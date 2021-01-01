Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Arsenal, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid & PSG also in action

Another busy day of football on the cards today as Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the day's marquee match.

But that clash between London giants is far from the only big match on the schedule. In Italy, Juventus will fight for a Champions League spot against Sassuolo while Inter and AC Milan face Roma and Torino, respectively.

Elsewhere, PSG are in the Coupe de France final against Montepellier while Atletico Madrid can move closer to La Liga's title with a win over Real Sociedad.