Matchday LIVE: Ronaldo set for Man Utd debut as Arsenal, Man City, PSG, Juventus & Chelsea all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Cheikhou Kouyate Harry Kane Crystal Palace Tottenham 2021-22
T-minus one hour to team news

2021-09-11T12:05:00Z

Man Utd v Newcastle

As Spurs continue to find themselves frustrated in a particularly low-wattage encounter in London, the atmosphere is already approaching fever pitch in Manchester.

Old Trafford is a bustling hive of shirts decked out with the number seven, with those lucky enough to have a ticket mingling around ahead of kick-off later this afternoon.

Soon, the man they've come to see will take to the turf - but whether he starts still remains shrouded in mystery.

Cristiano Ronaldo debut Man Utd 2021-22
Spurs struggling with industrial game

2021-09-11T11:45:00Z

Palace 0-0 Spurs

This game isn't even a quarter old yet and already Tottenham have problems. Eric Dier has been forced off early on with an injury after overstretching for Hugo Lloris' delivery.

Joe Rodon is on in his place, but that is a blow for the visitors, who have had less ball than Crystal Palace so far and haven't looked like they will seriously threaten against a particularly industrial defence.

Plenty of time left in it though.

KO: Palace v Spurs

2021-09-11T11:30:00Z

There is a moment of silence before kick-off at Selhurst Park to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks - two decades ago today - and following the knee, referee Jonathan Moss gets this one underway.

There's a debut for Emerson Royal among the visitors' ranks today, perhaps something of a surprise following his late transfer from Barcelona.

Keep it local

2021-09-11T11:25:00Z

Palace v Spurs

Kane train back on track?

2021-09-11T11:20:00Z

Palace v Spurs

But for now, attention must be turned towards the first course of the day - and it is at Selhurst Park, where Harry Kane will hope to carry his rich international form back to club level.

England would have gone three wins from three over the break were it not for a last-gasp Poland equaliser on Wednesday, but the Three Lions skipper has been the magic sauce for Gareth Southgate's side in their first post-Euro 2020 run.

Having seen much of the back end of the summer dedicated to the matter of his future - and his eventual stay at Tottenham - the striker will be determined to deliver the goods today.

Harry Kane Tottenham 2021
The Ron and Only

2021-09-11T11:10:00Z

Man Utd v Newcastle

Poor old Nuno Espirito Santo. His Spurs side have bucked expectations to start the new season three from three in the Premier League, and yet nobody seems to care that they could go five points clear at the end of their game.

Because Cristiano Ronaldo - Cristiano Ronaldo! - is back in English football, ready to write a new chapter, perhaps even his last chapter, in a glittering club career.

Manchester United were the club where he truly made his name as a superstar - and it is fitting that he returns to Old Trafford, in front of a sell-out crowd today.

But will he start or make the bench? Those questions remain - and we'll have the answers soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo cardboard cutout
Today's order of play

2021-09-11T11:03:00Z

But before the Portuguese headlines the main course on a day of Premier League football, there's plenty of action elsewhere to come, led off by table-topping Tottenham as they face off with Crystal Palace - and concluded by Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.

Plus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all in action across Europe too. Talk about a jam-packed schedule!

This is how it will go down:


1230: Crystal Palace v Tottenham
1430: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Arsenal v Norwich City
1500: Brentford v Brighton
1500: Leicester v Manchester City
1500: Manchester United v Newcastle
1500: Southampton v West Ham
1500: Watford v Wolves
1600: PSG v Clermont
1700: Napoli v Juventus
1730: Chelsea v Aston Villa
1730: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
(All times BST)

Harry Kane, Tottenham 2020-21
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-11T11:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Has the international break starved you of club action? Fear not, because the time for World Cup qualifiers is over - and the chance to get back to basics is here.

There's plenty of football to come - but honestly, who are we kidding? This is a day about one man, and one man only.

A dozen years on from his final game for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle - and you'll be able to catch all the action with us right here, before, during, and after.

Nani Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
