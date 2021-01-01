FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda - The Gaurs end their AFC Champions League campaign with a defeat

FULL-TIME
FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda
Dheeraj Singh led FC Goa's determined defence against Al Wahda and kept them away from scoring for most of the game. But the resistance was finally overcome in the second half and a second goal was scored towards the end to bring FC Goa's campaign to an end.
The Gaurs finish third in Group E of 2021 ACL, a point above bottom-placed Al Rayyan. Persepolis are the group winners and Al Wahda are two points behind them.
90 - Lead doubled!
FC Goa 0-2 Al WahdaKhribin squares the ball to Almenhali inside the box and the pass takes a crowd of Goan players out of the equation. The latter finds the net easily and doubles his team's lead.
85 - No luck for Goa
69 - Dheeraj off
61 - KHRIBIN SCORES!
FC Goa 0-1 Al WahdaMatavz beats his marker, gets into the box from the left and delivers a low cross towards the other end of the goal where Khribin collects and slots home with aplomb! Goa's defence has finally been beaten!
52 - Dheeraj again!
SECOND-HALF
FC Goa 0-0 Al WahdaThe second half is now underway. 45 minutes for Goa or Al Wahda or both teams to find a goal.
HALF-TIME
FC Goa 0-0 Al WahdaFC Goa defence, Dheeraj in particular, has stood firm against Al Wahda's attacks and helped the team stay in the game. Goa have also had chances of their own, but neither team has found the net and the game remains goalless at the break.
31 - Matavz almost!
A wonderful chance goes begging for Al Wahda! Matava gets fed into the box with a through-ball that splits the Goan defence. He had just the keeper to beat but the young Dheeraj makes a good save again!
It should've been a lead for Al Wahda but the game remains goalless.
26 - Chance!
15 - Cagey start
KICK-OFF!
FC Goa 0-0 Al WahdaThe game kicks off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Can the Gaurs script a historic win in the ACL?
FC Goa XI
FC Goa lineup to face Al Wahda 📝#ACL2021 #GOAWAH pic.twitter.com/Z3UVqbWGQa— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 29, 2021
Best wishes from Juan
Good luck to our @FCGoaOfficial guys and technical staff ahead of tonight’s match. Be sure we are proud of you all and no one is going to assess your performance based on a single game when you have already shown so much during an entire season. Make it count! 💪 #FCGoaInAsia pic.twitter.com/VdEopZHA0r— Juan Ferrando (@JuanFerrandoF) April 29, 2021