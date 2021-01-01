FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda - The Gaurs end their AFC Champions League campaign with a defeat

FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda

Dheeraj Singh led FC Goa's determined defence against Al Wahda and kept them away from scoring for most of the game. But the resistance was finally overcome in the second half and a second goal was scored towards the end to bring FC Goa's campaign to an end.

The Gaurs finish third in Group E of 2021 ACL, a point above bottom-placed Al Rayyan. Persepolis are the group winners and Al Wahda are two points behind them.