Live Blog

FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda - The Gaurs end their AFC Champions League campaign with a defeat

The UAE-based club scored twice in the second half to seal full points in their final group game against FC Goa...

Updated
Comments (0)
Ishan Pandita, FC Goa vs Al Wahda
FC Goa

FULL-TIME

2021-04-29T18:57:49Z

FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda

Dheeraj Singh led FC Goa's determined defence against Al Wahda and kept them away from scoring for most of the game. But the resistance was finally overcome in the second half and a second goal was scored towards the end to bring FC Goa's campaign to an end. 

 

The Gaurs finish third in Group E of 2021 ACL, a point above bottom-placed Al Rayyan. Persepolis are the group winners and Al Wahda are two points behind them. 

90 - Lead doubled!

2021-04-29T18:49:35Z

FC Goa 0-2 Al Wahda

Khribin squares the ball to Almenhali inside the box and the pass takes a crowd of Goan players out of the equation. The latter finds the net easily and doubles his team's lead. 

85 - No luck for Goa

2021-04-29T18:47:45Z

Goa are being pegged back after Al Wahda's goal and have not been able to add a rhythm to their game. The all-Indian lineup is feeling the heat now. 

69 - Dheeraj off

2021-04-29T18:27:26Z

Dheeraj is forced off the field due to an injury he picked up following a collision with his own defender. He is replaced by Naveen as Goa trail by a goal. 

61 - KHRIBIN SCORES!

2021-04-29T18:19:28Z

FC Goa 0-1 Al Wahda

Matavz beats his marker, gets into the box from the left and delivers a low cross towards the other end of the goal where Khribin collects and slots home with aplomb! Goa's defence has finally been beaten!

52 - Dheeraj again!

2021-04-29T18:11:10Z

Another brilliant save from Dheeraj keeps Goa in the game. Kharbin gets im behind the Goan defence and tries to chip the keeper but the former Kerala Blasters youngster makes a reflex save with his left hand! 

SECOND-HALF

2021-04-29T17:56:50Z

FC Goa 0-0 Al Wahda

The second half is now underway. 45 minutes for Goa or Al Wahda or both teams to find a goal. 

HALF-TIME

2021-04-29T17:55:12Z

FC Goa 0-0 Al Wahda

FC Goa defence, Dheeraj in particular, has stood firm against Al Wahda's attacks and helped the team stay in the game. Goa have also had chances of their own, but neither team has found the net and the game remains goalless at the break. 

31 - Matavz almost!

2021-04-29T17:32:34Z

A wonderful chance goes begging for Al Wahda! Matava gets fed into the box with a through-ball that splits the Goan defence. He had just the keeper to beat but the young Dheeraj makes a good save again! 

 

It should've been a lead for Al Wahda but the game remains goalless.

26 - Chance!

2021-04-29T17:27:27Z

Matavz comes up with a strong effort from close-range but Dheeraj does well to block it and keep Goa in the game. 

15 - Cagey start

2021-04-29T17:15:58Z

Not much in the way of goalmouth action in the first quarter of the game as FC Goa have dealt with the Al Wahda forays forward. Kharbin tries to dribble into the box from the right flank but Adil Khan slides across with a good tackle to clear the danger. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-04-29T17:01:34Z

FC Goa 0-0 Al Wahda

The game kicks off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Can the Gaurs script a historic win in the ACL? 

Best wishes from Juan

2021-04-29T16:01:03Z

All-Indian Goa XI

2021-04-29T15:40:25Z

COVID-19 guidelines have forced Goa's foreign contingent including head coach Juan Ferrando to fly back home. As a result, the Gaurs will be fielding an all-Indian lineup tonight in what is, in reality, an inconsequential game for the Indian clubs in terms of the race to qualify. 

FC Goa's finale

2021-04-29T15:39:15Z

FC Goa take on Al Wahda in their final match of the 2021 AFC Champions League campaign in Goa. 