with the bench however. For the second time this year, the Egypt international has been bested by his Senegal club-mate, after the former lost to the latter in last month's World Cup playoff decider.
Coupled with Salah's loss to Mane in the AFCON final earlier this year, the Reds striker will surely be fired up once more to deliver - but could there be any emotional spillover between the duo at domestic level?
Team News: Liverpool v Watford
Salah starts, Mane benched
Your Reds line-up to face Watford!
Sarr returns for the Hornets in our only change from last time out in the Premier League.
Today's order of play
We all know how much we've missed club football - and boy, there is no shortage of action to get your teeth stuck into today! Title favourites from the Premier League, the Bundesliga and La Liga - they're all here! Plus, Manchester United. We can't forget about Manchester United.
We'll be bringing you the biggest moments from several of these games, plus we'll aim to keep you looped in on the half-time and full-time scores elsewhere across Europe. Today's order of play then, is as follows:
1230/0730: Liverpool v Watford
1430/0930: Freiburg v Bayern Munich
1500/1000: Burnley v Manchester City
1500/1000: Chelsea v Brentford
1730/1230: Manchester Utd v Leicester
1730/1230: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
1730/1230: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
(All times BST/EST)
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Oh, and isn't it just good to be back! The March international break has served up some delights and duds - a moment of reflection for all the people who shouted IT'S COMING ROME last summer, please - but that's it for World Cup prep until the end of the season.
Now, however? It's the final race to the flag, a jam-packed two-month hurtle towards the silverware end of the season. Several teams are out of the running - but many remain.
So pull up a seat, sit yourself down and get ready to soak it all in - happy April everyone!