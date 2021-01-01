Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

If you ask the average punter on the streets of London ahead of tonight's game, they'll tell you - in no uncertain terms - that football is coming home.

But if we disregard the fact England would still have to beat a determined Denmark side with just as much momentum and motivation at their back as the Three Lions, are either of those sides a match on paper for Italy or Spain?

Both the Azzurri and La Roja have some peripheral figures among their squad, of course, in terms of raw quality - but they also have a surplus of crafty, intelligent individuals either veterans of the international stage or stars in the making. Whoever faces either one of them on Sunday will face a very tough task indeed.