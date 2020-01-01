Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa - Roy Krishna penalty downs the Gaurs

Roy Krishna scored from the spot to give Bagan an important win against FC Goa...

Updated
Comments()
ATK Mohun Bagan Roy Krishna ISL
ISL

FULL-TIME | ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa

2020-12-16T15:58:18Z

Bagan climb to the second spot on the league table

Bagan had only 38 per cent of the ball but it is Habas that goes off the field with three very important points. 

Antonio Habas' came into the fixture on the back of a draw and a defeat after starting the season with three straight wins. They pressed high up the field to make the defenders' lives extremely hard and shut down their defensive third. After a goalless first half, the Gaurs improved but failed to beat Arindam.. Substitute Aiban Dohling brought Krishna down in the box later in the second half and the Fijian slotted home the penalty to secure the win for the Mariners. 

90+ 7' - Chances right at the end!

2020-12-16T15:53:56Z

Goa nearly score an equaliser right at the end of the game. Gama's effort from 35 yards is tipped over the bar by Arindam.

90' - Five minutes added.

2020-12-16T15:50:45Z

Can Goa find a late equaliser? Bagan are doing their best to slow down the game and secure a win. It will be an important win for Habas and co. if they can hold onto the lead for a couple more minutes. 

GOAL! KRISHNA FROM THE SPOT!

2020-12-16T15:42:52Z

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa

Roy Krishna converts the spot-kick from 12 yards to score his fifth goal of the season and give Bagan the lead in the game! 

84' PENALTY TO BAGAN!

2020-12-16T15:41:39Z

Krishna latches onto a through-ball, gets into the box and goes down under the challenge of substitute Aiban. An easy decision for the referee. 

81' - Prabir replaces Manvir

2020-12-16T15:39:17Z

Not a lot of joy Manvir tonight but he has worked hard like the rest of his teammates. His influence reduced after the break and he is now replaced by an energetic Prabir Das who will occupy the right flank. 

80' - CHANCE for Ortiz!

2020-12-16T15:38:00Z

Ortiz plays a lovely one-two with Angulo and gets the ball back in the box. He is nudged by McHugh and loses balance as he attempts to strike the ball, allowing Arindam to parry it away. Referee waves away appeals for a penalty! That was a big chance as a result of good build-up play by Goa. 

74' - Changes for Goa

2020-12-16T15:31:53Z

Aiban and Jorge replace Doungel and Gonzalez. A forward for a defender - attacking move by Ferrando. 

70' - McHugh saves the day

2020-12-16T15:28:46Z

Noguera steals the ball off Halder and drives at the Bagan defence. He nearly pulls off a solo goal but McHugh executes a brilliant challenge at the edge of the box to not only dispossess the Goa forward but also initiate a counter for Bagan. Williams gets the ball on the right but ends up picking out the wrong pass. 

67' - Brandon in for Goa, Garcia in for Bagan

2020-12-16T15:26:38Z

Habas has turned to Edu Garcia for a creative spark after Ferrando brought on Brandon. With two creative players in midfield, the teams are expected to create better chances. 

65' - Enter Brandon Fernandes

2020-12-16T15:22:47Z

ISL's all-time top Indian assist provider Brandon Fernandes has replaced Jesuraj for Goa. He has looked brilliant whenever he has featured this season and now is a good time to make an impact again. 

60' - Options on the bench

2020-12-16T15:20:02Z

Both teams have plenty of options on the bench who can come on and make an impact. Goa have improved after the break but are still missing that spark in the final third. 

56' - Goa on target!

2020-12-16T15:14:47Z

Jesuraj plays a lovely ball into the centre of the box from the right flank and Noguera gets a header on target. Arindam saves to keep the scoreline intact. 

54' - Free-kick easy to deal with

2020-12-16T15:12:36Z

Bagan have the perfect chance to score from a free-kick just outside the box. Williams takes it, gets it over the ball but fails to beat the keeper who is well-positioned to collect. 

52' - Halder from distance

2020-12-16T15:10:03Z

Goa lose the ball outside their own box and Halder attempts a long-range effort after noticing that Nawaz is off his line. Luckily for the keeper, the effort sails over the bar. On another day however...

48' - Goa threaten from a counter!

2020-12-16T15:05:58Z

Goa attack down the left flank and Gama tries an audacious cross-cum-shot into the box. Nawaz just manages to tip the ball over the bar. On replays, it looked like it was off target anyway. 

SECOND-HALF | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa

2020-12-16T15:01:00Z

Can FC Goa beat Bagan's press and find a way into their goal past Arindam who has had nothing to do so far? Let's find out! 

HALF-TIME | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa

2020-12-16T14:49:26Z

Goa has had more of the ball but Bagan have been the better team so far

Juan Ferrando needs to get more out from his players on the field. They have been restricted to merely spraying straightforward passes around by a hardworking Bagan team. An interesting second half awaits following a cagey first. 
Tiri ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa ISL 7
ISL

45' - Two minutes added

2020-12-16T14:46:40Z

Goa have had no joy in this game so far. Bagan have worked really hard without the ball to restrict the Gaurs. Williams is unlucky to not go into the break as the scorer of the opening goal. 

40' - CLOSE!!! Williams hits the woodwork!

2020-12-16T14:41:25Z

Bagan get the first big chance of the game

David Williams pulls off a delightful touch to bring a diagonal long ball down and cut inside from the right. His powerful left-footed beats the keeper but hits the upright! What a strike. 

35 - Goa struggling

2020-12-16T14:35:54Z

Bagan's organization and intent to deny the Gaurs space and time on the ball have prevented Goa from enjoying any kind of success in the final third. Arindam could ask for a couch and some snacks in goal if this continues. 

30' - Drinks break

2020-12-16T14:31:41Z

Habas would be the happier coach at this point. They are way behind in terms of possession but that is expected from Bagan. More importantly, Goa are yet to register a shot on target.

28- Warning signs from Krishna

2020-12-16T14:28:55Z

Bagan win the ball high up the field as a result of the press and the ball gets to Krishna. The Fijian striker turns well to get away from his marker and attempts a shot from the edge of the box. The effort takes a deflection off a Goa defender and that makes it easier for Nawaz to collect. 

26' - Bagan pressing higher up the pitch

2020-12-16T14:27:23Z

One of the things Habas mentioned after their previous game was the need for his team to press and win the ball higher up the pitch. The players are doing what he has asked of them as Krishna and Williams and chasing the Goa defenders down. No time on the ball anyone to pick out passes with ease. Positive signs. 

23' - Yellow for Williams

2020-12-16T14:24:16Z

Williams is punished for a challenge on Gama in the centre and he takes it out on Edu Bedia by giving him a push. Where does he go after that? Straight into the ref's book. 

20' - Intriguing battle on the field

2020-12-16T14:21:53Z

FC Goa have scored all their goals from open play while Bagan are yet to concede a goal from open play. Based on start to the game, it looks it is mostly going to be Goa's attack vs an organized Bagan defence with the likes Krishna and Williams waiting to pounce on the counter. 

15' - Tiri gets a yellow

2020-12-16T14:16:22Z

Tiri gets the game's first booking for an aerial challenge on Igor Angulo as both players try to head the ball. A bit harsh early in the game but the referee has now set the tone for the rest of the game. 

10' - #FerrandoBall on show

2020-12-16T14:13:28Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have only played less than 10 successful passes in the first ten minutes, compared to Goa's 50+. 31 per cent pass completion rate at the start of the game with the scoreline 0-0. Is this a sign of things to come? 

Williams fails to connect

2020-12-16T14:10:16Z

Halder plays a good ball into the box for Williams who made a clever run into the box in behind the Goa defence. The Australian, who is hoping to return to full fitness soon, is unable to make a proper connection with the ball and sends his effort flying into the gloves of Nawaz. 

Safety first

2020-12-16T14:09:06Z

It is a safety-first approach from both teams in the first few minutes, with simple passes sprayed around in the centre. 

Possession vs counter-attack

2020-12-16T14:03:04Z

Antonio Habas' teams have usually favoured a counter-attacking approach to games. Ferrando's Goa have so far shown an intent to hold onto the ball in their games. 

To make things more interesting, out of the four goals scored by Bagan from open play, two have been from counters. And all of Bagan's goals have come in the second half as well. Safe to expect another slow start? 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-16T14:00:51Z

The game is underway at the Fatorda Stadium. FC Goa gets the ball rolling from right to left. 

Can Krishna break the duck against Goa?

2020-12-16T13:58:44Z

Roy Krishna has started the season well for Bagan - with four goals from five games. Interestingly, Goa are the only side against whom Roy Krishna has not scored a goal yet in ISL. 
Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7
ISL

Bagan: Last time out

2020-12-16T13:55:23Z

ATK Mohun Bagan started the season with three back-to-back wins. However, they have since lost to Jamshedpur and drawn against Hyderabad. Manvir Singh was influential in their previous game against the Nizams.

He scored the opener and then conceded a penalty at the other end that allowed Joao Victor to convert the resultant penalty and secure a point for his team. 

Goa: Last time out

2020-12-16T13:52:48Z

Goa registered a 1-0 win against Odisha in their last game. Igor Angulo was on target once again, taking his overall goal tally to six goals from five matches. He is the danger man today against a strong Bagan defence which welcomes back Tiri who missed out in their last game. 

Goa XI

2020-12-16T13:44:01Z

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.

Bagan XI

2020-12-16T13:41:23Z

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

A clash of the big clubs!

2020-12-16T13:28:16Z

A win for Bagan will help them to the second spot on the league table

Third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the game. 