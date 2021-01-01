Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

38' Valskis misses on the other end
Isaac sends in an inch-perfect cross from the left side inside the box Valskis attempts a header from a close-range but it goes above the crossbar.
38' Fall's header hits the side net
Ahmed Jahouh sends a long free-kick from the centre line inside the Jamshedpur box and Mourtada connects with a header but it hits the side net.
Cooling break!
End to end action in the first 30 minutes of the match.
25' Valskis fails to connect a header!
Isaac floats in a cross from the right edge of the box but Valskis misses from a very close range.
22' Farukh's volley sails over crossbar
Len Doungel goes past Mandar on the right flank and sends in a cross and Farukh attempts a half volley but it goes above the crossbar.
21' Rowllin fails to meet Jahouh's cross
Ahmed Jahouh sends in a cross inside the box from the middle and Rowllin Borges jumps high but fails to meet the cross with his head as the ball goes out play.
18' Len Doungel shoots wide!
Monroy floats in a free-kick inside the box and Fall instead of letting it go out of play, heads the ball back inside the box and Len takes a first-time shot but it goes wide.
8' Both teams showing intent right from the off
Both Mumbai City and Jamshedpur look hungry for goals as they are going all guns blazing right from the off. Who will score first?
2' Monroy's free-kick fails to find a teammate
Aitor Monroy whips in a free-kick from the left flank but neither Hartley nor Valskis can get a touch of the ball with their heads as it goes out of play.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Le Fondre in top form!
103.7 - For any player with a minimum of five goals this season, Mumbai City FC's Adam Le Fondre has the best minutes per goal ratio in the current campaign of the ISL (103.7). The English forward has scored 11 goals from 1141 minutes.
Lobera makes two changes
Mandar Rao Dessai and Jackichand Singh make their way into the Mumbai City lineup replacing Vignesh D and Bipin Singh.
Two changes in the JFC XI
Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma replace David Grande and William Lalnunfela in the Jamshedpur starting lineup.
Team news!
Valskis returns in JFC lineup
Valskis returns in JFC lineup
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.