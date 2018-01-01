Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Spurs boss linked with Old Trafford hotseat

Another press conference is taking place in London, and this one is particularly pertinent to the situation...

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the main candidates to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis come the summer, and he has been speaking to the media about the potential of him swapping north London for the north west:

"I want to see my best wishes to [Mourinho]," he said. "I am so sorry,

"I know him well, and it's sad news. It's not my business what happens at another club, I just want to send my best wishes to Jose.

On the reports he could replace Mourinho, he added: "In five years here a lot of rumours have happened and I respect a lot the opinion of everyone.

"A lot of rumours happen, but it's not my business what has happened. I want to deliver my best show at this football club."

