Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

Today's order of play
Yesterday, two titans of Mediterranean football went the distance - and now it is the turn of the two remaining rivals in this tournament, vying for a spot at Wembley this weekend.
They'll take to the field in north London in just over an hour and a bit, knowing that there are no second chances left for them - either they fly or they freeze on the biggest stage.
It's two sides with a little bit of recent history, having met in the Nations League last autumn - and it's the hosts who will be out for a spot of revenge along the way too It is, of course:
England v Denmark (2000, London)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Walk out into the streets of Europe and there's something in the air. There's a current, an electrical charge that hums and crackles. Touch it, feel it; it's almost tangible as it hangs in the balance, just like the final of this tournament.
In a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, this summer's rearranged festival of football has delivered time and again with spectacle to savour. It did last night, as Italy and Spain played out a true knockout tussle - and expectation is that will do so again.
Is football finally about to trade in its half-century holiday and think about coming home? Or is it headed across the North Sea for a fairytale stop-off instead? It's semi-final night at Wembley Stadium - and there's one last shot at the crown on the line. Buckle up.