Matchday LIVE: Man City down Palace, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Join us for coverage of the biggest games across Europe on a busy Saturday of match action

Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid 2020-21
KO: Elche v Atletico Madrid

2021-05-01T14:16:00Z

The biggest game of Diego Simeone's season - yet - is underway at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero - now.

Atletico cannot afford any more slip-ups. They got lucky with Granada pulling a stunner out against Barcelona - they may not be so fortunate again.

A huge afternoon in La Liga awaits.

GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Leeds

2021-05-01T14:14:00Z

(Pascal Gross, 14)

 

PENALTY: Brighton 0-0 Leeds

2021-05-01T14:13:00Z

Not the start that the visitors would have wanted on the south coast!

They concede a spot-kick after Ezgjan Alioski gets into an almost-needless tangle with Danny Welbeck, and throws his arm across the striker's thigh.

There's an argument that the former England attacker goes down softly but there can be no complaint there.

Brighton 0-0 Leeds

2021-05-01T14:10:00Z

If there's a tussle to watch today in this Premier League clash, it is surely that of Ben White versus Robin Koch.

Leeds would have dearly loved to keep the former loanee on their books, but Brighton rebuffed three bids for him - with rumours suggesting in part out of hope for a bigger price from a bigger club.

Germany international Koch has struggled with injury since his arrival as a centre-back successor, but has come on in leaps and bounds since finding full fitness.

KO: Brighton 0-0 Leeds

2021-05-01T14:00:00Z

We are underway at American Express Community Stadium!

Victory for the Seagulls would mean more for than for the Whites, surely. But Marcelo Bielsa's side will be in no mood to help their hosts find a rescue package.

Leeds are in their mauve change strip, the one that looks like a rather strong glass of Vimto. They were wearing it in that wonderful win over Manchester City three weeks ago - a promising omen?

Time for Atleti to strike

2021-05-01T13:56:49Z

With Real Madrid playing later in the evening, Barcelona on Sunday and Sevilla on Monday, Atleti have a chance to throw down the gauntlet in the title race.

After the loss to Bilbao earlier this week, Simeone’s side need to do something. The return of Suarez can only help.

Kick off at Elche is at 3:15pm BST

Aguero feeling good

2021-05-01T13:35:35Z

Aguero spoke to BT Sport after the game.

“I am so happy,” Aguero said.  “It has been a long time since I last played 90 minutes.

“I got the one touch and then the finish. Finally it goes in and I am happy.

“The goal is good because maybe we win can win the Premier League tomorrow.”

Looking ahead to the clash with PSG on Tuesday, Aguero said: “I am ready. I am feeling good. My knee is good. So I am waiting for the opportunity to play. 

“I hope Tuesday I play, but if not I will be with the team-mates. We will see.”

Suarez starts for Atleti

2021-05-01T13:25:12Z

Atletico Madrid are clinging on to the Liga lead by their fingertips and Diego Simeone has restored Luis Suarez to the starting XI vs Elche following the loss at Athletic Bilbao.

 

Full time

2021-05-01T13:19:37Z

Palace 0-2 Man City

Ederson keeps his 24th clean sheet of the season as City close in on the title. 

It’s now over to Manchester United to keep the title race alive against Liverpool on Sunday.

Time added on

2021-05-01T13:16:31Z

Three minutes' added time will be played at Sehurst Park.

Raheem close again

2021-05-01T13:10:53Z

Sterling’s search for a goal continues. Aguero and Zinchenko combine to get the ball to Sterling on the run. He backs up the Palace defence and sends a curling effort a yard wide from just outside the area.

Some work for Ederson

2021-05-01T13:07:26Z

Milivojevic collects a pass from Zaha on the edge of the box and shoots on goal, but it lacks power and direction and is easy for Ederson.

Mitchell making his mark

2021-05-01T13:00:10Z

Jesus drives dangerously into the Palace box but Mitchell gets across to make an excellent block.

This is arguably the greatest performance by a Mitchell in London since Peggy shoed Pat out of the Queen Vic.

Fernandinho takes his leave

2021-05-01T12:55:51Z

Fernandinho’s work is done. After 66 minutes on patrol, the veteran picks up his deckchair and is replaced by Zinchenko.

Palace make a change of their own, with Jean-Philippe Mateta on for Benteke.

So close Sterling

2021-05-01T12:50:56Z

City are threatening to run riot. Sterling shows a clean pair of heels to the Palace defence and fires a low shot on goal but it cannons off the post as his drought continues.

GOAL CITY!

2021-05-01T12:46:58Z

Palace 0-2 City (Torres 59)

In the blink of an eye, City double the lead. They were average in the first half, but showed their class with two quick-fire strikes. Torres with the second, a neat finish that he curls beyond Guaita and into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

GOAL CITY!

2021-05-01T12:46:13Z

Palace 0-1 City (Aguero 57)

Aguero breaks the deadlock with an absolute bullet of a finish. Mendy dashes down the left and pulls the ball into the path of Aguero. His first touch is sumptuous and the second sends the ball rocketing into the roof of the net.

Kun is on his way out of City, but proves he will be valuable to someone.

Dann to the rescue

2021-05-01T12:41:10Z

Bright play from City who work the ball into Torres inside the area on the right. He takes it down on his chest and dinks the ball towards Jesus, but Dann gets back and heads it over his own bar. Torres had a chance to shoot, but it does seem City want to walk the ball in.

Booking for Milivojevic

2021-05-01T12:36:59Z

Yellow card for Milivojevic for a foul on Torres. Good refereeing from David Coote, who let the play go but there was no advantage so brought the play back for the initial foul.

Wonder if Karren Brady is watching, following her views on the state of refereeing earlier today?

Back underway

2021-05-01T12:30:52Z

City get the second half started. 

Half time

2021-05-01T12:16:14Z

All square at the break and that’s probably about fair. City have dominated the ball but have not exactly laid siege to the Palace goal.  

Pep's put the coat on for the break. Maybe Palace have turned off the heating for the summer.

Top play from Torres

2021-05-01T12:11:35Z

Excellent run from Torres down the right and he flashes a cross into the box, but it has too much pace for Aguero and Jesus to get on the end of.  Some wag will probably say Aguero would have gotten on the end of that five years ago. Trust me, he wouldn’t.

GOAL! NO GOAL!

2021-05-01T12:04:21Z

Fernandinho delivers a glorious ball into the box and Jesus hammers into the roof of the net, but the effort is chalked off for offside.
Ederson denies Benteke

2021-05-01T11:59:29Z

Palace chance, and their best bit of play so far. Ward breaks into the box and pulls the ball into a dangerous area. It falls to Benteke who turns and shoots but the effort is smothered by Ederson.

Mitchell to the rescue

2021-05-01T11:48:43Z

City upping the tempo a shade. Good play from Sterling who times his run well and tricks his way past Kouyate and Dann, but Mitchell gets across to make an important block

Adjust the radar, Raheem

2021-05-01T11:45:35Z

We've had a shot. Sterling cuts in from the left-hand side and strikes from 20 yards but it flies waaaaaaay over the bar like a player who has gone 10 games and counting without a goal.
Ederson, he's got the lot

2021-05-01T11:41:10Z

Ederson sets City on their way by underarming the ball out at pace to Torres. The Brazilian 'keeper is such a good watch; is there anything he can't do?

He's pretty good at the day job, can pass the ball like a midfielder, bowls the ball out like a decent cricketer ands rolls it underarm like he'd give Roy Munson a run for his money at ten-pin bowling.

Game update: It's not yet thrill a minute.

Hoodie update

2021-05-01T11:33:25Z

And yes, in all its glory - Pep's Open Arms hoodie (there are other brands of hooded garments available) is on display.

Does he ever wash it, does he have more than one? So many questions. Would be a way better question to ask than 'so Pep, are you happy to have got another three points?'

Back three for City

2021-05-01T11:32:40Z

Fernandinho is on the right of a back three for City early on, with Ake in the middle and Laporte on the left. Could be a fluid system, but that's where we are after the opening couple of minutes.

We're underway

2021-05-01T11:29:51Z

Palace kick off, aiming to stop City winning a 19th away game on the spin.

Hoodie watch

2021-05-01T11:27:37Z

Seems a bit cold in south London as Pep has a thick, black coat on. It's not certain, but it does look like the hoodie is under the coat. We'll keep you updated.

Roy Hodgson, we can confirm, does not have a hoodie on.

Five minutes to kick off

2021-05-01T11:25:18Z

The players are out on the field and we're almost ready at Selhurst Park.

Time for a Sterling confidence booster?

2021-05-01T11:12:07Z

Raheem Sterling has had a tough time this season, and admitted as such himself. But he has an excellent record against Palace, with six goals in the past seven league games against the Eagles. 

Aguero time?

2021-05-01T11:08:58Z

A rare start for Sergio Aguero and in his most recent outing against Palace he bagged a brace, in January of last year. 

Kun to fire City to three points and to the brink of the title? We can see it.

'We have to adapt'

2021-05-01T10:54:19Z

Pep's been sharing his thoughts on the changes he's made: "When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt. The quality of the players are there. The rest is theories. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."

It can be dressed up any way Pep likes, these changes have been made with PSG on Tuesday in mind.

Hodgson puts faith in Townsend

2021-05-01T10:40:36Z

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made a couple of changes, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell in for Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.

It's a strange one for Palace as they are safe - albeit not mathematically - and have been so for quite some time. Tough to motivate the players when the only target is a slightly higher league position that will line the pockets of the club.

Pep shuffling the pack

2021-05-01T10:39:51Z

Seems with a 10-point lead at the top of the table, Pep has his eyes trained on PSG next week as he’s made a host of changes. Even with star names like De Bruyne rested, he can call on the likes of Aguero, Jesus and Raheem Sterling. Not a bad problem to have

Palace starting XI

2021-05-01T10:35:47Z

Guaita, Dann, Ward, Kouyate, Riedewald, Eze, Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke, Mitchell

City Starting XI

2021-05-01T10:34:07Z

Ederson, Cancelo, Mendy, Ake, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus

KDB benched, Aguero starts

2021-05-01T10:31:44Z

Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench for City, with Sergio Aguero leading the line against the Eagles.

Title in sight for City

2021-05-01T10:20:18Z

Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them. 

First-world football problems, eh.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-05-01T10:15:12Z

We've action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

⚽️  3:15pm - Elche vs Atletico Madrid

⚽️  4pm - PSG vs Lens

⚽️  5pm - Crotone vs Inter

⚽️  5:30pm - Chelsea vs Fulham

⚽️  8pm - Real Madrid vs Osasuna

All times BST

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉

2021-05-01T10:10:16Z

Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨

Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Italy and more! 💪