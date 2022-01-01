Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

Leeds 0-1 Chelsea

This should be 4-0, or 5-0. Chelsea are failing to convert these golden chances, and with a man advantage, the worry might start creeping in for Thomas Tuchel.

More headaches for Jesse Marsch though - Jack Harrison is coming off injured.

If the Whites are to go down, how many of their players will fly the coop? The former Manchester City man certainly has the talent to play in the Premier League. His loss is a big one now.

A crowd incident delays proceedings before play resumes.