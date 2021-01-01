Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Brighton as Manchester City take on Brentford

GOAL CHELSEA!
LUKAKU!
Just moments after James is forced out, Chelsea are in the lead through their big-money striker.
The Belgian star flicked home a corner and, despite a VAR review for a potential foul from Lukaku, the goal stands.
Huge goal for Chelsea.
And now some actual bad news for Chelsea
Reece James is down and his night is over.
Given Chelsea's fullback absences, this is horrible news for Thomas Tuchel, who is forced to turn to Marcos Alonso to play opposite Christian Pulisic as wingbacks.
Slight scare for Chelsea
A slight scare for the Blues, as Andreas Christensen goes down.
The defender received some treatment, but it appears he's going to try to continue on.
A tasty matchup of young stars...
It's probably also a reason why James is playing on the left instead of right today. Tuchel is showing respect to Lamptey.
Tuchel backs Lukaku
Safe to say Thomas Tuchel expects Romelu Lukaku to make the difference for Chelsea very, very soon.
"Romelu [Lukaku] will be back to his best at some point after injury," Tuchel told Premier League Productions before the match. "He was out and then caught Covid and missed another 10 days training.
"His work rate and intensity against Aston Villa was on a higher level."
Chelsea and Brighton are underway!
Kickoff and they're underway at Stamford Bridge.
It appears that Pulisic is actually on the right, with James on the left side of the defence to start.
The Super League seems so long ago...
The last time Chelsea hosted Brighton was a bit of a wild time to be a reporter and a football fan.
It strangely feels like ancient history now, but the Super League idea still looms large over the sport.
Team news: Brentford vs Manchester City
Team news: Brentford vs Manchester City

Manchester City
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Mahrez, Mbete, Palmer
Brentford FC
🔄 Roerslev returns in place of Canos
➡ Onyeka and Wissa also start
⬅ Norgaard (suspended) and Mbeumo (calf) among 11 absentees tonight
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet
The making of Reece James
At just age 22, Reece James is already emerging as a star.
He's won a Champions League, played at the Euros and thrown his name into the conversation as the Premier League's right back. In the words of one former, team-mate: "The world is his oyster."
Read all about James' rise and what makes him one of the most exciting young stars in world football.
A man of many positions...
He's played on the wing and as a centre-forward, but Christian Pulisic is back at wing-back today.
The American will be on the left side, with Marcos Alonso rested and Ben Chilwell out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.
Team news: Chelsea vs Brighton
Your Chelsea team news tonight! 🔵

Chelsea FC
COME ON ALBION! 💪 Here's how we line up against Chelsea in the Premier League. 📝

Brighton & Hove Albion
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UnnhWhZ812
Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!
Hello all and welcome back for another day of football.
The festive period rolls on with two big games, as Manchester City will have their chance to assert their dominance above the table.
City could go as many as nine points clear if they win against Brentford, and Pep Guardiola's side is in incredible form heading into their final game of 2021.
Before that, though, Chelsea will kickoff as they look to keep pace with City and Liverpool, the latter of whom lost to Leicester yesterday.
The Blues take on Brighton in their final game of 2021 as they sit six points behind league-leaders City as things stand.
So sit back and follow along with GOAL throughout what should be another fun day of games!