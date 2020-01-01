FC Goa 1-2 Chennaiyin: Crivellaro stars as Marina Machans edge out the Gaurs

Crivellaro stars in Chennaiyin's win

beat 2-1 in an (ISL) clash on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Skipper Rafael Crivellaro scored one goal and provided an assist for Rahim Ali's strike as the Marina Machans picked up crucial three points. Jorge Ortiz scored the only goal for the Gaurs.

Crievellaro gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 5th minute from a stunning corner which went straight into the goal through the far post. Jorge Ortiz, though, restored parity within four minutes of conceding as his cracker of a shot from Alexander Romario's pass went into the goal. Rahim Ali, who came on as a substitute in the second half, scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute with a simple tap in from Crivellaro's assist.

Both teams got numerous chances to score but were wasteful in front of the goal. Lallianzuala Chhangte alone could have scored a hat-trick but he failed to convert sitters from inside the 6-yard box.

With the win, Chennaiyin are now on same points (8) as FC Goa. The Marina Machans though remain on the eighth position, a place below Goa, on goal difference.