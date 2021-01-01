KO: Elche v Atletico Madrid
The biggest game of Diego Simeone's season - yet - is underway at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero - now.
Atletico cannot afford any more slip-ups. They got lucky with Granada pulling a stunner out against Barcelona - they may not be so fortunate again.
A huge afternoon in La Liga awaits.
GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Leeds
(Pascal Gross, 14)
PENALTY: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
Not the start that the visitors would have wanted on the south coast!
They concede a spot-kick after Ezgjan Alioski gets into an almost-needless tangle with Danny Welbeck, and throws his arm across the striker's thigh.
There's an argument that the former England attacker goes down softly but there can be no complaint there.
Brighton 0-0 Leeds
If there's a tussle to watch today in this Premier League clash, it is surely that of Ben White versus Robin Koch.
Leeds would have dearly loved to keep the former loanee on their books, but Brighton rebuffed three bids for him - with rumours suggesting in part out of hope for a bigger price from a bigger club.
Germany international Koch has struggled with injury since his arrival as a centre-back successor, but has come on in leaps and bounds since finding full fitness.
KO: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
We are underway at American Express Community Stadium!
Victory for the Seagulls would mean more for than for the Whites, surely. But Marcelo Bielsa's side will be in no mood to help their hosts find a rescue package.
Leeds are in their mauve change strip, the one that looks like a rather strong glass of Vimto. They were wearing it in that wonderful win over Manchester City three weeks ago - a promising omen?
Time for Atleti to strike
With Real Madrid playing later in the evening, Barcelona on Sunday and Sevilla on Monday, Atleti have a chance to throw down the gauntlet in the title race.
After the loss to Bilbao earlier this week, Simeone’s side need to do something. The return of Suarez can only help.
Kick off at Elche is at 3:15pm BST
Aguero feeling good
Aguero spoke to BT Sport after the game.
“I am so happy,” Aguero said. “It has been a long time since I last played 90 minutes.
“I got the one touch and then the finish. Finally it goes in and I am happy.
“The goal is good because maybe we win can win the Premier League tomorrow.”
Looking ahead to the clash with PSG on Tuesday, Aguero said: “I am ready. I am feeling good. My knee is good. So I am waiting for the opportunity to play.
“I hope Tuesday I play, but if not I will be with the team-mates. We will see.”
Suarez starts for Atleti
Atletico Madrid are clinging on to the Liga lead by their fingertips and Diego Simeone has restored Luis Suarez to the starting XI vs Elche following the loss at Athletic Bilbao.
TEAM NEWS 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/q6K5omNkNO— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2021
Full time
Palace 0-2 Man City
Ederson keeps his 24th clean sheet of the season as City close in on the title.
It’s now over to Manchester United to keep the title race alive against Liverpool on Sunday.
Time added on
Raheem close again
Some work for Ederson
Mitchell making his mark
Jesus drives dangerously into the Palace box but Mitchell gets across to make an excellent block.
This is arguably the greatest performance by a Mitchell in London since Peggy shoed Pat out of the Queen Vic.
Fernandinho takes his leave
Fernandinho’s work is done. After 66 minutes on patrol, the veteran picks up his deckchair and is replaced by Zinchenko.Palace make a change of their own, with Jean-Philippe Mateta on for Benteke.
So close Sterling
GOAL CITY!
Palace 0-2 City (Torres 59)
In the blink of an eye, City double the lead. They were average in the first half, but showed their class with two quick-fire strikes. Torres with the second, a neat finish that he curls beyond Guaita and into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
GOAL CITY!
Palace 0-1 City (Aguero 57)
Aguero breaks the deadlock with an absolute bullet of a finish. Mendy dashes down the left and pulls the ball into the path of Aguero. His first touch is sumptuous and the second sends the ball rocketing into the roof of the net.
Kun is on his way out of City, but proves he will be valuable to someone.
Dann to the rescue
Booking for Milivojevic
Yellow card for Milivojevic for a foul on Torres. Good refereeing from David Coote, who let the play go but there was no advantage so brought the play back for the initial foul.
Wonder if Karren Brady is watching, following her views on the state of refereeing earlier today?
Back underway
Half time
All square at the break and that’s probably about fair. City have dominated the ball but have not exactly laid siege to the Palace goal.
Pep's put the coat on for the break. Maybe Palace have turned off the heating for the summer.
Top play from Torres
GOAL! NO GOAL!
Ederson denies Benteke
Mitchell to the rescue
Adjust the radar, Raheem
Ederson, he's got the lot
Ederson sets City on their way by underarming the ball out at pace to Torres. The Brazilian 'keeper is such a good watch; is there anything he can't do?
He's pretty good at the day job, can pass the ball like a midfielder, bowls the ball out like a decent cricketer ands rolls it underarm like he'd give Roy Munson a run for his money at ten-pin bowling.
Game update: It's not yet thrill a minute.
Hoodie update
And yes, in all its glory - Pep's Open Arms hoodie (there are other brands of hooded garments available) is on display.
Does he ever wash it, does he have more than one? So many questions. Would be a way better question to ask than 'so Pep, are you happy to have got another three points?'
Back three for City
We're underway
Hoodie watch
Seems a bit cold in south London as Pep has a thick, black coat on. It's not certain, but it does look like the hoodie is under the coat. We'll keep you updated.
Roy Hodgson, we can confirm, does not have a hoodie on.
Five minutes to kick off
Time for a Sterling confidence booster?
Aguero time?
A rare start for Sergio Aguero and in his most recent outing against Palace he bagged a brace, in January of last year.
Kun to fire City to three points and to the brink of the title? We can see it.
'We have to adapt'
Pep's been sharing his thoughts on the changes he's made: "When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt. The quality of the players are there. The rest is theories. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."
It can be dressed up any way Pep likes, these changes have been made with PSG on Tuesday in mind.
Hodgson puts faith in Townsend
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made a couple of changes, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell in for Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.
It's a strange one for Palace as they are safe - albeit not mathematically - and have been so for quite some time. Tough to motivate the players when the only target is a slightly higher league position that will line the pockets of the club.
Pep shuffling the pack
Palace starting XI
City Starting XI
KDB benched, Aguero starts
Title in sight for City
Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.
But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them.
First-world football problems, eh.
Which games are on today? 📅
We've action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
⚽️ 3:15pm - Elche vs Atletico Madrid
⚽️ 4pm - PSG vs Lens
⚽️ 5pm - Crotone vs Inter
⚽️ 5:30pm - Chelsea vs Fulham
⚽️ 8pm - Real Madrid vs Osasuna
All times BST
