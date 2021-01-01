Hyderabad 2-2 Bengaluru - Aridane Santana and co. pull off late comeback to hold the Blues

FULL-TIME
Hyderabad 2-2 Bengaluru
Late goals from Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza have helped Hyderabad registered their fourth draw in a raw and remain unbeaten in their last six games. Bengaluru are now winless in eight games.
Sunil Chhetri scored a header off a Cleiton Silva free-kick before Leon Augustine put the Blues 2-0 up with a cool finish but the Nizams were able to bounce back in the last five minutes of the game to deny Moosa's men what looked to be an easy win.
90 + 1 - EQUALISER!!!
Hyderabad 2-2 BengaluruWHAT A TURNAROUND! Hyderabad get the ball into the box from the right flank again and the Blues defence only manages to clear the ball into the path of Roland. He hits a first-time pass that splits the defence and reaches Sandaza who calmly slots the ball past Gurpreet.
86 - SANTANA SCORES!
Hyderabad 1-2 BengaluruGame on! Hyderabad work the ball really on the right flank and Rohit Danu delivers a delightful cross into the box right into the gap between the defence and the goalkeeper from where Santana guides the ball in!
61 - BENGALURU AGAIN!
Hyderabad 0-2 BengaluruLeon Augustine pounces onto a poor misplaced pass by Hyderabad defender Sana, dribbles into the box and pulls off a brilliant finish and scores with the outside of his right boot to double Bengaluru's lead! Cool finish!
SECOND-HALF
Hyderabad 0-1 BengaluruHyderabad need a spark in the final third to break down this Bengaluru defence. The second half is underway in Goa...
45+2 - NARZARY MISSES A SITTER
Hyderabad 0-1 BengaluruListon drives forward on a quick counter-attack down the left flank and feeds Mishra into space in the final third. The full-back picks out Narzary at the far post with a good cross but the Indian forward fails to tap into an empty net from close range! And that's half-time!
Nothing has gone right for Hyderabad in this half and Moosa will be pleased with the organized display from Bengaluru that has kept the Hyderabad attack in check.
Hyderabad have scored 12 goals in the 2nd half, joint-most by a team in ISL this season. They have also conceded nine goals in the second half. We could be in for an entertainer after the break.
9 - CHHETRI SCORES!
Hyderabad 0-1 BengaluruCleiton Silva delivers a terrific free-kick into the box from the left flank and Sunil Chhetri jumps the highest amid a crowd of defenders and glances a header into the net!
KICK OFF!
Hyderabad 0-0 BengaluruThe last time Bengaluru met Hyderabad in the ISL, the game ended as a goalless draw. Let's hope we see more action tonight! It's KICK OFF!
