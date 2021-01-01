Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

Well then, how about that. An all-English final, once again, in the Champions League - and by pure fortune, an opening night preview this very weekend.

Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the Premier League next, while Real Madrid have to pick up the pieces of their season and hurl themselves for one last push in La Liga.

We'll be there to see how they both do on the day - but until then, thank you for taking the time to join us - and have a great week!