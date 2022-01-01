Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

Hosts forced into change
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
This should be 4-0, or 5-0. Chelsea are failing to convert these golden chances, and with a man advantage, the worry might start creeping in for Thomas Tuchel.
More headaches for Jesse Marsch though - Jack Harrison is coming off injured.
If the Whites are to go down, how many of their players will fly the coop? The former Manchester City man certainly has the talent to play in the Premier League. His loss is a big one now.
A crowd incident delays proceedings before play resumes.
GOAL: Juve 0-1 Inter
(Nicolo Barella)
AN ABSOLUTE THUNDERBOLT FROM NICOLO BARELLA!
Inter seize the lead six minutes into the Coppa Italia final with a peach of a finish. They see their corner cleared cleanly enough by Juventus, but the danger never really goes away.
Barella steps up, from distance, and rifles a magnificent finish home. What a blinder!
Whites go red
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Romelu Lukaku)
Romelu Lukaku with an outrageous chip flick over Illan Meslier - but the flag is up and it will not stand!
Chelsea thought they had doubled their lead there. The Belgian is denied and Leeds are let off the hook.
It comes moments after Kovacic is forced from the field following that earlier challenge, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek on in his place.
KO: Juventus v Inter
Coppa Italia final underway
Amid all the action at Elland Road, the festivities are in full swing in Rome - it's Coppa Italia time, people!
Juventus and Inter have lined up, exhanged greetings. The whistle goes and we're underway at Stadio Olimpico.
Will this be a tight affair - or are we headed for a blowout one way or the other?
RED CARD: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Daniel James)
It's absolutely deja vu for Leeds United!
Just as they did against Arsenal, the Whites concede early, and just like the game with the Gunners again, they are down to ten men!
Daniel James is shown a straight red card after he catches Mateo Kovacic with his studs, a big, meaty lunge of a challenge. Jesse Marsch and Elland Road cannot believe it. VAR does not overturn the call. What a nightmare for the hosts.
Citizens in the building
Wolves v Man City
Up for the cup
Juve v Inter
Marsch-ing down together?
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
What Leeds might give to have Mahatma Gandhi at centre-back right now, if only to reel off one of Jesse Marsch's inspirational quotes.
United are absolutely rocking here, and not in a good way. Chelsea look like they could pile their chances as high as the sky right now.
It'll be a real morale booster for Thomas Tuchel. For his history-buff, turn-of-phrase-loving opposite number? Not so much.
(This isn't strictly Marsch's fault of course, and here at GOAL, we do love a good quote too. But Leeds need to sharpen their skills as much as their minds.)
Blues build with brutal start
Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
Pop quiz, kids - have Chelsea turned the corner or are Leeds just falling apart in spectacularly inept fashion?
It's been one-way traffic so far and a fine low ball across the face of goal is missed by Romelu Lukaku.
If the visitors keep plating up chances like this, against a Whites defence that look like they are falling over each other, Chucklevision-style, they won't be shy of an opportunity to put this one to bed.
GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea
(Mason Mount)
A nightmare start for Leeds United - and a dream for Mason Mount!
The England international fires Chelsea into an early lead at Elland Road, smashing a cut-back inside the box into the roof of the net and over Illan Meslier.
Shades of their early capitulation to Arsenal must be flashing before the eyes of the Whites. Their survival mission is on the rocks already - again.
KO: Leeds v Chelsea
In the words of Mike and the Mechanics, all Leeds need is a miracle.
But they might just get one against an out-of-sorts Chelsea.
We're underway at Elland Road!
Around the grounds
Leeds v Chelsea
We're closing in on kick-off at Elland Road, but there are other games outside our three matches that will impact Europe today.
Leicester City will face already relegated Norwich City and Watford - another team doomed to the drop - will face another rival near the bottom end of the table in Everton in the Premier League.
Plus, Atletico Madrid will look to back up Madrid derby glory against Elche in La Liga.
Big night for Bate
Team News: Wolves v Man City
Under the lights
Wolves v Man City
Only one can stand...
Juventus v Inter
Serie A titans battle for cup glory
Juve v Inter
But the biggest game of all today takes place outside of British shores, in the capital of Rome, in Italy.
It's Coppa italia time - and just like the Supercopa final earlier this year, it is Serie A title holders Inter versus Juventus, the most storied club in Scudetto history.
Cup finals don't get much bigger than this - and it's going to be an absolute cracker, we hope.
Let us know if you're looking forward to it in the comments below.
City eye restoration at summit against hosts
Wolves v Man City
But there's just as much at stake for another Premier League side as Leeds too - albeit at the other end of the table.
Manchester City are joint-level at the summit after Liverpool's own successful trip to the Midlands on Tuesday against Aston Villa - but Pep Guardiola's side can open up three-point daylight again with victory over Wolves.
Even a draw would be enough for the Citizens to move clear on their own two legs - and their destiny would remain firmly in their hands. Bruno Lage and company stand in their way.
Blues seek security as Whites chase safety
Leeds v Chelsea
So, first out of the gate on our agenda today will be one of English football's great rivalries, stretching the distance of the M1 - but there is more at stake than a trip up and down the country.
Chelsea have faltered since making the FA Cup final and though they should still secure Champions League football, their form is still an issue for Thomas Tuchel.
A bounce-back against Leeds is likely on the cards - but with the Whites now in the relegation zone, it is a madcap dive for safety from Jesse Marsch's Gandhi-quoting men that they must deliver at Elland Road.
Team News: Leeds v Chelsea
Today's order of play
1930/1430/1130: Leeds United v Chelsea
2000/1500/1200: Juventus v Inter
2015/1515/1215: Wolves v Manchester City
(All times BST/EST/PT)
