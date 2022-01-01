Matchday LIVE: Chelsea & Manchester City in FA Cup fourth round action & Inter face AC Milan in huge derby clash

The great goal-taker
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough
As this second half at Stamford Bridge gets up to speed, fancy seeing just who Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against, to celebrate his birthday?
Of course you do. Here you are!
Back underway at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
The teams are back and it is indeed Marcos Alonso who comes out for the Blues.
If Chelsea pick up where they left off in the first half, they'll surely be in the hat for the next round, despite Plymouth's heroics.
Here we go again.
Changes on for Blues?
HT: Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
WATCH: Chelsea pull back level against Plymouth
HT: Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
Elsewhere in the FA Cup...
HT: Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
So the Blues might be digging themselves out of the dirt of danger - but what about West Ham?
The less said for David Moyes and company, the better - they still trail 1-0 against sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers.
The National League North side could make a rare non-league incursion into the fifth round if they can hold on for victory.
HT: Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
Blues fight back level from shock early concession
There goes the whistle for the break - and it is a very relieved Chelsea who trudge into the tunnel at half-time.
The Blues have fought back to make it 1-1 against League One side Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round, and look like they will probably add more to their tally.
But that early concession has made this match far from plain sailing.
Lukaku out of touch?
Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
Just before that finish, GOAL's man on the ground Nizaar Kinsella noted just how isolated Romelu Lukaku has looked.
With a goal under the Blues' belt now, can they find a way to get him back into this match?
GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Plymouth
(Cesar Azpilicueta)
The pressure tells, the back-line breaks and Chelsea finally have a response after all that pressure!
The Blues have battered their way back to level terms to nip the Plymouth fairytale in the bud.
Mason Mount feeds a low cross into the six-yard area from the right side, and Cesar Azpilicueta pulls a delightful trick shot back-heel around his leg to nestle it home. Game on!
Deja vu?
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
Not for the first time in this match, Chelsea rattle the woodwork, with Mateo Kovacic lashing a long-range effort off the frame of the goal.
Manchester United were denied on several occasions like that yesterday. Is it one of those days for the Blues too?
Close for the hosts
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
Ziyech with a teasing cross to the back stick which Hudson-Odoi heads against the bar.
🔵 0-1 🟢 [30'] #ChePly
Blues restricted by Argyle grit
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
Plymouth have kept Chelsea down to an xG of just 0.2 after 27 minutes. Impressive from the Pilgrims.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 5, 2022
Double upsets afoot?
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
As the Blues continue to pound away at Plymouth's defence under the cold London sunshine, another Premier League side may be in trouble elsewhere too.
West Ham trail 1-0 against Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup. The sixth-tier outfit lead David Moyes' side thanks to a finish from Alex Penny.
That will be one to keep an eye on too.
Argyle sailing high so far
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
WATCH: Plymouth seize remarkable lead against Chelsea
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
Blues stunned by early blow
Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle were nearly relegated to League Two last year. Now, against the odds, they lead at Stamford Bridge against the UEFA Champions League holders.
Not that Chelsea are going to take that lying down. There is an immediate, almost frenzied response from the Blues as they tear forward again.
There's going to be a ton of pressure today on the visitors' penalty area, that's for sure.
GOAL: Chelsea 0-1 Plymouth
(Macaulay Gillesphey)
What a start for the underdogs - Plymouth Argyle lead against Chelsea in the FA Cup!
The champions of Europe trail inside eight minutes here, having unleashed all the early pressure themselves, to a wonderful inswinging free-kick from their visitors.
Macaulay Gillesphey gets a glancing header on it, just beating the offside trap and shrugging off Romelu Lukaku to send the away crowd into raptures.
Blues offer Tuchel respect in absence
Chelsea 0-0 Plymouth
KO: Chelsea v Plymouth
There was torrential rain at the close of play in Manchester last night - but a crisp spot of Saturday sunshine hangs over Stamford Bridge today.
We are underway in our first FA Cup fixture of the day, as Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle!
That looks familiar...
Chelsea v Plymouth
The greatest derby?
Inter v Milan
There's magic to the FA Cup quite unlike anything else - but let us not kid ourselves, the main course is a delicious Italian dish best served hot today.
One man destined to be the centre of attention if he plays? Hakan Calhanoglu. The man is just catnip to this rivalry.
We've done our best to explain just why that is so.
✍️ @Mark_Doyle11
Countdown to kick-off
Chelsea v Plymouth
About last night...
Man Utd 1 (7)-(8) Middlesbrough
Manchester United fans, look away now - you all know how this one turned out.
Ralf Rangnick's revolution at Old Trafford has not quite been the runaway success some of its results might suggest, but it has appeared to have balanced out the final run of form that ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.
But last night was one of those games where nothing seemed to go right for the Red Devils, wasting several chances that they likely would have put away with little fuss on any other day.
When Jadon Sancho's opener was matched by a controversial Matt Crooks finish in the second half, the sense that it would not be their night hung in the air - and so it was when Anthony Elanga put his finish over the crossbar in the penalty shootout. Can their Premier League rivals avoid a similar fate today?
Tuchel absent for Blues with Covid-19
So, with players like Romelu Lukaku up top, you can't accuse Chelsea of softballing this one - but then, Manchester United arguably named their strongest side against Middlesbrough and still came unstuck on Friday evening.
But perhaps the most crucial face of all is missing for the Blues - head coach Thomas Tuchel. The German was confirmed to have tested postiive for Covid-19 this morning, and misses out.
He faces a race to be ready to join the side in Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup, which the squad fly out to after this game. Arno Michels takes charge in his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery.
Team News: Chelsea v Plymouth
Blues name strong side for lower-league test
Today's order of play
While plenty of Europe's major hitters won't be taking to the field today - it's a quite run in La Liga and Ligue 1, for example - there's no shortage of crackerjack ties and chances for upsets across the rest of the continent.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are just some of the Premier League heavyweights hoping to avoid the fate Manchester United suffered last night, while Bayern Munich will seek to strengthen their Bundesliga grip - and of course, Inter meets Milan in the biggest game on the Serie A docket.
Plus, there's a third-place play-off at AFCON to keep an eye on too! Today's order of play, with key updates throughout, includes:
1230: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
1500: Manchester City v Fulham
1700: Inter v Milan
1730: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
1900: Burkina Faso v Cameroon
2000: Tottenham v Brighton & Hove Albion
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
How have you all found the start of 2022? It's fair to say that the January transfer window didn't disappoint, and that the Africa Cup of Nations has served up a feast of football - but now, with tomorrow's final yet to come, we're back into the thick of club action.
And what club action it is! Fresh from a giant-killer upset for Manchester United against Middlesbrough last night, the fourth round of the FA Cup gets truly underway today, while over in Italy, there's a little local grudge match at the San Siro to keep an eye on...
Strap yourselves in and make a cup of tea - it's going to be a good one.