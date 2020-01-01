FC Goa 1-2 Chennaiyin: Crivellaro stars as Marina Machans edge out the Gaurs

Full time: Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 2-1
Crivellaro stars in Chennaiyin's win
Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Skipper Rafael Crivellaro scored one goal and provided an assist for Rahim Ali's strike as the Marina Machans picked up crucial three points. Jorge Ortiz scored the only goal for the Gaurs.
Crievellaro gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 5th minute from a stunning corner which went straight into the goal through the far post. Jorge Ortiz, though, restored parity within four minutes of conceding as his cracker of a shot from Alexander Romario's pass went into the goal. Rahim Ali, who came on as a substitute in the second half, scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute with a simple tap in from Crivellaro's assist.
Both teams got numerous chances to score but were wasteful in front of the goal. Lallianzuala Chhangte alone could have scored a hat-trick but he failed to convert sitters from inside the 6-yard box.
With the win, Chennaiyin are now on same points (8) as FC Goa. The Marina Machans though remain on the eighth position, a place below Goa, on goal difference.
Added time: 5 minutes.
89' Chennaiyin - Substitution.
86' FC Goa looks desperate for an equaliser.
84' Chennaiyin - Substitution.
78' Chhangte again! Misses another chance!
75' Second cooling break.
74' Kaith makes an important clearance.
67' Goa - Substitution.
60' Rahim Ali attempts a long ranger!
56' Goa - Substitution.
53' GOALL!! Rahim Ali restores Chennaiyin's lead!
Ali puts Chennaiyin in frontRahim Ali scores from Rafael Crivellaro's pass. The Brazilian follows a long ball and enters the box. He twists and turns around James Donachie before squaring it for Rahim who converts a simple tap in.
52' Ortiz close to score but misses!
50! Vishal Kaith pulls off a brilliant save!
48' Crivellaro misses a sitter now!
Chennaiyin - Double substitution.
Second half kicks off!
Half time! FC Goa 1-1 Chennaiyin
HT: FC Goa 1-1 ChennaiyinIt's all square at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
47' Crivellaro comes close to score!
43' Chhangte misses another sitter!
35' Goa keeping more possession!
30' Cooling break.
26' Chhangte misses a sitter!
23' Jakub fails to score again!
16' End to end action!
12' Back to back efforts from Thapa!
9' GOALLL! Jorge Ortiz equalises!
Ortiz equalises for GoaJorge Ortiz scores a stunner to restore parity. The Spaniard makes the move down the middle and forwards a through ball for Romario inside the box who lays the ball back to Ortiz and he finds the back of the net.
5' GOALL!! Crivellaro scores the first goal!
Crivellaro's magnificient corner goes straight into the goal!Rafael Crivellaro sends a curling corner which enters the goal through the far post! What a goal!
4' Jakub comes close to break the deadlock!
Kick-off!
Thapa, Crivellaro back in starting eleven.
Three changes in FC Goa lineup.
Chennaiyin are winless in their last four matches!
Team news!
Lineups.
